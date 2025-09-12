Bollywood Roundup: Ananya Panday, Sanjay Dutt, Anupam Kher, and more…

- Advertisement -

Ananya Panday turns heads with dreamy Maldives getaway

MUMBAI– Bollywood darling Ananya Panday is making fans swoon with her island escape to the Maldives.

The actress has been flooding Instagram with sun-kissed snaps — posing against a glowing dawn sky, pedaling a bicycle through the resort, and giving a peek at her lavish villa. She even shared foodie clips of croissants and puffs at a swanky Maldivian bakery.

But the holiday glow won’t last long. Ananya is gearing up for two big films — Chand Mera Dil with Lakshya Lalwani and a rom-com opposite Kartik Aaryan. Her OTT hit Call Me Bae just turned one, and she’s already teasing fans that season two is “coming super soon.”

Looks like this Maldives recharge was exactly what B-Town’s sweetheart needed before jumping back into the spotlight.

Sanjay Dutt roasts Suniel Shetty over ‘battery socks’ in Ladakh

MUMBAI– Bollywood tough guys Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty turned comedians on The Great Indian Kapil Show when Sanjay exposed Suniel’s secret for surviving Ladakh’s freezing cold — battery-operated socks.

“Suniel can’t handle the cold,” Sanjay joked, revealing how his co-star relied on heated socks to keep his feet warm on set.

Not to be outdone, Suniel fired back with his own prank story. He recalled sneaking a heater grill right into Sanjay’s face, leaving the impatient star so annoyed that he yanked the grill out completely.

The laughs didn’t stop there. Sanjay also shared a bizarre real-life twist — a call from the police once informed him that a woman had left him property worth ₹150 crore. Shocked, Sanjay said he had never met her and returned the inheritance to her family, insisting it be put to good use.

Looks like the Ladakh chill wasn’t the only thing heating up when these two shared their wild stories.

Anupam Kher hails 65-year love story behind Mumbai art show

MUMBAI– Anupam Kher turned art lover as he inaugurated a striking double retrospective by veteran artists Ratan Parimoo and his wife Naina Dalal at the National Gallery of Modern Art.

Sharing glimpses on Instagram, Kher called it “a beautiful love story in colours,” praising 90-year-old Padmashri awardee Parimoo and Dalal, who’ve been married for 65 years. “Their work is exceptional and their lives inspirational,” he gushed, urging fans to catch the show.

The twin exhibits — Pioneer Abstractionist, featuring 40 of Parimoo’s works from 1958–1973, and The Silent Fire Within, showcasing more than 150 pieces by Dalal — highlight decades of pioneering creativity.

Art bigwigs, diplomats, and curators filled the NGMA for the launch, which runs through October 12 at the iconic Sir Cowasjee Jahangir Hall in Fort.

Alaya F jumps back into brutal 75 Hard challenge — and vows to vlog every step

MUMBAI– Actress Alaya F is putting herself through the wringer once again, signing up for the notorious 75 Hard challenge — and this time, she’s bringing fans along for the ride.

The Jawaani Jaaneman star revealed she’ll vlog her 75-day journey of grueling discipline: two 45-minute workouts a day (one outdoors), nearly four liters of water, zero alcohol or cheat meals, 10 pages of nonfiction reading, and a daily progress photo. She’s even thrown in 15 minutes of mindfulness practice for good measure. Miss one task, and it’s back to day one.

“Guess who’s doing #75Hard again? And this time I’m vlogging the entire thing!” she posted, promising daily reels showing workouts, meals, struggles, and wins.

Her mom, Pooja Bedi, cheered her on, pledging to ditch sugar and go gluten-free, while Sonakshi Sinha simply commented: “Guts!!!!”

The 75 Hard program, created by entrepreneur Andy Frisella, has gone viral for its mix of extreme fitness and mental toughness. Alaya insists it “completely changed” her life the first time around — and now she’s ready to test herself all over again.

Twinkle Khanna teases Kajol as ‘too much’ in sassy new talk show promo

MUMBAI– Twinkle Khanna and Kajol are bringing sass to the small screen with their new Prime Video talk show Two Much, and the just-dropped promo proves their banter is going to be anything but dull.

“Bored of lifeless chat shows?” Twinkle asks in the clip, while Kajol chimes in: “Tired of the same old scripted talk shows?” The two appear in bold, cheeky avatars, promising unfiltered fun.

The promo ends with Kajol yelling, “Cut, cut, cut! Why are we hand-selling this ‘too much’?” To which Twinkle laughs, “That’s the show—Too Much!” Kajol fires back, “It’s not ‘too much,’ it’s Two Much,” prompting Twinkle’s perfect punchline: “No, you are too much!”

Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle premieres September 25 on Prime Video across 240 countries, with new episodes every Thursday. Expect celebrity guests, candid revelations, and plenty of mischief as the duo co-host together for the first time.

Kajol was last seen on screen in the action thriller Sarzameen, but now she’s clearly ready to trade fight scenes for fierce one-liners.

Nushrratt Bharuccha lives it up at Universal Studios Orlando

MUMBAI– Nushrratt Bharuccha is on a thrill ride of her own at Universal Studios, and fans are getting a front-row seat to her adventures.

The Chhori 2 star dropped clips from Minion Land, the Transformers 3D and Despicable Me rides, the Men in Black alien attack, and even a stop at the spooky Revenge of the Mummy museum.

Dressed in a nude-pink crop top, denim shorts, cap, and sneakers, the actress looked every bit the chic tourist as she hopped from one attraction to the next.

Just weeks ago, Nushrratt was spotted at Mumbai’s famed Lalbaugcha Raja pandal, sharing her Ganesh Chaturthi visit in a traditional purple outfit. Now, she’s swapping devotion for pure amusement-park fun.

On the work front, Nushrratt is riding high after Chhori 2 and was last seen in Ufff Yeh Siyapaa, which hit theatres on September 5 with music by A.R. Rahman.

SRK jokes about Aryan ‘troubling’ Diljit Dosanjh during song recording

MUMBAI– Shah Rukh Khan had fans smiling as he thanked Diljit Dosanjh for his warmth while recording the new track Tenu Ki Pata — and cheekily hoped his son Aryan didn’t give the singer a hard time.

Sharing a video on Instagram, SRK showed Aryan hanging out in the studio as Diljit recorded, even arranging a quick video call between his dad and the Punjabi star. The clip ends with Aryan and Diljit sharing a hug.

“Big jhappi to Diljit paaji… hope Aryan didn’t trouble u too much. Love u. #TenuKiPata out now!” SRK wrote, while also plugging Netflix’s upcoming The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, premiering September 18.

The song, composed by Ujwal Gupta with lyrics by Kumaar, features vocals by Diljit and Gupta — plus a surprise twist: Aryan himself sings a few lines, marking his debut as a vocalist.

Aryan also makes his directorial debut with The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, produced by Red Chillies. The star-studded series stars Bobby Deol, Mona Singh, Raghav Juyal, and more. (Source: IANS)