Bollywood Roundup: Ananya Panday, Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, and more…

- Advertisement -

Ananya Panday launches her podcast on conversations around mental health

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who is getting a lot of positive response for her recently released streaming movie ‘CTRL’, has joined the world of podcasts.

The actress will be seen engaging in conversations pertaining to positivity in order to promote healthier online habits, with her ‘So Positive Podcast’. The podcast series is aimed at navigating mental health in the digital age.

The trailer of the podcast was unveiled on Thursday on the occasion of World Mental Health Day. In a candid conversations about mental health and social media, Ananya will be seen engaging in conversation with some of the top influencers like Prajakta Koli, Sumukhi Suresh, who has also written the dialogues of ‘CTRL’, Yashraj Mukhate, Ankush Bahuguna, and BeYouNick.

Talking about the podcast series, Ananya Panday shared, “In today’s digital age, our lives are so intertwined with social media, and while it brings many positives, it also comes with its own set of challenges. Through the So Positive Podcast, I hope we can all take a step back, reflect on our online habits, and prioritise our mental well-being. It’s a conversation we all need to have—about the ways we engage online and how we can create a more positive space for ourselves and others”.

Each episode will feature in-depth discussions and personal stories from the creators, providing listeners with actionable strategies for maintaining mental balance in today’s hyperconnected world. The first episode of the ‘So Positive Podcast’ will drop on October 15.

Earlier, the actress attended a fashion event in the French capital, and dropped several pictures and videos of her outing in Paris.

She was Invited by fashion label Chanel itself to the event where she sported Look 9 from the Cruise show that took place earlier this year- a pink, ecru and black fantasy cotton tweed jacket with matching bermudas. She accessorised her look with black & white heels and a saccharine pink chained bag. Her presence at such an exclusive event highlights her growing influence, not just in cinema but also in the world of luxury fashion.

Ranbir Kapoor offers prayers at Durga pandal, hugs Rani Mukerji

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who joined the league of superstars with the earth-shattering success of his movie ‘Animal’, sought blessings from Goddess Durga on Thursday in the city.

He offered prayers at the Durga Puja Pandal in Mumbai on Saptami, where he also met actress Rani Mukerji who is a regular at the Durga Puja pandal. The two hugged as they attended the festivities.

While Ranbir was dressed in a grey coloured shirt and white pants, Rani opted for a yellow coloured saree for the occasion.

The Durga Mahotsav pandal itself was a sight to behold, and was decorated with vibrant flowers and traditional motifs. The idol of Goddess Durga, adorned with magnificent ornaments, served as the centrepiece.

The event, which brings together thousands of devotees every year, saw the two actors joining the festivities in a candid and respectful manner, adding a touch of star power to the traditional rituals.

After offering his prayers, Ranbir waved to his fans at the event and also clicked pictures with them.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir has two big films in the pipeline, ‘Love & War’ for which he is reuniting with his mentor Sanjay Leela Bhansali after the former’s debut movie ‘Saawariya’ (it also starred Rani Mukerji). He will be seen with his wife Alia Bhatt in the film alongside his ‘Sanju’ co-star Vicky Kaushal.

He also has the screen adaptation of the Indian epic ‘Ramayana’ which is helmed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, and Ravi Udyawar. The film also stars Sai Pallavi in the role of Sita, and the Kannada superstar Yash in the role of Lankesh.

Rani, on her part, was recently feted with the award for Best Actress at the 24th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA).

Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rohit Shetty to attend Ravan Dahan at Luv Kush Ramlila in Delhi

Mumbai– Bollywood superstars Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan, and director Rohit Shetty are set to pay a visit to the iconic Luv Kush Ramlila at Lal Quila in the national capital in the run up to the release of their upcoming Diwali release ‘Singham Again’.

The head of the Luv Kush Ramlila, Arjun Kumar told IANS that the actors and directors will attend the Ravan Dahan event at Lal Quila on October 12.

The visit of the cast members and the director is in line with the film’s theme of Ramayana. ‘Singham Again’ which marks the 5th film in Rohit Shetty’s fabled cop-universe, is also the 3rd film in the ‘Singham’ franchise which stars Ajay in the titular character of a fearless cop. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Jackie Shroff.

The trailer of the film was recently unveiled in the BKC area of Mumbai, and it shows the whole of the cop universe “joining forces” to fight off the antagonist played by Arjun Kapoor. The film harps heavily on the themes of the Indian epic of Ramayana.

It features action star Tiger Shroff as Lakshman to Ajay Devgn’s Lord Ram, Ranveer Singh as Lord Hanuman, and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar as Jatayu.

The film follows the story of a righteous cop Bajirao Singham, played by Ajay Devgn, as he sets out to bring back his wife, Avni Kamat (inspired by Sita) played by Kareena Kapoor Khan from the clutches of Arjun’s character.

The film is set to clash on box-office against the Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan-starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ on Diwali. A Diwali release is not a new thing for Rohit, he has earlier delivered bangers like ‘All The Best’, ‘Golmaal Returns’, ‘Golmaal 3’, and even ‘Sooryavanshi’ from the cop-universe on Diwali.

It’s sure going to be fireworks at the box-office on Diwali.

Varun Dhawan relishes on home cooked veg food after dopamine spike from sweets

Mumbai– It takes a lot to have a perfect frame with high muscle mass, bone density and muscle sharpness. You have to forgo your favourite foods to get that chiselled body.

However, it doesn’t hurt to indulge in your favourite food once in a while if you’re Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan.

The key is portion size, and to know when to put hard brakes and get back to the routine. On Wednesday, the actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram and shared a picture of his dinner spread. The picture shows a hearty meal of cauliflower, spinach, jowar roti and curd.

The actor wrote in the picture, “After having a cheat meal mithai, back to veg food at home today.”

Ever since the birth of his child, Varun has been enjoying his time with his family. Varun and his wife Natasha Dalal became proud parents to a baby girl in June this year. Varun and Natasha tied the nuptial knot on January 24, 2021, in a close-knit ceremony after dating for a long time.

On February 18, this year, the couple shared the happy news with their fans. Varun took to his Instagram and shared a monochromatic picture of himself kissing his wife’s baby bump. He wrote in the caption, “We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun was seen in a special appearance in the box-office Tsunami ‘Stree 2’. Varun will be next seen in the upcoming war drama ‘Border 2’.

The makers of the film welcomed Varun on the second part of the franchise through a special video. (IANS)