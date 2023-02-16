Bollywood Roundup: Deepika Padukone, Swara Bhasker, Rakul Preet Singh, and more…

- Advertisement -

Video of Deepika Padukone flying in economy class goes viral

Mumbai– Ditching the luxury of business class, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was seen flying in the economy section in a flight.

A fan posted her video on their social media account, where Deepika, who was followed by her body guard, is seen walking towards the front, as directed by one of the crew members. In the video, she is seen keeping a low profile and walked without talking to any of the co-passengers.

In the video posted by a fan club of Deepika on Twitter, she is seen wearing a fiery orange and blue jacket paired with a cap along with sunglasses.

On the work front, Deepika was recently seen in ‘Pathaan’ starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

The film ‘Pathaan’ has become the fifth highest grossing Indian film after beating Salman Khan’s ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ (2015) and Aamir Khan’s ‘Secret Superstar’ (2017).

Swara marries political activist Fahad Ahmad, says ‘it’s chaotic but it’s yours’

Mumbai– Actress Swara Bhasker, who is known for her work in films like ‘Anaarkali of Aarah’, ‘Veere Di Wedding’, ‘Nil Battey Sannata’ and ‘Raanjhanaa’, has tied the knot with Fahad Ahmad, the president of Samajwadi Party’s youth wing in Maharashtra.

On Thursday, the actress shared a video with a montage of all their adorable moments while detailing their love story. The actress also shared that the couple had registered their wedding in court on January 6 under the Special Marriage Act.

The actress wrote in the caption, “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad. It’s chaotic but it’s yours.”

The two met at a protest site in January 2020 and love took its course.

Fahad, who is a Mumbai-based political activist, graduated from the Aligarh Muslim University and completed his M.Phil in social work from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in Mumbai.

He was elected the general secretary of the TISS students’ union in 2017 and 2018, and was a prominent face in the anti-CAA protests, mobilising the agitation’s Mumbai leg by drawing large crowds from different colleges.

Currently, Fahad is the Maharashtra unit chief of Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, the youth wing of the Samajwadi Party.

Rakul Preet to walk the ramp with Jackky Bhagnani for Lakshmi Manchu

Mumbai– Tollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh is all excited to walk down the ramp with beau Jackky Bhagnani at Lakshmi Manchu’s charity fashion show for her NGO, Teach for Change.

The actress will glide down the runway as the showstopper, outfitted by ace designer Varun Chakkilam.

Speaking about her participation at the show, Rakul Preet said: “Lakshmi is like family to me and doing this for an initiative which is so close to her is really fulfilling. This is going to be the 8th edition of Teach for Change’s annual charity fashion show and I have seen it grow over the years.”

Lakshmi added: “Rakul is always my first choice for showstopper. Varun was very excited when I onboarded her. Apart from the fact that she is my friend, philosopher and guide, Rakul is a thoroughbred professional with years of experience on the ramp.”

When asked about Rakul’s show-stopping ensemble, Lakshmi did not give away much except that they are still torn between two looks, both of which she is in love with.

Rakul said: “I think my go-to fashion mantra is to really not follow trends, but wear what’s comfortable and style it to make it look more edgy. I love experimenting with my looks, I have been into a lot of warmer tones and colour blocks of late.”

Lakshmi Manchu will host the event and, along with Rakul, Jackky Bhagnani, badminton players Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap, and a few more South Indian stars, will walk the ramp. The proceeds from the fundraiser will go to Teach for Change, which works to educate underprivileged children across South India.

Anushka: Aditya Chopra told me not to tell my parents about ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’

Mumbai– Yash Raj Films’ head honcho Aditya Chopra told actress Anushka Sharma to not tell her parents about her debut film ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ starring Shah Rukh Khan.

In the docu-series ‘The Romantics’, actress Anushka reveals how Aditya Chopra wanted to keep her debut under wraps, to an extent that he told Anushka to not even tell her parents about Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

Anushka reveals laughing, “Everything was under wraps. Nobody knew about it and Adi didn’t want anybody to know that I was the lead actor. Adi literally said to me, ‘you can’t tell anybody. You cannot even tell your parent’. I said, “Huh?”

From Aamir Khan to Salman Khan, from Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, from Amitabh Bachchan to Ranveer Singh, from Rani Mukerji to Hrithik Roshan, from Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, the mega-stars and icons of Hindi cinema have come together and spoken about Yash Chopra and YRF’s contribution to Indian cinema in ‘The Romantics’.

‘The Romantics’ has been directed by Oscar and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Smriti Mundhra, who returns to Netflix after the phenomenal success of ‘Indian Matchmaking’ and the ‘Never Have I Ever’ franchise.

Priya Banerjee on ‘Rana Naidu’: It really challenged the actor within me

Mumbai– Actress Priya Banerjee, who was seen in ‘Hello Mini’, ‘Twisted 3’, ‘Jamai 2.0’, and ‘Bekaboo 2’, will be seen playing the female lead in the upcoming web series ‘Rana Naidu’, directed by Suparn Verma.

The web series is a Hindi adaptation of the American crime drama TV series ‘Ray Donovan’ starring Liev Schreiber in the titular role and is mainly set in the cities of Los Angeles and New York.

It is the story of Ray Donovan, who manages everything and arranges bribes or payoffs or opts for other illegal means to protect his clients.

Speaking about her character in the web show, Priya shared: “Suparn Verma contacted me regarding the role that Katie Holmes performed in the American series. When I auditioned for it, I was immediately selected.”

“I am portraying a super interesting character in the show, it’s something I have never done before, it really challenged the actor within me so altogether it was an incredible experience shooting for it and people will love it, I’m sure,” she added.

Directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma, ‘Rana Naidu’ stars Rana Daggubati and Priya Banerjee.

Priya will also be part of the web series ‘Adhura’, produced by Nikhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment. The series is directed by Gauravv K Chawla.

‘Multi-tasker’ Kajol knits while getting her make-up done

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kajol is a master in multi-tasking as she shared a video of her knitting while getting her make-up done for the shoot of her upcoming web series ‘The Good Wife’.

Kajol took to Instagram and shared a video from her getting dolled up and how she utilises the time to also practise her knitting.

She labelled it ‘multi-tasking’.

Sharing a video of herself, Kajol captioned the clip: “Hair, makeup, laughter and a hobby Multitasking at its finest!”

‘The Good Wife’ is an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role.

The show will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Kajol will be seen playing the role of a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband’s scandal lands him in jail.

Kirti Kulhari to reprise her role of Parminder in ‘Khichdi 2’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari, who made her mark in the industry with ‘Khichdi: The Movie’, is all set to be seen reprising her role of Parminder in ‘Khichdi 2’ which is going to be a sequel to the 2010 comedy film directed by Aatish Kapadia.

‘Khichdi: The Movie’ which was released in 2010 revolved around the Parekh family and showed an interesting chemistry between Parminder, played by Kirti, and Himanshu (played by Jamnadas Majhetia).

Kirti, who was seen in movies such as ‘Shaitan’, ‘Pink’, ‘Blackmail’, ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, and the web series ‘Four More Shots Please’, talked about the sequel and said: “‘Khichdi 2’ is finally happening and it’s going to be a hilarious ride. I have so many memories from the first film, from shooting the song ‘Chal Chal Bhonsle Market’ to doing all the crazy comedy scenes.”

She expressed her excitement about reprising her role of Parminder in ‘Khichdi 2’ and added: “I am so happy to return as Parminder in Khichdi 2 since this is where it all started for me. I have realised over the years what a massive fan-following ‘Khichdi’ has, especially among kids and families.”

“I am often asked why I don’t do comedies anymore so it’s lovely to return to the genre with this sequel. This ‘Khichdi’ will be tastier, spicier, and funnier than before.” she concluded. (IANS)