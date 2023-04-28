Bollywood Roundup: Anil Kapoor, Anushka Kaushik, Vikas Shukla, and more…

Actor Anil Kapoor, who has once again worked in a Hollywood project in the form of ‘Rennervations’ with Jeremy Renner, feels that Jeremy is a “gem of a person”.

The four part mini-series is a documentary that features a host of international celebrities.

One of the episodes is based in India where Jeremy, who recently recovered from the snowplough accident, partners with Anil. Together, they go through the majestic state of Rajasthan to help a community facing a specific challenge that disproportionately affects children and impoverished communities.

Anil Kapoor described working on Rennervations with Jeremy Renner as an enriching experience.

He said: “Jeremy is a gem of a person, he has poured his heart and soul into this project. I was so humbled to share this wonderful journey with him. The entire local crew that came together was also brilliant. It was such an enriching experience and I am grateful for it. Working with Jeremy is always a pleasure, and delivering the mobile water treatment facility made it all the more worthwhile.”

For the same the two actors partnered with Uva Jagriti Sansthan (UJS), a grassroots organisation based in Rajasthan along with a local team of Indian fabricators. They transformed a decommissioned Indian jingle truck into a mobile water treatment plant, for the communities and schools that lack clean drinking water. To stay true to the culture and people, showrunner/Executive Producer of the series, Patrick Costello brought Indian producer, Gaurav Dhingra of Jungle Book Entertainment to help the production efforts and hire a local crew for the particular episode.

The series takes Jeremy around the world from his hometown of Reno, Nevada to Chicago, Illinois, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Rajasthan, India. In each location, Jeremy connects with leading organisations like Big Brothers Big Sisters, The BASE Chicago, Uva Jagriti Sansthan, and Casa Hogar of Cabo San Lucas to learn about the needs of the local communities.

The show also stars celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens, Sebastiain Yatra and Anthony Mackie). The ‘Rennervation’ team includes Rory Millikin, Jeremy’s friend and business partner, Corey Wardleigh, lead mechanic, Rob ‘Bender’ Park, lead fabricator, along with the build crew Roxy Bonilla, Justin Self and Merri Oswald, Akamu ‘AK’ Whatley, Skiland ‘Ski’ Judd, Ryan Gunter, and Nick Socha.

Produced by Boardwalk Pictures, ‘Rennervations’ is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from May 3.

Anushka Kaushik used to mimic characters from ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ in school

Mumbai– After being part of projects like ‘Ghar Waapsi’ and ‘Crash Course’, Anushka Kaushik, who is currently seen in the political thriller ‘Grami’, visited ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ (TKSS) to promote her latest release, where she revealed about mimicking the popular characters from TKSS during her school days.

Anushka said: “During my school days, I used to mimic all the popular characters of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, be it Gutthi or Palak. During free periods in school, my friend and I used to enact the whole episode of ‘TKSS’ and entertain students. Gradually, we became so popular in school that teachers from different classes started inviting us to their class to enact the show in front of students.

“Since then, I used to actually wonder if I will ever get a chance to appear on ‘TKSS’ as a guest. By God’s grace it happened with Tigmanshu Dhulia’s ‘Garmi’.”

Narrating an interesting anecdote from her initial days of career, Anushka shared: “I played a small part alongside Jimmy Shergill in my debut film and after all these years, I was sitting next to him on ‘TKSS’. I am happy that my mother, who accompanied me on the film set back then, also came with me for ‘TKSS’ and she was happy to witness my journey.”

Apart from Arbaaz Khan’s ‘Patna Shukla’ where she will be seen alongside seasoned actors like Raveena Tandon and the late Satish Kaushik, Anushka is also doing an anthology for Netflix, followed by a feature film for Maddock Films.

‘Raazi’ actor Vikas Shukla will reunite with Vicky, Meghna in ‘Sam Bahadur’

Mumbai– Actor Vikas Shukla, who is seen in ‘Jubilee’ and is best known for ‘Sacred Games’, ‘Bard of Blood’, ‘Hush Hush’, ‘Raazi’, ‘Omerta’, and many more is set to feature in Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Sam Bahadur’, a biopic based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

The actor will be seen reuniting with Vicky Kaushal and Meghna Gulzar in this film after ‘Raazi’.

Talking about how he landed into the role, he said: “I played a small role in the film ‘Raazi’ of a RAW agent. Meghna ma’am remembered me from there and 5 years later, she called me to test for this role. I think no work goes wasted and it helps you to fetch another work. So she tested me for the elder brotherof Sam Manekshaw, Fali and that’s how I landed the role.”

Describing his experience reuniting with Meghna, he shared: “She is absolutely an amazing human and a passionate filmmaker as all we know. Her body of work is just beyond the word. She is very specific about the characters’ looks and their appearance. Sam Bahadur is period drama based on Sam Manekshaw, so you can understand what kind of research and preparation it required. I was called multiple times for the look test even though I had a small portion there. So you can imagine.”

Sharing his experience reuniting with Vicky, he said: “Me and Vicky already worked in ‘Raazi’, but we didn’t get acquainted during that time. But in ‘Sam Bahadur’ we had scenes together. He is a fantastic actor and very down to earth. I’m looking forward to working with him on upcoming projects. Hopefully!”

Lastly, before signing off he spoke about his other upcoming projects: “I will also be seen in the film ‘Baramulla’, playing a cop in the film alongside Manav Kaul, Bhasa Sumbli, Shahid Latif, Mir Sarwar which is produced by Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios. And another film is ‘Incomplete Man’ with Sharib Hashmi which is about to release in a couple of months. In the film I played a gay character. It was quite challenging and interesting.”

Rakhi Sawant dances to dhol at ‘Indian Idol 12’ singer Mohd Danish’s wedding

Mumbai– Rakhi Sawant was spotted dancing to the dhol during the wedding ceremony of ‘Indian Idol 12’ contestant Mohammad Danish. She was wearing yellow lehenga along with heavy jewellery.

She also interacted with the media and spoke about her relationship with Adil Khan Durrani.

Rakhi also sung the song,’Sabki barate aayi’ and danced on it. She spoke to the media and shared that Adil lied to him and never fulfilled his promise. That is why she attends every wedding dressed up like a bride.

Danish’s haldi and mehndi pictures went viral on social media. It is still not known who he got married to. However, he has shared several pictures from the pre-wedding ceremony on his Instagram handle. He also posted a picture of him dressed up as a groom.

Danish wrote in the caption: “Baarat.”

She even told the media that she is not at all missing Adil and said: “I would have beaten up Adil, had he been here.”

Rakhi announced her divorce with Adil last month and said that he is free to get married to anyone.

Rakhi and Adil got married on May 29, 2022, but they kept it under wraps. (IANS)