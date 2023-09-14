Bollywood Roundup: Ayushmann Khurrana, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Parineeti Chopra, and more…

- Advertisement -

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he encountered ‘wrecking self-doubt’

Mumbai– Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, who is celebrating his birthday on Thursday, looked back at his journey on the occasion.

The actor took to his Instagram on Thursday and reposted a video from his fan club which showcased his journey from his humble beginnings in the reality show ‘Roadies’ to the star that he has become today.

Ayushmann is a self-made star who has stamped his presence in Indian cinema through sheer talent. Ayushmann acknowledged the fan-made video on his birthday and admitted that he was going through ‘wrecking self-doubt’.

Ayushmann said: “It’s been a life full of tests, many ups and downs, days and nights of wrecking self-doubt. But here I’m. Still standing. Still believing. Thanks to everyone who has loved me unconditionally. Thank you for making my birthday special.”

Earlier, on Thursday, the actor got showered with love from his wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana. Tahira said that he is the only one for whom she can dance till the crack of dawn.

Taking to her Instagram, Tahira wrote: “Happy birthday soulmate @ayushmannk love you so much! You are the only one for whom I can dance till 4 in the morning and which we did! Even though my legs were wobbly beyond a point but Basanti didn’t stop!! You bring so much happiness to everyone around you. There is just no one like you! Haal-e-dil elaan karti hun I loveeee you! Yours truly lover girl (sic).”

Responding to his wife’s post, the ‘Andhadhun’ actor wrote: “Thank you for making this birthday so special, you khoobsoorat soul.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoys play date with her daughter Malti

Mumbai– Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared pictures of herself, with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

The actress is a doting mother, and while her husband Nick Jonas is out touring with his band, Priyanka took out some time to share a play-date with her one-year-old daughter.

The 41-year old actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared some cute snaps from their playtime, including one photo which showed her holding Malti, who was donning a floral patterned dress, while standing on a play mat, with her mother supporting her.

Priyanka, was all smiles holding Malti, sporting a casual black attire with her hair tied in a ponytail, while being extremely giddy at her daughter playing in the first picture.

In the second picture, the ‘Citadel’ actress can be seen sitting in what seems to be a pink tub full of toys, merrily enjoying her ‘playdate’, though the last picture is a bit of a blur. But either way, Malti sure seems to having the time of her life, sharing it with her best friend.

She captioned the first slide, writing: “Play Date with friends” (complete with heart eyes emojis)

The actress back in 2022, announced that she was going to be a mother and had gone on to say that this new development has reshaped her whole life and shifted many of her priorities. Priyanka and Nick welcomed Malti into their family, who was born via surrogacy.

The couple frequently post about the many shenanigans and developments taking place in their house.

Currently, Priyanka, who was earlier seen in ‘Citadel’, has advanced a great deal in her career, jumping from Bollywood to Hollywood, establishing herself as an international star.

The actress was recently seen in the film ‘Love Again’ apart from the series ‘Citadel’, and will next be seen in the movie ‘Heads of State’.

‘A Pearl White Indian wedding’: Parineeti and Raghav’s big day invite goes viral

Mumbai– The wedding card of Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, who are all set to tie the knot in Lake City Udaipur this month, has gone viral on social media.

A picture of the wedding card has gone viral on social media. The wedding date reads September 24 on the card, which is white in color. “Divine Promises: A pearl white Indian wedding… Leela Palace Jaimala: 3:30 p.m. Pheras: 4:00 p.m. Vidai: 6:30 p.m.,” read the card.

The card has beautiful sketches of the landscape of Udaipur.

The wedding festivities will start from September 23 with Parineeti’s Choora ceremony at 10 a.m. at Maharaja suite. A ‘Fresco Afternoon’ will be held on the terrace near the ballroom on September 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On September 24, Raghav’s ‘Sehrabandi’ will take place in Taj Lake Palace at 1 p.m. Then ‘Baraat’- The Royal Procession will move from Taj Lake Palace at 2 p.m.

The reception gala, which has a theme of ‘A night of Amore’ will happen in Leela Palace Courtyard, at 8.30 p.m.

During this period, many big personalities from politics and Bollywood will come to Udaipur.

Several film personalities, including Parineeti’s sister Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, and leaders from Delhi and other states are expected to attend the event.

