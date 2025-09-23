Bollywood Roundup: Arjun Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Alia Bhatt, and more…

- Advertisement -

Arjun Cheers Janhvi’s Bold Choice in Oscar-Bound ‘Homebound’

Mumbai – Arjun Kapoor is beaming with pride for his sister Janhvi Kapoor after her powerful turn in Homebound, the emotional drama that’s just been picked as India’s official entry to the 2026 Oscars.

The actor flooded Instagram with praise, calling the film “raw, visceral, beautiful yet heartbreaking” and lauding Janhvi for proving she’s not in the business “just to play to the gallery.”

Arjun wasn’t the only one floored. Vicky Kaushal raved that the film “calms you, breaks you… makes you speechless,” while Malaika Arora gushed it was “absolutely incredible.” Alia Bhatt also joined the chorus, sending a congratulatory message and wishing the team luck on their Oscar journey.

With Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa rounding out the cast and director Neeraj Ghaywan at the helm, Homebound is suddenly Bollywood’s buzziest ticket — and Janhvi’s career-defining moment.

Preity Zinta at 50: “Stretching Is the Secret to Staying Young”

Mumbai – Bollywood beauty Preity Zinta is showing fans how she keeps glowing at 50 — and her secret weapon isn’t pricey creams or crash diets, but good old stretching.

The Veer Zaara star dropped a video from her workout, bending and flexing her core in a slow, steady motion. “Stretching your body is the gold standard for longevity & for avoiding any injury,” she told fans.

But fitness isn’t all on her mind. Preity just marked Navratri with a temple visit, sharing a serene shot of herself in prayer, and recently posted glimpses of her Janmashtami celebrations at California’s Valley Hindu Temple.

On the career front, Preity is ready to make her big Bollywood comeback in Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore 1947, after a long break since her 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit.

Inside Alia & Ranbir’s Mega-Mansion: Personal Rooms for Riddhima & Family

Mumbai – Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s swanky new ₹250-crore home, Krishna Raj Bungalow, is pure Bollywood luxury — and it even has personal suites for Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her family.

In a chat with Farah Khan for her vlog, Riddhima revealed that the mansion dedicates an entire floor to their mom Neetu Kapoor, with big rooms for herself, her husband Bharat, and their daughter Samaira. “My mom wanted all her children close,” she explained.

The Kapoor clan is expected to move into the long-awaited home around Diwali after nearly two years of construction.

But not everything about the project has been glamorous. Alia recently blasted the media after a video of the still-unfinished house surfaced online without her consent. Calling it a “violation,” she urged outlets to delete the footage, saying, “Filming or photographing someone’s personal space without permission is not content — it’s a violation.”

Karan Johar Gets Emotional at National Awards: “I Am Fragile Today”

Mumbai – Karan Johar turned sentimental as Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani bagged the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 71st

National Film Awards.

The Ranveer Singh–Alia Bhatt starrer won big in Delhi, and KJo confessed on Instagram: “I am a fragile today… thanks to the love and recognition.” He called the win “humbling and surreal,” especially since it came in the same year as honors for Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan.

Johar also gave a shout-out to choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, whose Dhindhora Baje Re sequence snagged Best Choreography.

With Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and more adding star power, the film’s cultural-clash romance clearly struck a chord — and now has the biggest stamp of approval in Indian cinema.

Poonam Pandey Dropped From Ramleela Role After Backlash

Mumbai – Poonam Pandey won’t be playing Mandodari at Delhi’s iconic Luv Kush Ramleela after a storm of objections forced organizers to cut her from the lineup.

The actress, who had earlier announced she was “excited and happy” to portray Raavan’s wife at the Red Fort event, was replaced after groups argued her controversial image clashed with the spirit of the show. The committee said Pandey’s participation could “hinder the core purpose of spreading Lord Ram’s message.”

Pandey had even promised to fast for nine days during Navratri to prepare for the role. But the Vishwa Hindu Parishad opposed her casting, citing her past stunts — including her infamous 2011 strip promise if India won the World Cup and her 2024 fake death drama.

This year’s Ramleela will still pack star power, with Arya Babbar as Raavan, Kinshuk Vaidya as Ram, Rini Arya as Sita, and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari stepping in as Parashurama.

Shilpa Shetty Marks 31 Years of ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’

Mumbai – Shilpa Shetty is in full nostalgia mode as she celebrated 31 years of her 1994 hit Main Khiladi Tu Anari. The actress shared a clip of the timeless track Chura Ke Dil Mera,

proving the Akshay Kumar duet is still a fan favorite three decades on.

The action-comedy, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan with Shilpa and Raageshwari opposite them, was a box-office smash that cemented Akshay’s “Khiladi” image and gave Shilpa her first big career break.

The sizzling on-screen chemistry between Shilpa and Akshay even sparked off-screen dating rumors at the time, making the film’s release an even hotter talking point.

Three decades later, Main Khiladi Tu Anari and its music remain evergreen, and Shilpa’s anniversary post proves the film hasn’t lost its magic.

Janhvi Kapoor Turns Rickshaw Driver for Maniesh Paul on ‘Sunny Sanskari’ Set

Mumbai – Janhvi Kapoor swapped glam for giggles when she jumped behind the wheel of an auto rickshaw on the sets of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Her “passenger”? None

other than co-star Maniesh Paul.

In a BTS clip shared by Maniesh, Janhvi is seen steering the auto while he jokes, “Bhai mehenga admi hun mai, riksha driver naya rakha hai maine.” He captioned the post: “Kuku ki Sawari bhi upgrade ho gayi… driver hai khud Tulsi Kumari!”

Janhvi was quick to chime in, calling herself the “best riksha driver.” The playful moment follows another viral behind-the-scenes video posted by Varun Dhawan, where Janhvi hilariously got her makeup done while lying in bed.

The film, a big-fat-wedding entertainer starring Varun, Janhvi, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Akshay Oberoi, and Maniesh Paul, hits theaters October 2, 2025.

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Expecting First Baby: “Best Chapter of Our Lives”

Mumbai – Bollywood’s golden couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have finally confirmed the news fans have been buzzing about — they’re expecting their first child!

The duo shared the announcement on Instagram with a sweet polaroid, where Vicky tenderly cradles Katrina’s baby bump. “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude,” they wrote.

Celebs rushed to shower love: Janhvi Kapoor dropped triple “Congratulations,” Varun Dhawan admitted his heart was “full,” and Sonam Kapoor posted heart emojis.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in 2021 in a dreamy Rajasthan wedding, and after years of speculation, their family is officially growing.

Professionally, Vicky recently roared at the box office with Chhaava, while Katrina last lit up screens in Merry Christmas. But right now, all eyes are on their happiest role yet — Mom and Dad. (Source: IANS)