Bollywood Roundup: Anupam Kher, Kajol, Sonakshi Sinha, and more…

Anupam Kher Walks NYC Streets with Robert De Niro: “Never in My Wildest Dreams”

New York– Veteran actor Anupam Kher had a surreal fan moment when he took a stroll through the streets of New York with none other than Hollywood legend Robert De Niro.

Currently in the city for the premiere of his upcoming directorial Tanvi: The Great, Kher shared the special moment on Instagram, posting a photo of himself walking alongside De Niro.

“Never in my wildest dreams had I thought I’d be walking the streets of New York with the GREATEST ACTOR in the world,” he captioned the post. “The ICONIC #RobertDeNiro! God is kind and so is Mr. De Niro!! Jai Mata Di! #Actors.”

Kher and De Niro have been close friends since working together in the 2012 hit Silver Linings Playbook, which also starred Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence.

Meanwhile, Tanvi: The Great, Kher’s latest directorial, is set to release on July 18. The film stars debutante Shubhangi Dutt, alongside Iain Glen, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, and Pallavi Joshi. It’s produced by Kher Studios and NFDC in collaboration with Lower Middle Class Corporation.

Kajol Clears the Air on ‘Haunted’ Ramoji Film City Comment: “Stayed There Many Times”

Mumbai– After stirring controversy with a remark calling Ramoji Film City one of the “most haunted places in the world,” Bollywood star Kajol has responded to the backlash, clarifying her statement.

The actress took to X (formerly Twitter) to explain that her comment was made during a promotional interview for her upcoming film Maa and wasn’t meant to malign the iconic Hyderabad studio.

“I’ve filmed multiple projects at Ramoji Film City and stayed there many times over the years,” she wrote. “I’ve always found it to be a professional environment and have seen countless tourists enjoying themselves. It’s a great destination and absolutely safe for families and children.”

In the original interview, Kajol had shared her personal experiences with negative energy while shooting at certain locations. She mentioned sleepless nights on sets and referenced Ramoji Film City as being widely considered haunted, though she added she’d never witnessed anything paranormal herself.

Her remarks drew criticism online, prompting the clarification.

Directed by Vishal Furia, Maa is slated for release on June 27. The film also stars Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, and others. It is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Subbarayan, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

Sonakshi Sinha Celebrates 1st Wedding Anniversary with Zaheer Iqbal: “ILYSM I Could Burst”

Mumbai– Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are celebrating one year of marriage, and the actress marked the occasion with a heartfelt Instagram post that gave fans a glimpse into their romantic anniversary celebration.

“Happy Anniversary husband of 1 year, and boyfriend of 8 — ILYSM I could burst… My Jaan @iamzahero,” Sonakshi wrote, sharing photos from what appeared to be an intimate date night.

She also praised her in-laws in an Instagram Story featuring Zaheer surrounded by balloons and a sweet message that read, “We Love You.” “Best in-laws in the world,” she added. “First, give me this guy… Then sooo much love.”

Sonakshi and Zaheer, who met at a party hosted by Salman Khan, tied the knot on June 23 in Mumbai after dating for nearly eight years.

On the work front, Sonakshi is gearing up for the release of Nikita Roy, directed by her brother Kussh Sinha. Addressing rumors of tension with her brothers, she told IANS, “Honestly, I don’t dwell on it. I try not to give it too much thought.”

Reflecting on working with Kussh, she added, “As soon as you come on set, you remember what you’re there to do,” emphasizing her focus on supporting her brother’s directorial debut.

‘Dakini’ Star Sheen Dass Opens Up About Filming at Haunted Locations

Mumbai– Actress Sheen Dass, who stars in the upcoming supernatural drama Aami Dakini – Husn Bhi, Maut Bhi, revealed her chilling experience shooting in eerie, abandoned mansions in Kolkata.

In an exclusive chat with IANS, Sheen said, “We shot in old Rajbaris, and though nothing paranormal happened, the atmosphere was haunting enough to give you the chills.”

Opening up about her role, Sheen shared that playing Dakini has been a unique and emotional journey. “She’s not just a ghost. Dakini is a layered character — a gifted dancer, a woman deeply in love, and someone who’s endured immense betrayal. Even in death, she’s holding on to hope.”

Calling it one of her most challenging and rewarding roles yet, Sheen added, “It’s a complete package — romance, revenge, drama, and dance. I’ve never portrayed a character with so many facets. I feel incredibly lucky.”

Aami Dakini – Husn Bhi, Maut Bhi premieres Monday on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV. It will air Monday to Friday at 8:00 PM.

Rashmika Mandanna Calls ‘Kuberaa’ Co-Star Dhanush “A Gem of a Person”

Mumbai– With Kuberaa now out in theaters, Rashmika Mandanna took a moment to share her admiration for co-star Dhanush in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Posting a rare selfie of the two, Rashmika wrote, “@dhanushkraja sir, this is literally the only picture I have with you despite doing an entire film together.”

In the post, the Animal and Pushpa star called Dhanush “an absolute gem,” praising his tireless work ethic and kindness. “You work so hard every single day. We’re always in different cities talking about how important rest is, even though we never actually get any,” she wrote. “Your performances — in Kuberaa and everything you do — are nothing short of incredible.”

She also shared sweet memories from the set, including how Dhanush would help her with Tamil lines and hand out laddoos. “You’ve been kind not just to me but to everyone around you. When you’d say ‘that was nice’ after a scene, it really stayed with me,” she added.

Rashmika wrapped up the tribute with warm wishes: “I wish you the bestest for everything in the future… and last but not least… yaaaay! We did it!”

Directed by Sekhar Kammula and produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP in association with Amigos Creations, Kuberaa also stars Nagarjuna, Jim Sarbh, and Dalip Tahil, with music by Devi Sri Prasad.

Chitrangada Singh Reveals She Gave 28 Retakes for a Scene in ‘Raat Akeli Hai 2’

Mumbai– Actress Chitrangada Singh has opened up about the intense demands of working on Raat Akeli Hai 2, revealing she gave a staggering 28 retakes for a single shot — the most in her career.

In a recent chat with IANS, the Housefull 5 star called director Honey Trehan “very demanding” but credited him with pushing her to grow as an actor.

“Usually my best takes happen by the second or third try, but this film was different,” Chitrangada said. “It was a challenging role, and Honey really pushed me. I had never taken so many retakes before. But I’m glad — I feel my performance has really improved.”

Chitrangada also shared that she finds inspiration in real-life stories and believes they offer audiences a deeper connection. “True stories and biopics really inspire me. They open up new worlds for viewers and for us as actors,” she said.

Addressing the recent buzz around Deepika Padukone allegedly walking out of a film over 8-hour shooting shifts, Chitrangada remained diplomatic. “It depends on the understanding between an actor and the director. There are always scheduling and budget constraints in filmmaking. Deepika is a huge star — and it’s her right to choose what works for her,” she added.

Nora Fatehi Returns to Paris Fashion Week: “We’re Going to Kill It!”

Mumbai– Nora Fatehi is headed back to Paris Fashion Week, and the excitement is real. The actress and style icon will be representing at the Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring-Summer 2026 show by Pharrell Williams.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Nora teased her return with a playful video: “We are on our way for fittings and LV, and we are going to kill it this time just like last year… Are you ready?”

Last year, Fatehi turned heads at the same event in a striking white body-con dress paired with a statement trench coat. She also wowed at the American Music Awards in a custom Tom Ford and stunned in Oscar de la Renta at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

Outside the fashion world, Nora continues to shine with her music and acting projects. Her collaboration with Jason Derulo on Snake has racked up over 130 million views, and she recently appeared in Netflix’s The Royals, sharing screen space with legendary actress Zeenat Aman.

Reflecting on that moment, Nora posted on Instagram, “Meeting the ICONIC @thezeenataman… She was so kind, so cool and full of praises for my journey. I was shook!”

The Royals also stars Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, and Sakshi Tanwar.

Sonam Kapoor Donates 12 Inches of Hair to Charity, Unveils Fresh Summer Look

Mumbai– Style icon and actress Sonam Kapoor just made a bold cut — literally — donating 12 inches of her signature long hair to charity.

Sonam shared the transformation on Instagram, posting a video of the big chop. “Hi everyone, so I decided to cut 12 inches of my hair. It doesn’t look like much on camera, but it’s a full foot,” she said. “My hair has gotten so long thanks to genetics — shoutout to Anil Kapoor!”

The actress, who worked with longtime stylist Pete Burkill for the cut, said the decision felt right: “It was time to chop a lot of it off and give it away. It’s still long, but I feel refreshed and summer-ready!”

In her caption, she added, “Decided to cut off 12 inches off my hair and give it away! Thanks @anilskapoor for the genes.”

Up next, Sonam stars in Battle of Bittora, based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel about two young politicians in love — and in direct electoral competition. The film is produced by Anil Kapoor Film Company and Communication Network.

Reflecting on her musical milestones, Sonam recently celebrated two of her iconic songs — Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai — each crossing one billion YouTube views. “It feels like just yesterday! The Dubsmash videos were everywhere — it broke the internet,” she said, adding that both songs still bring her joy and are staples on her dance playlist.

Soha Ali Khan Shares Her Secret to Starting the Week Strong

Mumbai– Soha Ali Khan is all about kicking off the week with energy and focus, and she just revealed what keeps her moving: music, motivation, and movement.

On Monday, the Rang De Basanti star took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her workout routine, set to Ed Sheeran’s trending track Sapphire. “Only this song could help me get the week off to a running start! #mondaymotivation #pushyourself,” she captioned the video.

The clip features Soha powering through a high-intensity fitness session — first in her garden, then in a gym — showcasing her flexibility and dedication to wellness. Known for consistently documenting her fitness journey, the actress often posts workout clips and healthy lifestyle tips to inspire her followers.

On the professional front, Soha was recently seen in Chhorii 2, the chilling sequel to the 2021 horror thriller. She played Daasi Maa, a dark and mysterious character in the Vishal Furia-directed film, which also starred Nushrratt Bharuccha, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Saurabh Goyal.

Reflecting on the role, Soha said, “She’s not someone you can easily predict. There’s menace, mystery, and a rooted cultural backdrop. It was a thrilling challenge and let me explore a new side of myself as an actor.” (Source: IANS)