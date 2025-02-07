Bollywood Roundup: Arjun Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Raveena Tandon, and more…

- Advertisement -

Arjun Kapoor says stepping back into rom-com space is like ‘revisiting an old friend’

Mumbai– Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is all set to be seen in the romantic-comedy film “Mere Husband Ki Biwi”, says stepping back into the genre is like “revisiting an old friend.”

“I’ve been fortunate that the audience has loved and accepted me in the romance genre in films like 2 States, Ki & Ka, and other films. It’s good to be doing something in the lighthearted zone. I hope the audiences shower me with the same kind of love and acceptance for Mere Husband Ki Biwi,” said Arjun, who has previously worked in films such as “2 States” and “Ki & Ka”.

The actor, who was last seen as the menacing Danger Lanka in Rohit Shetty’s “Singham Again”, added: “After playing Danger Lanka in Singham Again, its great to step back into the rom-com space. It’s like revisiting an old friend.”

Arjun said that he has always loved stories that bring warmth, laughter, and love to the screen, and “Mere Husband Ki Biwi” film does exactly that.

“My goal is to make content that the audience likes and enjoys, so I’m happy to be doing a project in this space,” he added.

The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar. The makers on February 6 unveiled the track titled “Gori Hai Kalaiyan” scored by the composer duo, Akshay and IP.

Speaking about the song, ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ director Mudassar Aziz said the idea was to try and transport the audiences to the feeling of those memorable ‘filmy’ songs that are the identity of Hindi Cinema.

“I have always loved them and had the opportunity to attempt this because Mere Husband Ki Biwi is a film in that very genre.”

Rapper Badshah shared that ‘Gori Hai Kalaiyan’ is the ultimate vibe of the season.

“It is peppy, it is upbeat, and carries a very filmy vibe to it. I had a blast while working on this song, and I assure the audience that ‘Gori Hai Kalaiyan’ will leave you grooving!”

Priyanka Chopra stuns in heavy-embellished lehenga at brother’s wedding

Mumbai– Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, known for her impeccable fashion sense, made a style statement at her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding.

Siddharth Chopra tied the knot with the love of his life, Neelam Upadhyaya, today, January 7, in a private ceremony in Mumbai. For her brother’s bid day, Priyanka Chopra embraced a bold yet traditional look, effortlessly blending desi elegance with modern flair.

She wore a stunning aqua-blue lehenga adorned with intricate embellishments, sequins, and beadwork, making a statement at the event. The one-shoulder blouse with a sweetheart neckline accentuated her collarbones, while the sultry waistband added a touch of allure. To complete the look, the desi girl draped a sheer dupatta delicately over her shoulders. Her jewelry was equally exquisite. Priyanka’s diamond and green stone-studded necklace, shaped in a V, beautifully complemented the ensemble, while stud earrings added the perfect finishing touch.

Priyanka’s husband and American singer Nick Jonas, complimented her in a white outfit. Throughout all the pre-wedding functions, Priyanka was at her sartorial best. From vibrant mehendi ceremonies to the traditional haldi, she effortlessly showcased her flair for style with every outfit. Whether it was her elegant lehengas, chic sarees, or contemporary fusion looks, Priyanka’s wardrobe choices were a perfect blend of tradition and modern sophistication.

Meanwhile, at the wedding, PeeCee embraced her role as a supportive bridesmaid for her brother Siddharth Chopra’s bride, Neelam Upadhyaya. In a video that surfaced online, Priyanka was seen lovingly assisting Neelam with her bridal dupatta, gently holding it as they made their way to the stage. In a heartwarming gesture, the actress guided Neelam hand-in-hand, ensuring every detail was perfect for the big moment. Priyanka was helping Neelam manage her heavy bridal lehenga.

Siddharth and Neelam exchanged vows in a grand ceremony held at Maharashtra & Goa Military Camp in Juhu. The wedding was attended by family members and close friends.

Raveena Tandon shares childhood ‘pouty’ memories with daughter Rasha

Mumbai– Raveena Tandon recently took to social media to share some adorable childhood memories with her daughter, Rasha Thadani.

The actress posted a heartwarming comparison of Rasha’s pouty pictures from 2014 alongside a more recent one, reflecting on how much her daughter has grown over the years.

The throwback images capture Rasha’s playful pout from her younger years, alongside a present-day picture. Alongside the images, Raveena wrote in the caption, “From our first pouty pictures in 2014 to now … cookiepoo pudding.”

Raveena had previously shared a couple of her photos with daughter Rasha from the ‘shaadi season.’ The K.G.F: Chapter 2 actress exuded elegance in a black velvet lehenga adorned with intricate white stonework. For her second look, Raveena chose a floral pink salwar kameez with golden embellishments.

For the caption, she wrote, “Just a week with love and laughter… #shaaditimes.”

Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani recently embarked on a spiritual journey to Dwarka, where they visited several sacred sites, including the Rukmini Temple, to seek blessings. Their religious expedition also took them to the Dwarka Jagat Temple and Nageshwar Mahadev Temple. The duo concluded their trip by offering prayers at the renowned Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi.

Prior to this, Raveena and Rasha had visited the Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga in Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh, where they prayed for Lord Mahadev’s blessings.

Sharing glimpses of her vacation on Instagram, the actress explained, “Pashupati, also an incarnation of Shiva is the “lord of the animals”. The earliest claimed evidence of Pashupati comes from the Indus Valley civilization (2500 BCE to 1750 BCE), where the Pashupati seal has been said to represent a proto-Shiva figure.”

Meanwhile, Rasha Thadani recently made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial “Azad,” opposite Amaan Devgan. The film also featured Ajay Devgn and television actor Mohit Malik.

Sobhita Dhulipala gifts PM Narendra Modi a kondapalli bommala doll

Mumbai– Actress Sobhita Dhulipala and her husband, actor Chay Akkineni, had the honor of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House today.

During this special occasion, Sobhita presented the Prime Minister with a traditional kondapalli bommala (dancing doll), a cherished handicraft from Andhra Pradesh that holds personal significance for the actress.

The couple expressed their profound gratitude to PM for the opportunity, during which they presented a tribute to the legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR). The tribute, titled ‘Akkineni Ka Virat Vyaktitva,’ was presented by Padma Bhushan awardee Dr. Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, acknowledging ANR’s monumental contribution to Indian cinema.

Sobhita and Chay conveyed their heartfelt appreciation for the recognition of ANR’s life’s work, calling it a treasured affirmation not only for their family but also for ANR’s vast fanbase and Indian movie lovers across the world.

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share photos with Modi, and in one of the images, Sobhita was seen presenting the doll to PM.

For the caption, the couple wrote, “Profoundly thankful to Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for today’s meeting at Parliament House. It was an honor to present ‘Akkineni Ka Virat Vyaktitva’ by Padma Bhushan awardee Dr.Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, a tribute to ANR garu’s cinematic heritage. Your recognition of his life’s work is a treasured affirmation for our family, fans and the Indian movie lovers. #ANRLegacy #IndianCinema #ANRLivesOn.”

Sobhita added, “PS : Anyone who knows me knows how much I adore kondapalli bommalu (dancing dolls), their memories trace back to my childhood years in my grandparents’ home in Tenali. So happy to be able to gift him one, and to find that he knows all about this old handicraft and its nativity to Andhra Pradesh :).”

Thanking Modi for recognizing his father, Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s lifetime work, Telugu star Nagarjuna wrote, “Profoundly thankful to Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodiji for today’s meeting at Parliament House. It was an honour to present ‘Akkineni Ka Virat Vyaktitva’ by Padma Bhushan awardee Dr. Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, a tribute to my father ANR garu’s cinematic heritage. Your recognition of his life’s work is a treasured affirmation for our family, fans and the Indian movie lovers. We are extremely grateful for this opportunity. #ANRLegacy #IndianCinema #ANRLivesOn.”

Sonu Sood breaks silence on reports of an arrest warrant against him in a fraud case

Mumbai– Actor Sonu Sood has responded to recent reports suggesting an arrest warrant against him in connection with a fraud case.

The actor took to social media to clear the air, calling the news “highly sensationalized” and emphasizing that the matter is being blown out of proportion.

Sonu tweeted, “We need to clarify that the news circulating on social media platforms is highly sensationalised. To put matters straight, we were summoned as a witness by the Honourable Court in a matter pertaining to a third party to which we have no association or affiliation.”

The ‘Fateh’ actor added, “Our lawyers have responded, and on 10th February 2025, we will give a statement that clarifies our non involvement in the matter. We are neither brand ambassadors nor are we associated in any way. This is just for unnecessary media attention to grab eyeballs. It is sad that celebs become soft targets. We will take strict action in this matter.”

Sonu Sood’s clarification came after it was reported that a court in Ludhiana has issued an arrest warrant against the actor in connection with an alleged fraud case. The warrant was issued by Ludhiana judicial magistrate Ramanpreet Kaur. The 51-year-old actor was reportedly summoned to testify in the case but was unable to attend the court proceedings. Consequently, the magistrate issued an arrest warrant.

The court order reads, “Sonu Sood, has been duly served with summon(s) or warrant(s) but he/she has failed to attend (absconds and keeps out of the way for the purpose of avoiding service of a summon(s) or warrant(s)). You are hereby ordered to arrest and bring the said Sonu Sood before the Court.”

Work-wise, Sonu was last seen in the action thriller “Fateh,” which marked his directorial debut. The film also starred Jacqueline Fernandez, Naseeruddin Shah, and Vijay Raaz.

Saif Ali Khan attack: Police reveal fingerprints on record match those of the accused

Mumbai– A few fingerprints of the accused have matched in Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident, as shared by the Mumbai Police on Friday.

According to information received from the Mumbai Police, the fingerprint samples of the accused, Shariful Islam, who attacked Saif Ali Khan, were sent for examination, and some of the reports have been received.

The reports confirm that some fingerprints have matched; however, the police are currently awaiting the final report.

The police also stated that they had collected multiple samples from Saif’s house and sent them for analysis. While some reports have arrived, others are still pending.

It was on January 16, when Saif was attacked by an assailant who barged into his luxurious Bandra home through his youngest son, Jeh Ali Khan’s room during the wee hours. The actor went to the hospital on his own, and was accompanied by his son Taimur.

Doctors removed a 2.5 inch knife from his back. The 54-year-old star, who is married to Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, was stabbed multiple times in an attempt to fight off the accused.

The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which were said to be serious as they were closer to his spine. The incident took place as the accused allegedly barged into their Bandra home, and attacked their house help and then Saif when he intervened.

The actor was woken up by the commotion in his son Jeh’s room. He went inside the room to see the culprit arguing with their house help, looking at this, Saif intervened to save the house help with bare hands to fight off the intruder.

After a few weeks of rest, Saif on February 3 made his maiden public appearance following the knife attack on him. The actor attended the trailer launch of his upcoming streaming title ‘Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins’ in which he shares the screen with Jaideep Ahlawat. (IANS)