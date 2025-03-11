Bollywood Roundup: Ananya Panday, Mrunal Thakur, Ektaa R Kapoor, and more…

- Advertisement -

Ananya Panday shares moments from her ‘last day in paradise’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Ananya Panday’s vacation in Seychelles has finally come to an end, as she shared pictures from her ‘last day in paradise.’

Ananya took to Instagram to share a series of images from her relaxing and luxurious getaway. In the first image, she flaunted her tan lines while posing in a bandana top paired with bikini bottoms. She then shared a stunning poolside shot captured during the golden hour. Another image showcased a close-up of her thigh-high slit skirt paired with a Chanel belt. She also posted a mirror selfie from the bathroom. The final picture featured her parents, Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday.

For the caption, she wrote: “Last day in paradise.”

Ananya’s mother Bhavana took to the comment section and wrote: “Will miss this perfect vacation.. Love you.)”

Ananya and her family were in Seychelles to celebrate her sister Rysa’s 21st birthday. The actress penned a sweet birthday note on March 10 and said that she will wake up early in the morning for a yoga class on a holiday just for her sibling.

“Happpy birthday Rychiieeee! No one else I’d rather lay on a runway with and stargaze at midnight and then wake up at 8 am on a holiday for a yoga class for,” Ananya wrote as the caption.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday was recently spotted with Siddhant Chaturvedi at an outdoor location, sparking fresh speculation about a potential collaboration. Photos of the two actors, surrounded by cameras and crew members, quickly made their way across the internet, fueling rumors of a new project.

Next, the actress is preparing for her upcoming roles in several exciting films, including “Tu Mera Main Tera” and “Chand Mera Dil”.

Additionally, Ananya will be returning as Bella Chowdhary in the second season of the hit series “Call Me Bae.”

Mrunal Thakur’s recent workout session is pure fitness goals

Mumbai– Maintaining a perfect physique is a crucial requirement in the entertainment industry these days. Marunal Thakur also used social media to share an insight into her recent workout session.

She took to the stories section of her Instagram handle and posted a video of herself sweating it out on the cycling machine. The ‘Sita Ramam’ actress also asked a fun question to the netizens “What did sushi A say to sushi B….”, the stunner asked.

Answering her own question, she added, ..”What’s up B…..”.

Prior to this, Mrunal shared a glimpse into the shoot for her upcoming flick “Dacoit” in Hyderabad.

The diva took to her IG handle and shared a few behind-the-scenes moments from the set. She posted a couple of photos and tagged co-star Adivi Sesh and producer Supriya Yarlagadda. The photographs depict two hands making a heart pose.

Mrunal has been treating her InstaFam with behind-the-scenes moments from her shoot. Earlier, she dropped a fun video of herself singing along to the popular Dhanush’s hit song “Why This Kolaveri Di” while cruising in her car. She went on to explain that she and her team decided to groove to the track since they missed out on doing their usual pack-up dance.

Talking about Mrunal’s professional commitments, she is presently busy with “Dacoit” where she will be seen romancing Adivi Sesh. Touting to be a pan-India drama, the project will also feature Anurag Kashyap in a crucial role.

Made under the direction of Shaneil Deo, the film is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios.

“Dacoit” narrates the tale of an enraged convict bent on taking revenge against his ex-girlfriend, who has betrayed him. As he devises a dangerous plan to ensnare her, the narrative unfolds into a gripping and emotionally charged journey of love, betrayal, and vengeance.

Additionally, Mrunal’s lineup further includes the much-awaited sequel, “Son of Sardaar 2,” alongside Ajay Devgn.

Ektaa R Kapoor asks suggestion for weight loss after facing body-shaming

Mumbai– Film producer Ektaa R Kapoor, who recently celebrated 30 years of her iconic sitcom ‘Hum Paanch’, is asking for suggestions with regards to weight loss with a shade of sarcasm.

On Tuesday, the producer took to her Instagram, and shared a video. Ektaa is currently in Chennai, and took some time off her busy schedule to post the video. In the video, she asked her followers to help her zero down on weight loss options from pharmaceutical drug like Mounjaro and Ozempic, anti-inflammatory diet, or if she should just keep quiet.

The producer appeared to be taking a subtle dig at actor Ram Kapoor, whose weight loss journey seems to have surprised the industry. Ektaa said if she should not do anything because “Hum toh bade hi acche lagte hain”. The line seems to be a double entendre at her plus size, and the title of the television ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ produced by her as it starred Ram Kapoor in the lead role, and changed the tides of his career.

Earlier, Ektaa R Kapoor took to her Instagram, and shared a throwback video of the opening credits of the show.

She wrote in the caption, “Things I did when I was 19 ! Comedy came@before drama! 30 years now”.

The show was produced under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, and was first premiered in 1995 before it quickly became one of India’s most beloved comedy shows. The series revolved around Anand Mathur (played by Ashok Saraf), a middle-class man constantly dealing with the hilarious antics of his five quirky daughters, Meenakshi, Radhika, Sweety, Kajal, and Chhoti. Adding to the chaos was his late wife, who spoke to him through a portrait on the wall.

The show is known for its lighthearted humor, strong female characters, and witty dialogues. Over the years, it has gained the status of a classic. It belongs to an era when Indian television was still in its nascent stage and was not cluttered with redundant content as is the case currently.

The show ran successfully until 1999 and later returned with a second season in 2005. ‘Hum Paanch’ played a crucial role in shaping Indian television comedy and helped establish Ektaa R Kapoor as a powerhouse in the industry.

Saif Ali Khan starts shooting for his new film at same spot where he shot for debut movie in Jaipur

Mumbai– Actor Saif Ali Khan, who suffered a knife injury back in January this year, has fully recovered, and is all set to offer his acting services to his new project as he reached the location for the filming in Jaipur on Tuesday.

What’s interesting is that the actor returned to shoot his yet-to-be-titled film at the same spot where he shot for his debut movie ‘Parampara’ 32 years ago. Several pictures from the sets have gone viral, showcasing Saif Ali Khan in a new avatar. The actor looks fit and charming in a classic moustache and a side-parted hairdo, leaving fans guessing about the nature of his role in his new project.

Though the details of his next project are kept under wraps, the snippets from the shoot location have undoubtedly sparked curiosity among his fans and followers.

A few days ago, the media reported that the actor will soon start shooting for ‘Race 4’. However, this film is not ‘Race 4’, and has nothing to do with the ‘Race’ franchise, which saw a sharp decline in its fandom after the release of its third part starring Salman Khan.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for his next title ‘Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins’ in which he essays the titular character. The Netflix film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta. The film is helmed by Robbie Grewal and Kookie Gulati, and is generating significant social media buzz ever since it was officially announced. Though the release date has not been announced yet, ‘Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins’ is slated to land soon on Netflix, promising a thrilling package of Saif Ali Khan’s acting brilliance!

Earlier, Saif was attacked by an assailant who barged into his Bandra house through his youngest son, Jeh’s room in January. The actor was accompanied by his son Taimur to the hospital. Saif was woken up by the commotion in his son Jeh’s room. He went inside the room to see the culprit arguing with their house help, looking at this, Saif intervened to save the house help with bare hands to fight off the intruder.

Janhvi Kapoor shares some fun anecdotes from ‘Roohi’s ‘Nadiyon Paar’ song

Mumbai– Janhvi Kapoor made everyone droll over her sizzling moves in the “Nadiyon Paar” song from her 2021 film “Roohi”.

As the horror comedy completed 4 years of release on March 11, Janhvi took to social media and shared a couple of fun anecdotes from the dance number.

She revealed that she rehearsed the song for 3 days between the shoot of her movie “Goodluck Jerry” before filming “Nadiyon Paar”.

The diva penned on her IG, “4 yrs of #Roohi and my first solo dance number. I was such a kid. So nervous about this song. Hadn’t even learnt how to keep my eyes open without squinting under harsh lights…Rehearsed for 3 days between Goodluck Jerry’s shoot, shot in Patiala all night for GLJ, flew out post-pack up in the morning, shot Nadiyon Paar that night, and finished the song in 7 hours with no sleep and flew back immediately to resume Jerry that day. A 3 day no sleep marathon, just excitement that I get to be in front of the camera.”

Janhvi further disclosed that the outfit she wore in the song was made in just one day, “Fun fact this outfit was made in one day after a last-minute desperate call to my night in shining armour @manishmalhotra05…Hair makeup dance wardrobe everything inspo was iconic @katrinakaif everything”, she added.

Made under the direction of Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, “Roohi” shares the tale of a ghost who abducts brides on their honeymoons.

With Janhvi in the lead, the project also stars Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma, Alexx O’Nell, Manav Vij, and Sarita Joshi in crucial roles.

Up next, Janhvi will be a part of “Param Sundari”, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” opposite Varun Dhawan.

Both these projects are eagerly awaited by movie buffs.

Bhumi visits Harvard Kennedy school: Didn’t think being back to school could be fun

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar didn’t think being back to school could be so fun after she visited the Harvard Kennedy School.

Invited as a Young Global Leader (YGL) in association with the World Economic Forum (WEF), she was attending an exclusive program focused on Leadership and Global Policy, designed for individuals driving change across industries.

Bhumi took to Instagram, where she dropped a gamut of images from the school and captioned the picture as: “Have had the most amazing week 1 @harvardkennedyschool ,learning global policy and leadership in the 21st century. Didn’t ever think being back to school could be such fun. Along with my the other young global leaders, all of whom are so brilliant #YGL @worldeconomicforum.”

As part of this intensive program, she is engaging with global leaders, policymakers, and academics to deepen her understanding of governance, policy-making, and leadership on a global scale.

Recently, Bhumi celebrated six years of ‘Sonchiriya’. As the drama completed 6 years of release, she dropped a couple of behind-the-scene photographs from the movie with her late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput on her Instagram.

“6 years to a film that is one of my most beloved for many many reason #Sonchiriya”, Bhumi wrote commemorating the milestone.

Co-written and directed by Abhishek Chaubey, the project starred Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana, and Ranvir Shorey in crucial roles. Set in the ravines of the Chambal valley, the film tells the tale of dacoits in 1975, who termed themselves Baaghis, the rebels. Its dialogues are entirely in the Bundeli dialect.

Released on March 1, 2019 “Sonchiriya” received positive reviews from critics, who praised the performances, direction, and writing of the movie. Bhumi was last seen in “Mere Husband Ki Biwi”. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film features Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

Sonakshi Sinha gives a sneak-peek into her glam-kit

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has unveiled her beauty secrets as she gave a peek into her make-up kit.

Sonakshi shared a video on her vlog on YouTube, where she shared that when she travels for a vacation, she carries “three important kits.”

Sonakshi said: “So, my first kit is my very important make-up kit. The second is my very important hair kit. This contains all my hair tools, brushes, combs and everything that I need to get ready with a good hairstyle. Third kit is my skincare kit,” she said in her vlog.

The actress then started showcasing what all she is carrying in the makeup kit.

“Make-up removing wipes, very very essential. (Wearing an) Indian outfits so bindi is essential, Bobby pins and safety pins most important,” said the actress.

Sonakshi revealed that she carries many eyeshadow kits because “you never know what kind of makeup look you want to do. I decide what type of makeup I want to do after dressing up. I carry quite a few eyeshadows when I travel.”

The kit also consisted of powders, under eye correctors, foundation, concealers, tinted sunscreen, primer, products that help in contouring, moisturiser samples, beauty blender, tweezers, lipbalm, strobe cream and mascara, which she uses on her lower lashes as she has got eye lash extensions done.

“Then I have a lot of lipsticks. 12, a bit excessive. I don’t think I need so many but they are very handy.”

She revealed that she absolutely loves wearing nude lipsticks.

“So, I have soft pinks, nudes (lipsticks) because I love wearing nude lipsticks, 1 bright red and I have one maroon one. You must never fall short of lipsticks,” she said.

In other news, Sonakshi on March 9 hilariously threatened to bite hubby Zaheer Iqbal in her latest Instagram post. She posted a video on social media enjoying a car ride with hubby Zaheer. In his latest attempt to irritate Sokanshi, Zaheer can be seen moving his hand in front of Sonakshi’s face.

However, he plays by the rules, “Not touching can’t get mad”. Towards the end of the clip, a visibly irritated Sonakshi can be seen trying to bite him.

“He is really going to get bitten one of these days”, Sonakshi captioned the post. (IANS)