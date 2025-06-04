Featuring Six Indian-American Speakers, TEDxAndover Returns with a Lineup of Voices to Inspire and Ignite Change

- Advertisement -

ANDOVER, MA — TEDxAndover is back, and the 2025 event promises to be more electrifying than ever, and featuring six Indian-American speakers this year. Sponsored by Boston Innovation Labs LLC, Encourage Coaching, Fuelled.in, and Women Who Win, this year’s conference will take place on Monday, June 30th at 5 PM at the elegant Andover Country Club in Andover, MA.

“This year’s theme is ‘Invisible Threats,’ and we’re thrilled to welcome nine inspiring speakers to the stage, sharing bold ideas and powerful stories that matter to our community,” organizers said in a statement. “In addition to the talks, we’re hosting an hour of networking, with delicious food and drinks, offering attendees the chance to connect, reflect, and spark new conversations.”

Tickets are now available on Eventbrite. Organizers are also offering 15 free tickets exclusively for Andover High School students—first come, first served.

Meet the 2025 TEDxAndover Speakers:

🔹 Pete Cafarchio – “The Danger in Misalignment”

Bestselling author and executive coach Pete dives deep into what happens when your inner compass and outer path don’t match—and how to realign for lasting success.

🔹 Charisma Glassman – “AI in the World of Retail and Luxury”

A strategic force behind global brands like PepsiCo, McDonald’s, and LVMH, Charisma unpacks how AI is reshaping the luxury consumer experience and why empathy-driven innovation matters now more than ever.

🔹 Miriam Haart – “SITT Test: Are You Really Thinking Freely?”

Netflix star, software engineer, and activist, Miriam challenges us to confront internalized norms and embrace free thought. Her viral influence and technical prowess make this a must-hear talk for digital natives and beyond.

🔹 Nishtha Jain – “Chasing FOMO? Time for a Digital and AI Prescription”

A digital transformation leader at Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Nishtha offers a compelling take on managing tech-induced burnout and using AI responsibly in healthcare.

🔹 Sonia Keshwani – “Overcoming Self-Doubt as an Artist – From Fear to Fearless”

Singer and emcee, Sonia speaks from the heart about reclaiming her voice and confidence on stages around the world. Her journey is as musical as it is motivational.

🔹 Sneha Narahalli – “Leading in the Quiet: How Technology Is Rewriting the Rules of Leadership”

Sephora’s tech leader and Carnegie Mellon alum, Sneha shares how quiet leadership, empathy, and tech can drive transformational change—without raising your voice.

🔹 Katie O’Malley – “Lessons from Listening for a Living”

An Executive Coach and Leadership Educator, Katie shares insights from two decades of helping others grow across nonprofits, academia, and corporations. Her powerful message explores the profound wisdom in truly listening.

🔹 Taruna Ramani – “The Invisible Scripts”

A master public speaking coach, Taruna explores the unspoken narratives that shape our self-belief—and how rewriting them can unlock your most powerful, authentic voice.

🔹 Dr. Manju Sheth – “Lessons Learned from Extraordinary Women and the Legacy of Their Stories”

A physician, media powerhouse, and advocate for women’s empowerment, Dr. Sheth is the President of India New England Multimedia and Co-founder of Women Who Win. She’s also the creator of Chai with Manju, the New England Choice Awards, and host of the Woman of the Year Gala. Recognized by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for Leadership in Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity, Dr. Sheth’s talk will explore the timeless wisdom in the stories of women who’ve paved paths for future generations.

This TEDxAndover conference is more than just a speaking event—it’s a celebration of ideas, transformation, and connection. From thought-provoking talks to meaningful networking moments, this evening is designed to leave attendees empowered, inspired, and ready to create change in their own worlds.

To purchase your ticket, please click here.