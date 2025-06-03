Bollywood Roundup: Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Kamal Haasan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Ananya Panday Shares What She’s Daydreaming About at the Gym

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Ananya Panday gave fans a peek into her gym routine—and her thoughts—via Instagram on Monday. Sharing a mix of images, she captioned the post, “At the gym but day dreaming of other things.”

The post featured a gym selfie showing off her toned abs, followed by snapshots of a glamorous look in an off-shoulder dress, scenic views, desserts, an airplane, and a tranquil night by the sea.

On the professional front, Ananya recently announced her upcoming romantic film Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. The film is set to release on February 13, 2026, just in time for Valentine’s Day. It marks a reunion between Ananya and Kartik after their 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh, and also signals a renewed partnership between Kartik and Dharma Productions following their earlier fallout.

Ananya was last seen in Kesari Chapter 2, where she played a lawyer in a rare non-glamorous role, earning praise for her performance alongside Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan.

Karan Johar Introduces Adorable New Family Member

Mumbai– Filmmaker Karan Johar has welcomed a new member to his family—a pet dog named Nugget. Sharing the news on Instagram, Johar posted heartwarming photos of Nugget with his children, Yash and Roohi.

“He’s been with us for six months and has brought so much love and joy. Meet the newest member of our family,” Johar wrote in the caption.

The update comes shortly after Johar announced the release date for his upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. The film is set to hit theaters on February 13, 2026.

This marks a reunion for the lead pair, who last appeared together in the 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh. It also signifies a renewed collaboration between Johar and Aaryan after past tensions over Dostana 2.

Kamal Haasan Refuses Apology, Pulls ‘Thug Life’ Release in Karnataka Amid Language Row

Bengaluru/Chennai– Actor Kamal Haasan has decided not to release his upcoming film Thug Life in Karnataka next week, following a controversy over his recent remarks about the Kannada language. The move comes after widespread protests and a heated hearing in the Karnataka High Court.

Haasan’s counsel informed the court on Tuesday that the film would not release in the state for now. The court, led by Justice M. Nagaprasanna, acknowledged the submission and adjourned the case to June 10.

The controversy stems from Haasan’s comment during a recent audio launch event in Chennai, where he reportedly stated that “Kannada was born out of Tamil.” The remark sparked backlash across Karnataka, with protestors demanding an apology. However, Haasan has refused to issue one, saying he meant no disrespect and made the statement out of affection.

“The actor hasn’t used any offensive language or insulted Kannada,” his counsel told the court. “He has expressed his respect for the language in writing but sees no reason to apologize.”

Justice Nagaprasanna criticized the actor’s stance, stating that language is tied deeply to cultural and emotional identity. “You want to profit from the people of Karnataka, yet you refuse to apologize?” he remarked. “Even I want to watch the movie, but this controversy makes that difficult.”

The judge pointed out that even respected leaders like C. Rajagopalachari had apologized for similar remarks in the past. “One apology could have resolved this. Why should the police provide protection for your mistake?” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar weighed in, calling for restraint. “We are all part of the Dravidian culture. There is no hierarchy among South Indian languages,” he said. Shivakumar expressed hope that Haasan would eventually apologize and asked Kannada groups not to escalate tensions.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce is considering an official ban on Thug Life in the state. The film, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam, is set for a pan-India release on June 5.

Huma Qureshi Treats Her ‘Pretty Boys’ to Spa Day, Visits Indo-Pak Border

Mumbai– Actress Huma Qureshi delighted fans on Tuesday with a sweet video of her dogs, Toosh and Kishmish, enjoying a pampering spa session. Sharing the clip on Instagram, she affectionately called them her “pretty boys” as they received a relaxing wash and grooming.

The video shows Qureshi doting on her furry companions, who looked neat and content post-treatment. She captioned the post: “My Pretty Boys… Toosh & Kishmish #spa #doglover #grooming.”

Qureshi, known for her love of animals, often shares glimpses of life with her pets. But recently, she also made headlines for her visit to the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura, Jammu.

Attending a border tourism event organized by the Jammu & Kashmir Tourism Department and BSF, the actress met with troops and families affected by cross-border tensions. “I came to uplift your spirits, but you filled my heart with love,” she told the soldiers. “Jammu and Kashmir is the backbone of India, and your courage keeps it strong.”

She urged visitors to see the region for its beauty and strength, saying, “Come as travelers, leave as believers.”

Varun Dhawan Says Travel Is Key to Learning

Mumbai– Actor Varun Dhawan believes that travel is essential for personal growth. Sharing photos from the airport on Instagram, he captioned the post, “One must travel to learn.” The images showed him posing near an aircraft and boarding his flight.

Varun recently wrapped the Scotland schedule of his upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, a romantic comedy directed by his father, David Dhawan. Inspired by the classic 1999 song Ishq Sona Hai from Biwi No. 1, the film co-stars Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, Pooja Hegde, and Chunkey Panday.

He also has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Shashank Khaitan and starring Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and others, as well as Border 2, a war drama featuring Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

(Source: IANS)