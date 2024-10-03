Bollywood Roundup: Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt, Sunny Deol, and more…

- Advertisement -

Ayushmann Khurrana’s poem for paralympic gold medallists Avani Lekhara and Navdeep Singh wins hearts

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who was last seen in the movie ‘Dream Girl 2’, has lauded paralympic athletes and gold medallists, Avani Lekhara and Navdeep Singh for their service to the nation and bringing laurels.

Recently, at an award show when Avani Lekhara, the double gold medallist got her award and found out Ayushmann Khurrana was in the audience, she requested him to recite one of his famous poems.

The actor joined the two athletes on stage, and said “You both are truly legends. From what you have seen in your life and achieved in these years; you both have accomplished a legendary feat. Thank you for inspiring us”.

He also obliged to Avani’s request, and penned down one of his poems for the Paralympic winners.

His poem reads, “Ye khiladi kuch zindagi jikar, aur kayi zindagi markar aaye hain. Ye khiladi kuch zindagi jikar, aur kayi zindagi markar aaye hai haal hi mein vishwastar ki shreni mein aage badhkar aaye hain. Aur zindagi kayi chunautiyo’n ke shikhar par chadkar aaye hain. Ye wo log hain dosto’n jo kismat ki lakeero’n se ladkar aaye hain”.

The poem when translated to English, reads, “These are those players that have lived a part of their life and fought for the rest. These are those players that have lived a part of their life and fought for the rest. And, have successfully emerged on top in front of the world. They have faced challenges in life and stood strong through those. But these are those people who have fought for their future and changed it successfully”.

The actor also received the honour of ‘Ambassador for India’s Youth Award’ at the recently concluded CSR Journal Excellence Awards.

Alia Bhatt gears up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love and War’

Mumbai– It seems Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is all in prep mode for her upcoming film “Love and War” directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The actress on Thursday was seen outside Bhansali’s office in Versova, Mumbai. Alia was pictured wearing a bright yellow shirt paired with jeans as she waved at the shutterbugs waiting outside the filmmaker’s office.

It was last month, when the makers of the Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal-starrer epic saga ‘Love and War’ finally announced that the movie is slated to release on March 20, 2026.

Directed by Bhansali (SLB), the film’s release date falls during the biggest holiday stretch, coinciding with major festivals like Ramzan, Ram Navmi, and Gudi Padwa following one after the other.

The film is said to be a love story about a couple who have to go separate ways owing to familial obligations.

Bhansali’s latest work was period drama series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, which revolved around the lives of tawaifs in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement against the British Raj.

It stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta and Taha Shah Badussha.

Meanwhile, this is the second time Alia is collaborating with her husband Ranbir, after the 2022 action adventure film ‘Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva’. She last featured in the romantic comedy film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, directed by Karan Johar, co-starring Ranveer Singh. She has ‘Jigra’, and ‘Alpha’ in the kitty.

Vicky’s latest release was “Bad Newz” and will next be seen in “Chhaava”, a historical epic based on the life of Maratha Chhatrapati Sambhaji, played by Vicky Kaushal. It is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar.

Talking about Ranbir, who is basking in the success of his film “Animal”, will next be seen in “Ramayana” alongside Sai Pallavi.

Sunny Deol wishes JP Dutta on 75th b’day: Time to take legacy forward with ‘Border 2’

Mumbai– As filmmaker J.P. Dutta turned 75 on Thursday, Bollywood star Sunny Deol wished the director, saying that the two have given “Hindustan its biggest war film” with “Border” and that it is time to take the legacy forward with “Border 2”.

Sunny took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures from the 1997 film. The photographs featured Sunny alongside Dutta.

For the caption, he wrote: “Happy 75th Birthday JP, it’s good to look back and be back! We gave Hindustan its biggest war film with Border, and now it’s time to take the legacy forward with #Border2 ! Lots of Love. God Bless! #JPDutta.”

Set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, “Border” is based on the events of the Battle of Longewala. It also stars Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry and Puneet Issar alongside a supporting cast including Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee.

On Thursday, it was announced that Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan has joined the cast of “Border 2”, which also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan along with Sunny.

The film is directed by Anurag Singh. “Border 2” is presumably based on the Kargil War which occurred in 1999.

The conflict between the two countries was mostly limited. In early 1999, Pakistani troops infiltrated the Line of Control (LoC) and occupied Indian territory mostly in the Kargil district.

India responded by launching a major military and diplomatic offensive to drive out the Pakistani infiltrators. As per official data, an estimated 75 per cent to 80 per cent of the intruded area and nearly all high ground was back under Indian control.

‘Border 2’ is set for January 23, 2026,, and presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series; JP Dutta’s J.P. Films. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and is set to land in theatres on January 23, 2026.

Aamir Khan attends last rites of his ex father-in-law, Kiran Rao, Junaid join

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was joined by his son Junaid and former wife Kiran Rao for the last rites of his ex ex father-in-law and Reena Dutta’s father on Thursday.

A video showed Aamir attending the last rite. He was seen helping Reena to come out of the ambulance after reaching the crematorium. Filmmaker Kiran Rao and Junaid too were seen. They were spotted engaging in a conversation.

Aamir on October 2 was spotted leaving his ex-wife Reena Dutta’s house along with his mother Zeenat Hussain, in Mumbai.

Aamir and Reena got married on April 18, 1986. In fact, Reena also had a small part in Aamir’s ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’. They have two children, a son named Junaid and a daughter, Ira.

Junaid made his debut with the streaming movie ‘Maharaj’, Ira, has stayed away from the profession of acting so far. She tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, who was Aamir’s fitness trainer.

Reena was involved briefly in Aamir’s career when she worked as an executive producer for the actor’s Oscar nominated film ‘Lagaan’. In December 2002, he filed for divorce, and took custody of both children.

On December 28, 2005, he married Kiran Rao, who had been an assistant director to Gowariker on the set of ‘Lagaan’. On December 5, 2011, they announced the birth of their son, Azad Rao Khan through a surrogate mother.

In July 2021, Aamir and Kiran announced their separation and stated they would raise their son Azad together.

Aamir will next be seen in ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’. The film, directed by R. S. Prasanna, and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, is based on the Spanish film, ‘Champions’. It also stars Genelia Deshmukh.

Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and other ‘Housefull 5’ cast to shoot on cruise

Mumbai– Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt and Jacqueline Fernandes among cast members of the upcoming film “Housefull 5” will be shooting for over 45 days on cruise.

The sail will commence from London and make stops in France, Spain, before returning to the UK.

Others in the shoot include names such as Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandes, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Dino Morea, Chunky Pandey, Fardeen Khan, Johny Lever, Akashdeep, Nikitin Dheer, Shreyas Talpade, Ranjeet and more.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, “Housefull 5” is scheduled for release on June 6, 2025. Before joining the cast for the shoot, actress Chitrangda Singh in September heaped praise on Akshay, with whom she has appeared in films such as “Housefull 5” after “Desi Boyz” and “Khel Khel Mein”.

“Akshay is incredibly talented and a true master of comedy. We’ve known each other for a long time, and working with him is always a pleasure,” the actress, who is heading to London for the shoot of “Housefull 5”, told IANS.

The first installment of the film released in 2010, which had Akshay, Riteish Deshmukh, Arjun Rampal, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone and late star Jiah Khan. Two years later, the second installment was released. A standalone sequel to Housefull and also an uncredited remake of the 1998 Malayalam film “Mattupetti Machan.” The first two parts were helmed by Sajid Khan.

It had a larger star cast with names such Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Akshay Kumar, Asin, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade, Zareen Khan, Chunky Panday, Shazahn Padamsee and Boman Irani.

The third and the fourth installment was directed by Farhad Samji and the fifth film Housefull 5 is directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The fifth installment also stars Fardeen Khan, Pooja Hegde and Riteish.

Parineeti shares loved-up moments with husband Raghav from first anniversary celebration

Mumbai– Actress Parineeti Chopra gave a peek into her romantic getaway with husband and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha from their first marriage anniversary celebrations in Maldives.

Parineeti took to Instagram, where she shared a reel video featuring all the highlights and the loved-up moments the couple spent to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

The actress captioned the post: Tere hi hum hain @raghavchadha88”

Last month. The actress shared heartfelt glimpses of their special day. Taking to Instagram, Parineeti shared a collection of photos from her first wedding anniversary celebration with Raghav in the Maldives.

In the caption, Parineeti wrote: “We had a quiet day yesterday, just the two of us..But we read every wish and message from you all and couldn’t be more grateful. Ragaii – I don’t know what I did in my past life and this one, to deserve you.”

Calling him a “perfect gentleman”, Parineeti said: “I have married the perfect gentleman, my goofy friend, sensitive partner, my mature husband (thank god because…. me!), a straight up honest human being, the best son, brother in law & son in law.”

“Your dedication and commitment to our Country inspires me SO much. I love you too too much.Why didn’t we meet sooner? Happy anniversary @raghavchadha88. We are ONE”.

Raghav too had penned a note for the actress, which read: “A year already? It feels like just yesterday we were exchanging vows. I wish we’d met sooner. You’ve made every day so special, whether it’s the quiet moments at home or the big adventures around the world.”

He had called Parineeti his “rock, support system and best friend.”

“Thank you for making this year so unforgettable. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us, Paru. Happy first anniversary, my love!”

Parineeti and Raghav got married on September 24, 2023 in a private luxury hotel in Udaipur.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti last featured as Amarjot Kaur in the biographical musical drama ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role. (IANS)