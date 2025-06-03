Struggling with Chronic Back Pain? Nature Might Offer Relief, Study Finds

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– If you suffer from chronic back pain, spending time in nature could help ease your discomfort, according to a new study published in The Journal of Pain.

Researchers from the University of Plymouth in the UK found that being in or around natural environments can offer people with chronic lower back pain a sense of escapism and improved coping mechanisms. The study suggests that even simple outdoor experiences—like walking in the woods or sitting near a stream—can positively impact both physical and mental well-being.

In a first-of-its-kind study, the team interviewed 10 individuals who had lived with chronic lower back pain for years—some for nearly four decades. The goal was to understand how nature factored into their personal strategies for managing pain.

Participants reported that time spent outdoors helped them connect with others socially, combatting the isolation that often accompanies chronic pain. Nature also served as a welcome distraction from their physical discomfort, providing a break from the monotony and stress of daily life.

Many preferred exercising in natural settings over gyms, citing the calming influence of fresh air and the soothing sounds and sights of water. These environmental features contributed to a sense of tranquility that reduced their stress and anxiety.

“Lower back pain, like many chronic conditions, can be debilitating and mentally exhausting,” said lead author Alexander Smith, a researcher at the university’s School of Psychology. “As healthcare moves toward more holistic treatment approaches, nature is emerging as a promising option for managing persistent pain.”

The study encourages both patients and healthcare providers to consider nature-based therapies as part of a broader pain management plan. The researchers also highlighted the potential of small infrastructure improvements—such as more accessible paths and seating—to make nature’s benefits available to more people.

“Technology could also play a role,” Smith added. “Innovations like virtual reality may help bring the benefits of nature to those who can’t physically access it. We hope this research sparks further exploration into how nature can support chronic pain management.” (Source: IANS)