Bollywood Roundup: Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and more…

Kangana Ranaut on ‘Lock Upp’: I want to establish highest standards of righteousness

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has shared her experience of hosting the just-concluded reality show ‘Lock Upp’. After streaming for 72 days, the show recently wrapped up as Munawar Faruqui won the trophy for the first season.

Kangana said: “‘Lock Upp’ has been an absolute game-changer in the OTT reality space. I am glad that I chose such a strong and impactful project to make my OTT debut with. ”

“The country loved a bold yet original concept like ‘Lock Upp’ and I had an incredible time playing the host in this badass jail at the same time hosting came with great responsibility as I had to also choose the worthy badass winner.”

She congratulated the winner Munawar Faruqui and added: “Many congratulations to Munawar for winning the ‘Lock Upp’ trophy of Season 1. Today when I am in a position of power I want to establish the highest standards of righteousness. He deserves the trophy of the first successful season of ‘Lock Upp’.”

Beefcake Arjun Kapoor immensely proud of his fitness journey

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who has struggled with obesity since childhood, on his 15th month on the road to fitness has said that he is proud of this journey.

Arjun took to Instagram, where he shared a before and after picture. The latest photograph shows the actor flaunting his perfect abs and well-chiselled body in a mirror selfie.

The actor, who is dating diva Malaika Arora, wrote alongside the images: “15 months of being #workinprogress! Felt cute and definitly won’t delete later because I’m immense proud of this journey. Feb 2021 to May 2022 – it’s been a tough one and I’m only glad that I could stay on track.”

“Must admit that it was very tough to stay on course, it still is , but I’m loving that state of mind that I’m in for these past 15 months. I hope it stays the same. My #mondaymotivation is now me and not others on the gram themselves. It’s been a while since I have felt this way!! This is who I am (chest hair included),” he added.

Arjun is currently in Manali shooting for his next ‘The Lady Killer’, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar.

‘The Lady Killer’ chronicles the story of a small town playboy who falls in love with a ‘self-destructive beauty’ as they embark on a whirlwind romance.

Akshay Kumar: Sad that history books today have just one paragraph on Prithviraj Chauhan

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming biographical period film ‘Prithviraj’, has said that he wants the story of Prithviraj Chauhan to reach the young generation because not many people know about such a great warrior.

Akshay was speaking at the sidelines of the film’s trailer launch. Elaborating on the same, Akshay said, “I have been working in the industry for thirty years and I have to say that I haven’t seen a historical film of this scale in my career spanning three decades. I felt a sense of accomplishment after portraying the character of such a great man, I would like to thank my director Chandraprakash Dwivedi and producer Aditya Chopra.”

He further mentioned how he got to know the titular character beyond the scope of the script through a book, “When we were about to embark on the journey of the film, the director gave me a book on Prithviraj Chauhan. After reading that book I realised how great warrior is Prithviraj Chauhan.”

The actor added, “It’s sad that history books today just have one paragraph on Prithviraj Chauhan. Every kid should know who Prithviraj is and his acts of bravery”, he concluded.

Ayushmann on ‘Anek’: Anubhav wanted to make us think about our Indian identity

Mumbai– Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is absolutely stoked about the way audiences have reacted to the trailer of ‘Anek’. He says the film’s director Anubhav Sinha was very clear that he wants to make an engaging story that would also make people ponder about our identity as Indians.

Ayushmann says: “When we set out to make ‘Anek’, Anubhav sir was very clear that he wants to make an engaging story that would also make people ponder about our identity as Indians.

“We are so diverse, different and unique as Indians but do we celebrate that and make it our strength? ‘Anek’ intends to pointedly ask and hopefully answer that question which is why this film is so special to me.”

The actor added that he has always hunted for “clutter-breaking content” and ‘Anek’ rests at the top of the pile for him.

“I’m delighted with the response to the trailer of ‘Anek’. It has struck a chord in the hearts of Indians and I couldn’t be happier. The fact that people pan India are voicing the need for unity and inclusivity after watching the trailer of ‘Anek’ is enough validation for me as an artiste.”

Ayushmann’s ‘Anek’ will be released on May 27.

He will also be seen in ‘Doctor G’ and ‘Action Hero’ being directed by debutant Anirudh Iyer.

Priyanka, Nick share first picture of their daughter: Our baby is truly a bada**

Mumbai– Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and her American pop-star husband Nick Jonas have shared the very first glimpse of their daughter, Malti Maria Chopra Jonas, on the occasion of Mother’s Day.

In the picture, Priyanka can be seen holding her baby in her arms while her Nick is looking at the little one. The actress did not reveal the face and added a heart emoji on the baby’s face.

Priyanka wrote in the caption: “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home.

“Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.

“We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a bada**. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you.A Also.. there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you.A Ps- thx @divya_jyoti masi for the picture and @akarikalai masi.”

Nick also shared the same picture along with a lengthy note.

On the work front, Priyanka will next feature in a Hollywood rom-com titled ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me’ and Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. (IANS)