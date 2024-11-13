Bollywood Roundup: Ananya Panday, Priyanka Chopra, Shruti Haasan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Ananya Panday turns up the heat in sizzling bikini; Mom Bhavana reacts

Mumbai– Ananya Panday recently took to social media to share glimpses from her Dubai vacation.

On Wednesday, the actress posted a series of photos, including one where she posed in a bikini. She also gave a sneak peek into her breakfast. In the first image, Ananya is seen posing on a beach in a multi-coloured bikini, flaunting her toned body. In another, she sports a blue bikini.

One of the photos features the ‘Student of the Year 2’ actress relaxing on a pool lounger, reading a book. She also shared images of delectable, irresistible dishes.

The post includes candid solo shots of Ananya from Dubai’s vibrant nightlife. Alongside the photos, the ‘Liger’ star expressed her gratitude, writing: “A sweet sweet getaway. Thank you @aabee_holidays @atlantistheroyal #AtlantisTheRoyal #AABEE for the lovely hospitality… I’m gonna be back very soon.”

Soon after Ananya shared the post, her mother, Bhavana Pandey, quickly reacted, leaving red heart emojis in the comments. Ananya’s close friend and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, commented, “Woww bikini bod.” Actress Tara Sutaria wrote, “The oysters, baked fish, and langoustines at Milos there are unreal @ananyapanday.”

Meanwhile, Ananya recently made headlines after a video surfaced online where she discussed how people often make assumptions about her based on her demeanor. In the clip, she recalled an incident when she was leaving the gym, and some people commented, “She looks sad, must have had a breakup.” Laughing it off, she responded, “Honestly, anyone would have a sad face after deadlifting 170 kgs!”

On the work front, the 26-year-old actress was recently seen in “CTRL”, where she played Nella Awasthi, an influencer who, after going through a breakup, turns to Artificial Intelligence (AI) to eliminate her ex-boyfriend Joe from her life.

Ananya will next be seen sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar in Karan Johar’s upcoming untitled film, inspired by the life of C. Sankaran Nair. This project, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, will mark Ananya’s first collaboration with both Akshay and R. Madhavan. The film is slated to hit theatres on March 14, 2025.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares pictures from her meet-up with her entourage

Mumbai– Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who will be next seen in the second season of global spy series ‘Citadel’, has heaped praise on her entourage.

She shared how integral the crew is for an actor. On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram and dropped several pictures of her meal outing with her crew.

She also penned a note in the caption lauding her team. She wrote, “ In my job, nothing is possible without the people you are surrounded by at work ,who support you in every project. They literally can make or break the experience for an actor. Of course, each project comprises hundreds of people contributing to the crew, especially this one, boasting of a massive crew of 400+. This is my magical team of ‘Citadel’ S2”.

She further mentioned, “From hair, make up , wardrobe , management transport, assistants I would not have been able to see the end in sight for this year, (2 movies and a whole season) if it wasn’t for you all propping me up. So thank you again! And let’s finish filming this season with a BANG”.

Earlier, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a Reel in which she can be seen standing next to the Gateway of India.

The video was captured at a balcony of her suite in Taj Mahal hotel in the Colaba area of Mumbai, and shows her effortlessly pulling off a formal outfit. The actress wore a sky blue coloured blazer which she paired with a matching skirt.

The actress wrote in the caption, “My favourite getaway… #Gateway”.

Meanwhile, the Indian counterpart of ‘Citadel’, titled ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu was released recently.

Shruti used to get ‘irked’ when people asked her about dad Kamal Haasan

Mumbai– Actress Shruti Haasan recently shared how during her early years, she would sometimes pretend to be someone else to avoid constant questions about her famous father. Kamal Haasan.

Seeking to carve out her own identity, the actress opened up about her desire to be seen beyond her father’s shadow and how she struggled with being associated with his towering legacy. In a recent interview, Haasan discussed growing up with her famous parents and the challenges she faced in coping with their immense stardom.

The Ramaiya Vastavaiya actress stated that while she is “very proud” of being the daughter of Sarika and Kamal Haasan, she was often irked as a child when people constantly asked her about her father. She was quoted saying, “People would constantly ask me about him, it was like all the time. I would feel like, I am Shruti, I want my own identity. People would point at me and say, ‘Hey, that’s Kamal’s daughter’. If anyone asked me, I would say, ‘No, my father is Dr Ramachandran’, it was our dentist’s name. ‘And I am Pooja Ramachandran’, a name I made up.”

Shruti also mentioned that she always knew her father was unlike anyone else she had encountered, and living in Chennai made it challenging for her to escape his widespread fame.

“It’s not just that my dad is an actor or a famous person, I knew from childhood that he was different from anyone I met. I was brought up by two stubborn people and that rubbed off on me and my sister. I moved to Bombay when they separated. I never enjoyed being Shruti here (in Chennai). It’s difficult to separate from his fame when there are appa’s posters all over the place. Today, I don’t even want to imagine Shruti without Kamal Haasan,” the actress added.

For the unversed, Sarika and Kamal Haasan married in 1988. However, the couple separated in 2004 after filing for divorce in 2002. Their 16-year marriage ended when Shruti was still a teenager. Sarika and Kamal also has a younger daughter, Akshara Haasan.

On the professional front, Shruti Haasan will next be seen in the upcoming films “Salaar Part 2” and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s “Coolie” with Rajnikanth.

Somy Ali sustains injuries after being attacked while rescuing human trafficking victim

Mumbai– Actress and social worker Somy Ali has reportedly sustained injuries after being attacked while attempting to rescue a victim of human trafficking.

Ali stated, “I work hands-on with the police in rescuing victims. I am not allowed to get out my car unless they have the victim out of the house and no longer captive because the abusers carry weapons. This has been my ninth attack in 17 years of running No More Tears and it was a very unique scenario as we were waiting for the victim and the traffickers at the same time. The victim had no clue that she was about to walk into a home which she assumed she was hired to clean whereas it’s where traffickers hide their victims.”

Speaking about the incident, Somy described how she was attacked while saving a human trafficking victim.

“Unfortunately, as the victim was walking towards the house, I got out of my car on an instinct that she shouldn’t go in because what if the traffickers might already be in there even though the police had told me they were on their way and the house was empty. When I got out of my car, simultaneously the traffickers approached the house and us. One of the men grabbed my left hand and twisted it all the way in a manner it’s not supposed to turn. This concluded in, thank goodness, just in a hairline fracture, but I am in a lot of pain and bedridden.”

She went on to reveal that her doctor, she will take 6-8 weeks to heal. Ali also revealed that her left wrist and hand had swollen up very badly and that she couldn’t move them.

“So, I am in a cast, bundled-up, for a few week, which is the universe telling me to take a break,” she added.

Ali also mentioned, “I learned this in 2013, when one of the traffickers warned me with a gun to my head. Look, no one enters this world knowing they are fully safe. It comes with the territory and I don’t say this to sound like a martyr, but I couldn’t think of a better way to go than doing this work.”

Malaika is ‘working on something special’: Going to be an ode to my father

Mumbai– Actress and dancing diva Malaika Arora has revealed that she is working on something special, which is going to be an ode to her late father, Anil Kuldeep Mehta, who passed away in September.

Reflecting on her journey, Malaika shared: “We all need to keep moving forward… that’s what my father would have wanted for me. I’m grateful for the time I took to process the loss. It wasn’t easy, but it’s important to give ourselves space to heal.

Currently, Malaika is juggling numerous projects, traveling and shooting for brands. In addition, she is set to appear as a judge on a dance reality show and will also be featured as a business investor on a startup-focused series.

“Coming back to work helps me stay focused, balance my mental health, and gives me the clarity to take care of my mother and family. I’m thrilled about the brands I’m working with and excited to explore my creative side. I’m also working on something special that I will announce soon—it’s going to be an ode to my father,” she added.

Anil Mehta fell from the 6th floor of his residence in the Ayesha Manor building in the Bandra area of Mumbai at around 9:00 am on Wednesday while the actress was on her way to Pune for an event.

Malaika’s parents divorced when she was 11 years old, and she moved to Chembur with her mother and sister Amrita Arora. Her mother, Joyce Polycarp, is a Malayali Christian, and her father, Anil Arora, was a Punjabi, who worked in the Indian Merchant Navy.

The actress had shared a statement in the light of her father, Anil Kuldip Mehta’s demise.

She wrote, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend.”

She further mentioned, “Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support, and respect. With gratitude, Joyce, Malaika, Amrita, Shakeel, Arhaan, Azaan, Rayyan, Casper, Axl, Duffy &amp; Buddy.”

Janhvi Kapoor reveals why she is having ‘travel anxiety’

Mumbai– Actress Janhvi Kapoor has shared she is having travel anxiety as she is missing her “boys.”

Janhvi took to Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of herself relaxing on the sofa with her two dogs, an American Akita and a Husky.

For the caption, Janhvi wrote: “Travel anxiety because I’m missing my boys.”

Last week, Janhvi shared a string of pictures dressed in pastel hued mesh saree with floral design. She completed the look with a pearl choker, earrings and subtle makeup. For the hair, she chose to keep her tresses open.

For the caption, she wrote: “Felt like eating some cassata but wore one instead.”

Last month, Janhvi shared some images with her rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya.

She posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram, captioning it, “Mems that haven’t made it to the gram.”

One picture stood out, which had Janhvi playing with her pet dog while Shikhar affectionately placed his hand on her head.

Although Janhvi and Shikhar have not made their relationship official, the two are often seen together. They arrived together at Manish Malhotra’s grand Diwali party in Mumbai.

Janhvi first hinted at her romance with Shikhar on ‘Koffee with Karan’ when she appeared with Sara Ali Khan. Later, during an episode with her sister Khushi Kapoor, she casually mentioned Shikhar’s name, fuelling further speculation.

It was in 2018, when Janhvi, daughter of late actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, made her debut in Hindi cinema with Shashank Khaitan’s “Dhadak”. The film was a Hindi remake of the Marathi film “Sairat”. She was then seen in the anthology “Ghost Stories” by Zoya Akhtar.

After which, Janhvi was seen in films such as “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl,” “Roohi,” “Good Luck Jerry”, “Mili”, “Bawaal”, “Mr. &amp; Mrs. Mahi” and “Ulajh”, where she played the role of an IFS officer. The film was released on August 2.

The 27-year-old made her Telugu debut with “Devara: Part 1” starring NTR Jr. She will next be seen in “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.” (IANS)