Bollywood Roundup: Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and more…

Deepika Padukone Credits Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan for a Smooth Bollywood Debut

MUMBAI, India — Deepika Padukone has revisited her early days in Bollywood, saying Shah Rukh Khan and director Farah Khan helped her feel safe and confident during the making of Om Shanti Om.

In a throwback interview, Deepika said she was “extremely nervous” as a newcomer but found constant support from her co-star and director. “Whenever there was a difficult scene or tricky dialogue, Farah and Shah Rukh would patiently explain it and help me through it,” she said.

She also credited her parents, including former badminton star Prakash Padukone, for keeping her grounded as she entered films.

Released in 2007, Om Shanti Om became a blockbuster and launched Deepika’s career, which later included hits such as Cocktail, Piku, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and Pathaan.

Kareena Kapoor Jokes About Making Taimur, Jeh Pose for Holiday Pics

MUMBAI, India — Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a lighthearted peek into family life, joking that she “trains” sons Taimur and Jeh to pose for photos while on vacation.

The actress reposted a viral meme about parents forcing kids to sit still and smile for holiday pictures, adding “Me Me Me!!!” — a playful admission that she does the same. Kareena has been posting cheerful photos and videos from a luxury getaway with husband Saif Ali Khan and their children.

In a more reflective moment, Kareena recently wrote about how 2025 was a challenging year for her family, saying they faced it “heads held high,” leaning on faith, love, and resilience. She thanked fans and well-wishers for their support and said the family is entering 2026 with gratitude and renewed positivity.

Saif Ali Khan was injured during a burglary at their home in January 2025 and was hospitalized for several days, an episode Kareena has described as part of a difficult year the family ultimately overcame.

Alia Bhatt’s Banner Cheers Ranveer Singh as ‘Dhurandhar’ Breaks Records

MUMBAI, India — Alia Bhatt has joined the celebration around Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster Dhurandhar, reposting a glowing tribute from her production house, Eternal Sunshine, praising the film’s historic box-office run.

The post hailed Dhurandhar as “the number one chapter in India’s cinema history,” calling it the voice and choice of today’s India and crediting the film with bringing audiences back to theaters. “If this is what part one did in winter, imagine what part two will bring in spring,” it added.

Ranveer Singh’s film has smashed multiple records to become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time in a single language. Major industry banners, including Yash Raj Films, also praised the film as a “milestone moment” and applauded director Aditya Dhar’s vision and fearless storytelling.

Dhurandhar, released on December 5, 2025, is backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios and features an ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.

Priyanka Chopra Turns Fearsome Pirate in First Look From ‘The Bluff’

MUMBAI, India — Priyanka Chopra is going full warrior mode in her upcoming action thriller The Bluff, unveiling a fierce new look as a notorious pirate known as “Bloody Mary.”

Sharing first-look stills on social media, Chopra teased her role as Ercell Bodden, a once-feared pirate with a softer side as a mother. Blood-soaked and battle-ready, the actress promised a powerful mix of action and emotion ahead of the film’s February 25 premiere.

Set in the late 1800s, The Bluff follows Bodden after she escapes her brutal pirate crew to build a new life in the Cayman Islands — only for her violent past to catch up with her.

Reacting to the reveal, husband Nick Jonas cheered her performance, saying he couldn’t wait for audiences to see how “absolutely incredible” she is in the film.

Backed by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO Studios, The Bluff also stars Temuera Morrison, Ismael Cruz Córdova, and Safia Oakley-Green.

Nora Fatehi Shows Off Moroccan Tea-Pouring Tradition in Fun Video

MUMBAI, India — Nora Fatehi has given fans a glimpse of her roots, sharing a playful video from Morocco where she demonstrates the traditional Moroccan way of pouring tea.

In the clip, the actress is seen enjoying a simple breakfast before lifting a silver kettle high above the glass and smoothly pouring the tea without spilling. Laughing it off, Nora admitted she’s “not a pro,” but tried her best.

Currently visiting her hometown in Morocco, Nora has been posting photos and videos from her trip, delighting fans with both cultural moments and casual updates.

Known for her dancing skills and glowing skin, Nora had earlier joked about her diet on a comedy show, saying her routine includes pasta, rice, roti, lentils — and plenty of rickshaw rides.

From reality shows like Bigg Boss to films such as Street Dancer 3D and Madgaon Express, Nora continues to balance dance, acting, and now cultural storytelling on social media.

Aamir Khan Once Praised Madhuri Dixit’s Beauty and Called Her a Dream Co-Star

MUMBAI, India — In a throwback interview, Aamir Khan had nothing but praise for Madhuri Dixit, calling her talented, beautiful, and “very easy to work with” during the filming of Deewana Mujhsa Nahin.

Speaking on set at the time, Aamir said he was working on two films with Madhuri and described her as hardworking and good-looking, adding that she made shooting smooth and comfortable.

The actor also spoke fondly about other leading ladies he worked with in the early ’90s, saying Neelam Kothari was fun to work with and that his friendship with Juhi Chawla grew stronger over multiple films.

Talking about his look in Deewana Mujhsa Nahin, Aamir joked about wearing glasses, saying they were purely for the character of a “serious and honest” young man.

Released in 1990, Deewana Mujhsa Nahin starred Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit and marked one of their early collaborations before they went on to deliver the blockbuster Dil.

Vaani Kapoor Steps Up Fitness Game With Intense Gym Session

MUMBAI, India — Vaani Kapoor is starting the new year on a disciplined note, jumping back into her fitness routine with an intense workout session at the gym.

The actress shared a video on social media showing her powering through a mix of weight training and floor exercises aimed at strengthening her arms, legs, and core. Dressed in an orange crop top and black trousers with her hair tied back in a ponytail, Vaani looked focused as she worked through the routine. She captioned the post simply, “back on pace,” hinting at a renewed commitment to staying fit.

On the professional front, Vaani was recently seen in the music video Aadat alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh and AP Dhillon. Speaking about the collaboration, she said she was instantly drawn to the track’s vibe and energy and enjoyed being part of a stylish, fun project with the two artists.

Kunal Kemmu Gets in the Groove to ‘Ramba Ho,’ Says 2026 Is All About the Vibe

MUMBAI, India — Kunal Kemmu is kicking off the year on a high note, grooving to the track “Ramba Ho” from Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar and urging fans to make 2026 all about good vibes.

Sharing a video on social media, the actor showed off his fit physique while enjoying the song, whether at the gym or just soaking in the New Year mood. “Vibing with the track. Vibing with the new year. Vibing at workouts. Let’s make this year a vibe,” Kunal wrote.

On the work front, Kunal is gearing up for the second season of his family comedy series Single Papa, where he plays Gaurav Gehlot, a man-child whose life turns chaotic after he adopts a baby soon after his divorce.

Kunal, who made his directorial debut with Madgaon Express in 2024, was last seen as an actor in Kanjoos Makhichoos and remains popular for his comic timing in films like Go Goa Gone, Lootcase, and the Golmaal series. (Source: IANS)