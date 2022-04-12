Bollywood Roundup: Arjun Rampal, Bhumi Pednekar, Ramya Pandian, and more…

Arjun Rampal’s ‘London Files’ character impacted him personally

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming thriller series, ‘London Files’, recently spoke about his character Om Singh, a homicide detective who takes on the case of a missing person in the politically divided city of London.

Shedding light on his character, Arjun said, “Om Singh is someone who stays with you, he is real, flawed, hurt and alone.” He also revealed that the journey of this character is something that has impacted him personally, actually “a lot more” than he expected.

Sharing what’s the best way to play a detective, he said, “When you play a detective, you automatically become a skeptic. It’s all about proof and conspiracies that you can join the dots to find the truth. So your mind begins to think like that. It changes your way of seeing things and your perspective towards life.”

For him, stepping into the shoes of a detective comes in handy in real life also, “You don’t believe anyone. You detach, research and view things objectively rather than emotionally. Sometimes it can be helpful in real life too”, the actor concluded.

Bhumi Pednekar: I’ve always relied on my instincts to choose projects

Mumbai– Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who has been a part of content-driven entertainers such as ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, ‘Shubh Mangal Savdhan’, ‘Lust Stories’ and ‘Badhaai Do’, says that as an artiste she has always relied on her instincts to choose projects.

Courtesy her work, Bhumi is now the face of seven brands and is thrilled about her rise and rise in Bollywood.

She says, “It’s been a great start to my post-pandemic career as Badhaai Do became a rage amongst audiences. When films do well, they result in your equity to rise and I have been blessed to have found constant spike points like these in my career.

“I can only be thankful for these milestones in my life. They motivate me to constantly look out for cinema that defines our time and generation.”

She adds, “I have always relied on my instincts as an artiste to choose projects.”

“I have tried to pick the best scripts that I felt will not only deliver wholesome entertainment to audiences but will also give them something supremely fresh as content. I’m glad these punts have worked for me so far and made me carve my niche in the Hindi film industry.”

Bhumi has a mighty slate of films that includes Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Bheed’, Ajay Bahl’s ‘The Ladykiller’, Shashank Khaitan’s ‘Govinda Aala Re’, Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Raksha Bandhan’, Sudhir Mishra’s ‘Afwaa’ and Gauri Khan produced ‘Bhakshak’.

Ramya Pandian pens ‘thank you’ note to well-wishers after ‘Bigg Boss Ultimate’

Chennai– Actress Ramya Pandian, who has just returned from the ‘Bigg Boss Ultimate’ house, on Tuesday penned a note of gratitude to all her well wishers.

The actress, who shot to fame after her sparkling performance in the National Award winning critically acclaimed film ‘Joker’, took to Instagram to thank her well wishers.

She said, “To all my well-wishers, who are a part of my career and who I value to be a part of me, your unconditional love and support are my greatest strength and blessing. No matter what, you have always been there for me – I couldnt have asked for more. Truly blessed beyond measure!

“A big thank you to all of you. I am doing well and hope to meet you soon. Sending lots of love and positivity.”

‘Bigg Boss Ultimate’ contestant Balaji Murugadoss won the title of the first ‘Bigg Boss Ultimate’ season on Sunday. He took home the title apart from winning a trophy and a prize money of Rs 20 lakh.

Vidyut Jammwal looks back at 9 years of ‘Commando: A One Man Army’

Mumbai– Action hero Vidyut Jammwal’s film ‘Commando: A One Man Army’ has clocked nine years of its release on Tuesday and the actor has gone down memory lane.

‘Commando: A One Man Army’ is the first instalment in the action thriller series. Starring Jammwal, Pooja Chopra, Jaideep Alhawat, Adah Sharma, Esha Gupta and Freddy Daruwala, the movie revolves around the story of Karan, a disavowed Indian commando, who helps protect a woman from a local thug who is hellbent on forcing her to marry him.

Vidyut, who is trained in the martial art of Kalaripayattu, performed his own stunts and martial arts in the film’s action sequences.

Remembering the film, Vidyut says, “I’m grateful that the audience embraced the action thriller and showered so much love for the part I essayed. A hero is someone who inspires us to be better and playing Karan gave me the canvas and opportunity to make that impact.

“The film was received with quite a lot of excitement. The highlights for me were the action sequences and the stunts. Nine years of the film brings back memories of what this film meant for action movie fans.”

He is currently shooting for ‘IB 71’ and also announced to star in ‘Sher Singh Raana’.

Kangana Ranaut sports seven looks for ‘Dhaakad’!

Mumbai– Actress Kangana Ranaut has sported seven strong and intense looks for her upcoming film ‘Dhaakad’, whose trailer is all set to drop on Tuesday.

As Agent Agni, the actress will stun audiences with her seven different looks and multiple combat scenes which have been designed and choreographed by international technicians. Kangana Ranaut will be seen in unique hairdos and in combat attire showcasing her warrior avatar.

Along with the trailer, the actress will surprise the audience with a action-packed first look on the big screen as it will be attached to ‘KGF: Chapter 2’.

Director Razneesh Ghai adds, “A new action star is on the rise, with Dhaakad, Kangana truly becomes the master of disguises. Each look is unique and we’ve never seen Kangana do action like this before”

The film also stars Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal as the antagonists. ‘Dhaakad’ will see Arjun and Kangana battling each other and their duels are clearly to be relished on the big screen. It is no less than the clash of the titans and the combat sequences have a never seen before quality to them.

‘Dhaakad’ is designed as an international level spy thriller, directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai.

Mrunal Thakur: I’d love to play a sportswoman on screen

Mumbai– Actress Mrunal Thakur, who was last seen in an extended cameo appearance in Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Dhamaka’, says that she would love to play a sportsperson on the big screen.

She says, “In India, we don’t make as many films on female athletes as much as they deserve to be told and made. It is important because, through our films, aspiring athletes gets encouragement and a whole new world opens up for them.

“I would personally love to essay a sportsperson on screen. To ready for it, to train for it, it’s inspiring and also extremely challenging. Because you’re embodying a person so far off from whom you are. And it will be something for me that would give me a wholesome experience to prepare, play and to hopefully understand getting into the skin of a character that is so different from whom I’m as a person”.

Mrunal will next be seen alongside Shahid Kapoor in the family sports drama ‘Jersey’. (IANS)