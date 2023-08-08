Bollywood Roundup: Deepika Padukone, Sonu Sood, Ayushmann Khurrana, and more…

- Advertisement -

10 years of ‘Chennai Express’: Deepika says it took a while for her to find Meenamma

Mumbai– As the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Chennai Express’ clocks a decade since its release, Deepika, who essayed the role of Meenamma in the superhit film, said it took her sometime to find the Meenamma inside her.

Released in 2013, ‘Chennai Express’, which was directed by Rohit Shetty, emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year and swept all the major awards and also won the hearts of the masses.

The chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika was enormously loved by the audience while the film also registered great success at the box office.

The actress shared, “They say that comedy is the most difficult genre for an actor. So when I was offered ‘Chennai Express’, I knew I had a daunting challenge ahead of me. And while it took me a little while to find Meenama, a process that is extremely lonely and often times frightening, I’m grateful that we were able to create a character that is not only synonymous with the movie, but also one that continues to receive an abundance of love till this date.”

Deepika’s performance as a South Indian and her forever iconic dialogue delivery are the major highlights of the film in addition to King Khan’s portrayal of his character. Moreover, the songs of the film also topped the chartbuster list, keeping fans grooving to date.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will next be seen in ‘Fighter’, helmed by her ‘Pathaan’ director Siddharth Anand, alongside Hrithik Roshan and in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, the latter being directed by Nag Ashwin.

Sonu Sood gets huge pop art tribute spanning 1.17 lakh sq ft in Punjab

Mumbai– In a great show of a passionate tribute, actor Sonu Sood has been honoured with a well crafted massive pop art piece which spans over an enormous 1.17 lakh sq ft at the village of Ajitwal, in the Moga district of Punjab.

The art piece was a recognition for Sonu’s creative talent, many contributions to the entertainment industry and his humanitarian efforts.

Sonu’s own humanitarianism gained national traction when he was helping people at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, particularly during crisis of oxygen cylinders, beds and hospital admissions along with getting vaccine shots.

The art piece was created by Team Indian Creative Unity which is a collective unit of passionate artists, and skilled craftsmen.

The art piece by the cohort was an extraordinary way for the team to express their own admiration. Through their artistic brilliance, they aimed to encapsulate not only the actor’s cinematic journey but also his many humanitarian efforts during times of crisis.

Recently, as the host of MTV Roadies 19 or ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’, Sonu has been engaging the viewers with his attitude, endearing personality and his intelligent spree in handing out tasks to the Gangs.

On Roadies, the ‘Singh is King’ actor has gained a flair for the dramatic, where he often hands out things in the most unexpected manner which catches audiences by surprise.

Packing a solid fan base, the actor’s ardent admirers are looking forward to the release of his latest film ‘Fateh,’ an action-packed feature that promises to take viewers on a wild ride.

Ayushmann Khurrana calls ‘Dream Girl 2’ laugh riot: Never a dull moment on set

New Delhi– Versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is all geared up for the release of ‘Dream Girl 2’, called it a ‘laugh riot’, saying there was never a dull moment on the set of the movie.

It was a challenging role for Ayushmann considering he constantly had to switch between the two roles of Karam and Pooja, while all along ensuring the punches and comic timing hit the right note.

The movie boasts an ensemble cast including — Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa.

Talking about the same, Ayushmann said: “Our director, Raaj Shandilya, who is also one of the most talented directors of comedy, has managed to get this eclectic bunch of fantastic actors under one roof, and kudos to him for this casting coup.”

“Our producer Ekta Kapoor had the vision that she wanted to create a disruptive comedy like no other and I couldn’t be happier to have creatively collaborated with one of the best minds in the business in ‘Dream Girl’ and ‘Dream Girl 2’. Together, I think we have created a comedy like no other,” he said.

The ‘Dream Girl’ franchise film is very different from Ayushmann’s staple genre of films. He called the entire shoot schedule a joy ride.

Ayushmann said: “There was never a dull moment on set. It was a laugh riot, and I think this will get translated on screen when people will watch ‘Dream Girl 2’ in theatres. I want people to laugh their hearts out when they watch our film.”

The 38-year-old actor said he is fortunate to have the opportunity to work with the best comic geniuses of the country like Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Abhishek Banerjee and Manjot Singh in ‘Dream Girl 2’.

“To me, we have the best exponents of the comedy genre in our film, the best of the best talents who have excelled in humour in cinema. This is one of the biggest USP’s of ‘Dream Girl 2’ because it promises a super entertaining film to the audiences,” he added.

The comedy drama will be released on August 25.

Jayati Narula: Director Gul Khan treated ‘Aashiqana’ series like her baby

New Delhi– Actress Jayati Narula, who has joined the family of ‘Aashiqana’ in the season four has heaped praises on the series director Gul Khan, saying she treated the show like her ‘baby’.

Gul Khan has created a world of her own for fans and audiences with ‘Aashiqana’ across seasons and we can’t seem to get enough.

Talking about working with Gul, Jayati shared: “The first time I got an opportunity to see Gul Khan in person, I was amazed by how she makes everything comfortable and warm with her presence. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that she has treated the Aashiqana series like her baby! I could see pin boards everywhere in her house, all filled with details of Aashiqana.”

‘Aashiqana’ season four deals with bigger threats, several hurdles and a mysterious folklore.

As the modern world meddles with old world and customs, a pandora’s box opens unleashing a curse, an untold mystery and paranormal forces like never before.

Zayn Ibad Khan (as Yash), and Khushi Dubey (as Chikki) have returned with this season to unveil the secrets of the past and face the brunt of an unforeseen curse.

While Yash and Chikki are standing on different paths, their lives are set to take an unusual, spooky turn, leaving us wanting for more.

The series also features Himani Shivpuri, Jayati Narula, Indrajeet Modi and Geeta Tyagi in pivotal roles. Directed by Gul Khan, and produced by Gen K Studios, ‘Aashiqana 4’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. (IANS)