Bollywood Roundup: Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Priyanka Chopra, and more…

Who is Ananya Panday’s new friend on set?

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has revealed her new “friend” on set. The actress posted an image of the book ‘Greenlights’ by Matthew McConaughey with a caption that read, “My new friend between takes.”

It seems like Ananya has found a source of inspiration in the book, as she takes a break from her busy schedule. The ‘Student of the Year 2’ actress is currently shooting for her tenth film.

A few days ago, Ananya reminisced about her debut film, ‘Student Of The Year 2’, as she returned to the very same shoot location to begin working on her tenth project. She took to her Instagram stories to share a video in which she gave a glimpse of her current shooting location. The clip showed the actress in a car, passing by a picturesque road bordered by lush green trees.

Sharing the video, Chunky Panday’s daughter wrote in the caption, “Shot SOTY 2 almost 7 years ago!!! In this exact location And shooting my 10th film here now.”

Ananya Panday has not yet disclosed the film she is currently working on. However, she has some exciting projects lined up, including “Kesari Chapter 2” with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan, as well as “Chand Mera Dil.”

In November of last year, filmmaker Karan Johar revealed that Ananya would star alongside ‘Kill’ actor Lakshya Lalwani in the romantic drama “Chand Mera Dil.”

Directed by Vivek Soni, the romantic comedy is slated for release in 2025.

Since making her debut in 2019, Ananya has appeared in a variety of films, including “Pati Patni Aur Woh”, “Khaali Peeli,” “Gehraiyaan,” “Liger,” “Dream Girl 2,” and “Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan.” Her most recent project was “CTRL,” a thriller directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

The film, which also stars Vihaan Samat, follows the story of a social media influencer couple. After discovering her boyfriend’s infidelity, the protagonist uses an AI app to erase his digital presence from her computer and social media accounts.

Malaika Arora embraces self-love in stunning poolside photo

Mumbai– Actress Malaika Arora took to social media to share a stunning poolside photo, embracing the power of self-love.

With the caption “I like me better,” the actress radiated confidence and self-empowerment. On Wednesday, Malaika shared a series of photos on her Instagram handle. In the first image, she is seen sitting and smiling by the poolside. One of the images have the text that read, “We get into our fierce 40s, fabulous 50s, sexy 60s, sassy 70s and just become more free to speak minds And it’s beautiful.”

One blurry shot captures Arora laughing while sitting on a couch with her eyes closed, radiating pure joy. The final image showcases a plate of bread with paneer and tomatoes.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora recently made headlines after a video of her reprimanding a 16-year-old contestant for his inappropriate dance gestures, went viral. She requested the contestant’s mother’s contact information in response to the situation.

In the latest episode of MX Player’s “Hip Hop India Season 2,” the young contestant’s suggestive gestures toward Malaika during his performance left her visibly upset, leading to a firm reaction from the actress. After the performance, Malaika expressed her displeasure, saying, “Please give me your mother’s phone number. You’re just 16, and yet you’re looking at me, winking, and blowing kisses during your dance.” The situation was defused when the contestant’s father was called on stage. Following this, Malaika and judge Remo D’Souza later had a lighthearted exchange with the contestant.

Meanwhile, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl is currently judging the reality show “Hip Hop India Season 2” with Remo D’Souza. She had previously served as a judge on several popular shows, including “Zara Nachke Dikha.” She was part of the judging panel on “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa” in 2010 and on India’s Got Talent.

Malaika Arora had recently made a special appearance in the song “Majha Yek Number” from the Marathi film “Yek Number.”

Priyanka Chopra talks about how a guava-seller inspired her

Mumbai– Global head-turner Priyanka Chopra had a very inspiring day on Wednesday after she met a woman selling guavas on the road.

Priyanka took to her Instagram, where she shared a video talking about the incident, where the guava-seller did not want charity. In the clip, Priyanka is heard narrating the entire inspirational story.

She said: “So, I don’t do this very often but I was very inspired today. I was driving to Visakhapatnam airport on my way to Mumbai on my way to New York and I saw this woman selling guavas.”

“I love kaccha (raw) guavas so I stopped her and I asked her how much all the guavas are for and she said ‘Rs. 150’ so I gave her Rs 200 and she was trying to give me change and I said ‘no, please keep it. ‘“

Priyanka added: ““She obviously sold guavas for a living so she went away for a little while and before the red light changed to green she came back and she gave me two more guavas. A working woman, she did not want charity. Really moved me.”

She also shared the pictures of guavas she bought along with some glimpses from the sets, her drive to the airport and a picture of a signboard which read: “Talamali”.

For the caption, Priyanka simply wrote: “Lately” along with a heart emoji.

On the work front, Priyanka was busy working on her highly-awaited project, “SSMB29”.

Talking about “SSMB29”, made under the direction of ‘RRR’ fame SS Rajamouli, the project will star Mahesh Babu in the lead. Touted to be a global adventure set across exotic locations, protagonist Mahesh Babu’s role in the film is believed to be inspired by Lord Hanuman.

The reports claim that the ambitious project will be made on a massive budget of Rs 900–Rs 1,000 crores. The much-awaited drama is expected to be made in two parts.

“SSMB29” will mark Priyanka’s return to Telugu cinema after a long gap of 23 years. She last appeared in P Ravi Shankar’s 2002 romantic entertainer “Apuroopam”.

Akshay Kumar shares viral hook-step from ‘Sky Force’, says, ‘you know what’s landing’

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is known as the king of memes in the Indian pop-culture owing to his memorable dialogues and delivery from films like ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Khatta Meetha’, ‘Garam Masala’, ‘Welcome’ and others. So when the opportunity to promote his last release ‘Sky Force’ for its OTT release, the superstar fell back to his strongest suit on the Internet, creating meme worthy content.

On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video of himself with actor Veer Pahariya doing the viral hook-step of Veer from the film sans the audio track.

He shared the post in collaboration with Prime Video and Veer. They wrote in the caption, “You know what’s landing. #SkyForceOnPrime, March 21”.

Netizens seem to be having a field day over the Instagram Reel. One user wrote, “I can hear this reel”.

Another wrote, “Why Was I Singing?”.

The hook-step became viral during the film’s release, and not in a good way. The highly co-ordinated PR campaign around Veer made sure that practically every user on the Internet saw him dancing to the song ‘Rang’ from the film.

Last year, Akshay Kumar spoke about the criticism of him churning out movies one after the other. The actor has been questioned time and again for doing 4 films a year, and his passion for work has often been misunderstood as a greedy motive to make money.

During a conversation with Mamaearth founder Gazhal Alagh, Akshay said, “I have been told why I do four films a year, and that I should do only one film. If I just do one film, what should I do on other days? Many people tell others they work too much, lucky are those people who get work. In this day and age, so many people don’t get work, they are unemployed, but at least let the ones who are getting work, work”.

‘Sky Force’ is set to stream on Prime Video from March 21.

Soha ‘pushes through the week’ with power-packed ‘Workout Wednesday’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan has proved that midweek slumps are no match for her dedication to fitness as she shared a high energy “workout Wednesday” session.

Soha took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself doing high intensity workouts. She started with push ups with TRX, push-up jumping jack, ab crunches, one leg lunges and running on the treadmill.

“Pushing through the week… #workoutwednesday,” she wrote as the caption.

Last month, Soha shared a glimpse of her intense functional training session.

The actress took to her Instagram, where she shared a video of herself in the gym. The video started with weighted step ups, jumps, lifting weights, arm workouts, hops, and tire flips.

“Fitness Friday – done and dusted #tgif,” she wrote as the caption.

On March 14, she celebrated the festival of Holi with husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

The actress shared a fun video of the Holi celebration on the terrace. The clip dropped by the ‘Rang De Basanti’ actress featured her and her little one playing Holi with flower petals. Later, Inaaya could be seen attacking her father with water balloons and colors.

“Some flowers, some colour and a whole lot of love – it was a quiet one this year but we still managed to make some colourful memories #happyholi.”, Soha captioned the post.

On the work front, Soha will next be a part of Nushrratt Bharuccha-led “Chhorii 2”. The project is a sequel to the 2021 social horror thriller, “Chhorii”.

Helmed by Vishal Furia, the sequel has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Jack Davis under the banner of T-Series, in association with Crypt TV, and Abundantia Entertainment.

The movie will also see Mita Vashisht, Pallavi Ajay, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Rajesh Jais, and Saurabh Goyal reprising their roles from the original drama.

“Chhorii” premiered on Amazon Prime Video on November 26, 2021.

Esha Deol showcases her ‘desi’ Batwoman look

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Esha Deol turned into “desi Batwoman” dressed in a stunning black ensemble exuding elegance and power.

Esha took to her Instagram, where she shared two pictures posing gracefully in a shimmering black and gold ensemble. She wore a sequined cropped jacket over a black top, paired with a voluminous metallic skirt that she elegantly lifted at the edges, creating a dynamic and dramatic effect.

“A Desi Batwoman this would be it . Look for the premier of #tumkomerikasam,” she wrote as the caption.

The actress was last seen in Cakewalk in 2019. The short film also starred Tarun Malhotra, Anindita Bose, Siddhartha Chatterjee and Dimple Acharyaa. She will next be seen in “Tumko Meri Kasam” with Adah Sharma and Ishwak Singh.

On March 17 co-stars Esha and Adah were seen enjoying a buggy ride. The two were accompanied by fellow actors – Anupam Kher and Ishwak.

Esha shared a video of her buggy ride with Adah on social media as the two indulged in some chit-chat. She later revealed that their video had been shot by none other than Anupam Kher.

Esha penned the caption, “Keep guessing what @adah_ki_adah &amp; I are chatting about, and don’t forget to watch our film ‘Tumko Meri Kasam’ on 21st March in cinemas…Also, this video is shot by none other than @anupampkher ji who was in the buggy in front of us also features @ishwaksingh who probably wants some much-needed silence due to non-stop jabbering from his co passenger yours truly on our flight.”

“Tumko Meri Kasam” goes beyond the typical love story, delving into the emotional and practical aspects of relationships. The film examines the dynamics of companionship, compatibility, and the role of fate in bringing two people together.

The movie is loosely based on the life of Dr. Ajay Murdia, the founder of the well-known Indira IVF chain. The movie talks about the challenges and societal stigmas that couples face when dealing with fertility issues.

Made under the direction of Mahesh Bhatt, “Tumko Meri Kasam,” also stars Durgesh Kumar, Sushant Singh, Nazeea Syed Hasan, Shubhankar Das, and Manmeet Singh Sawhney as the ancillary cast. (IANS)