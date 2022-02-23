Bollywood Roundup: Hrishikesh Pandey, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and more…

Hrishikesh Pandey joins the cast of ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’

Mumbai– Actor Hrishikesh Pandey is all set to play a pivotal role in new mythological show ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. He will essay the role of Rishi Kashyap.

This show is all about Garud, a bird-like creature who is a vehicle mount of Lord Vishnu, played by Faisal Khan. In the mythological drama, he takes on his evil family and even the mighty Gods to win back his mother’s freedom.

Hrishikesh says: “The glimpses of the show will give you larger than life feel, and I can’t wait to watch the episodes on the television screens as the team’s effort to make it look so splendid and grand is commendable. I am portraying the character of Rishi Kashyap, who is the creator of all living creatures.”

The actor who is known for playing the role of Inspector Sachin in ‘C.I.D’ , shares his take on the show.

“‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’ will beautifully narrate the journey of mother-son and their challenges and hurdles in life. I want to dedicate this character to my mother as she’s into mythological shows, and in a way, I can say that I am doing the show for her.”

‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’ will be starting soon on Sony SAB.

Kiara Advani will romance Vijay Deverakonda in their next film

Hyderabad– Latest reports suggest Vijay Deverakonda’s possible collaboration with popular actress Kiara Advani.

The ‘Geetha Govindam’ actor is in talks with ‘Ninnu Kori’ fame Shiva Nirvana, for which actress Kiara Advani is considered to play the female lead. Well, the details regarding the movie, which is tentatively titled ‘VD 12’ are kept under the wraps currently.

If the news is to be believed, ‘VD 12’ will mark Kiara Advani’s third movie in Telugu, as she had appeared in ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’ and ‘Vinaya Vidheya Rama’ alongside Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan, respectively.

It is reported that the producers have decided to launch the movie by the end of 2022.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda will appear in a movie under ‘Pushpa’ fame Sukumar’s direction for his next, tentatively titled ‘VD 11’.

Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming movie ‘Liger’ marks his debut as a pan-India actor, and will hit the screens on August 25.

Anil Kapoor shares hilarious incident from shoot of ‘Judaai’ as it completes 25 yrs

Mumbai– The comedy drama ‘Judaai’ starring Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Urmila Matondkar is set to clock 25 years of its release on February 28. Anil Kapoor shared an incident from the shoot when he was left baffled because of an internal communication gap between the crew. The comedy drama ‘Judaai’ starring Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Urmila Matondkar is set to clock 25 years of its release on February 28. Anil Kapoor shared an incident from the shoot when he was left baffled because of an internal communication gap between the crew. Reminiscing the memories, Anil Kapoor says, “Celebrating 25 years of ‘Judaai’ – saying it out loud feels so surreal. It was absolutely a pleasure working with two exceptionally talented women Sridevi and Urmila. The working style was very different back then and had its own charm.” He then goes on to narrate the incident, “I remember this one particular scene; we were shooting the song sequence ‘Haan Mujhe Pyaar Hua’ and all I had to do was remove my sunglasses and put it in my jacket and look at Urmila.” He then landed the punch to the incident, “Little did I know, the jacket I was wearing did not have any pockets and during the shot I was clueless, looking for a place to rest my sunglasses. The whole crew on the set burst into laughter and that shot made it to the final cut. Looking back at those days brings so much joy. I’m delighted to celebrate 25 nostalgic years of ‘Judaai'”. As a celebratory showcase of its 25th anniversary, the film will be premiered on Zee Bollywood on February 28 at 9 p.m. Ekta Kapoor: ‘We probably are the most dysfunctional, functional family’ Mumbai– Renowned film and television producer Ekta Kapoor, who is also a single mother of a son who came into her life through surrogacy, says that she has always been a non-conformist and maternal quality has nothing to do with gender. Ekta became the mother of a baby boy named Ravie in 2019 and she explained how she never had a natural parenting quality that she rather learnt from her brother Tusshar Kapoor who is also a single father. Ekta said, “Just like Tusshar, believe that these stereotypical gender-based thought processes now are so broken because I don’t identify with half the mothers, not even my own. I feel I am always lost and I am not this natural parent like Tusshar is. I’m always messing up and taking his advice. “I have much better control over my work than my son. I’m learning with him. You think it comes naturally, but it is not the case. Every day I realize that there are so many new things to learn. It’s a natural progression for all, and gender has nothing to do with it. It came naturally to Tusshar, while it’s been hard for me.” Being the daughter of the yesteryear star Jeetendra, asked about how her decision on motherhood changed her family dynamic, Ekta further added, “I think there is an age where you learn from your parents and after an age, you teach your parents, that’s how life is. We didn’t lead the conventional lives that people do and yet we maintained the warmth in our family. We probably are the most dysfunctional, functional family.” Since she is single and opted for surrogacy which is not a conventional way of motherhood like pregnancy, Ekta is well aware of how her son will face questions in future from the society. She said that she would rather teach her son to deal with those questions as he grows adult. “We protect our kids extremely and feel that they should have a normal life but is the world normal? No, the world is full of flaws. So I am really okay. Let my son live, let people question him, let him get a harder skin, and let him develop an attitude that I have a different life and that’s what it is,” said Ekta. Mouni Roy, husband Suraj Nambiar unveil new-age global ed-tech platform Mumbai– Actress Mouni Roy and her entrepreneur husband Suraj Nambiar have come up with a new-age global ed-tech platform ‘Ultimate Gurus’, which is a subscription-based platform. ‘Ultimate Gurus’ is a global, interactive, and educational platform that allows users to learn and upskill their crafts under the expert guidance of leaders, the ‘Gurus’. Founded by couple Suraj and Mouni, the application has both live and pre-recorded online courses, curated by the gurus themselves. Mouni said, “As an actress, I didn’t have someone to advise me, especially in my formative years. I can’t overstate the importance of having an avenue that provides direction and thought process to budding artists from the absolute best in the business. I am sure, with ‘Ultimate Gurus,’ people will find the right advice from the Gurus and the ultra-supportive community that will help them unlock greatness.” ‘Ultimate Gurus’ aims at revolutionising online learning by only having the leading personalities from the various fields as teachers. The upskilling platform would also provide supplemental workbooks for practical knowledge, live interactive sessions and access to an exclusive community. Ultimate Gurus goes live on February 25. Talking about the platform, Nambiar said, “Ultimate Gurus is built on a very basic human emotion of inspiration, which is the key ingredient when one attempt learns a new skill. We are in the business of allowing people to want to better themselves, and our job is only providing the least path of resistance to get there. High-quality content, well-structured learning objectives, access to the best in the business, and a clear-cut path for those looking to make a career out of the skill – it is all here! (IANS)