Bollywood Roundup: Ananya Panday, Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, and more…

Ananya Panday lights up the French capital with her unparalleled charm

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who was recently seen in the streaming show ‘Call Me Bae’, is in Paris. The actress attended a fashion event in the French capital.

On Tuesday, Ananya took to her Instagram, and dropped several pictures and videos of her outing in Paris.

She was Invited by fashion label Chanel itself to the event where she sported Look 9 from the Cruise show that took place earlier this year- a pink, ecru and black fantasy cotton tweed jacket with matching bermudas. She accessorised her look with black & white heels and a saccharine pink chained bag. Her presence at such an exclusive event highlights her growing influence, not just in cinema but also in the world of luxury fashion.

Fresh off her Call Me Bae success, Ananya has been riding high. Her portrayal of the quirky and stylish Bella Bae Chowdhary has not only won hearts in India but also garnered significant attention overseas.

Her appeal to the Gen Z is undeniable, and has become the go-to face for brands looking to connect with younger audiences. Endorsing over 15 major brands, from luxury labels to everyday essentials, she is the embodiment of versatility. Whether on-screen or off, Ananya is quickly becoming an international icon for her generation.

Meanwhile, the actress will be next seen in the upcoming streaming movie ‘CTRL’ which is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane of ‘Lootera’ fame.

In the film, she essays the role of an influencer who seeks help from Ai to exact revenge from her influencer boyfriend.

She also has ‘Shankara’ in the pipeline in which she will be seen sharing the screen with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

Hrithik Roshan celebrates third anniversary with ‘partner’ Saba Azad

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen in ‘Fighter’, is celebrating third anniversary with his partner Saba Azad.

On Tuesday, the Bollywood superstar took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of himself with the actress-singer as the two celebrated their third anniversary.

The actor wrote in the caption, “Happy anniversary partner 1.10.2024 @sabazad”.

Hrithik first confirmed his relationship with Saba at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party in 2022 when the couple arrived hand-in-hand, marking a new chapter.

Saba is a multi-talented artiste as she is an actress, a theatre director, and musician, has made her mark not only on the big screen but also in the world of music as part of the electro-funk duo Madboy/Mink. She is known for her work in ‘Rocket Boys’, ‘Ladies Room’ and ‘Who’s Your Gynac’.

Earlier, Hrithik was married to Sussanne Khan. The duo tied the knot on December 20, 2000. They welcomed their first child Hrehaan Roshan in 2006, and their younger son Hridaan Roshan in May 2008.

The couple shocked everyone when they announced their separation on December 13, 2012, by announcing their mutual separation. While it left many wondering what could have possibly gone wrong between the two, the couple refused to budge any further details about the reason behind their split. Taking to all his social media handles, Hrithik had penned an official statement about the same. He wrote at the time, “Sussanne has decided to separate from me and end our 17-year relationship. This is a very trying time for the entire family”.

The actor was also involved in a controversy with actress Kangana Ranaut when she insinuated his name while he spoke about a “silly ex”. The matter blew out of proportion with both Kangana and Hrithik getting into a legal battle.

Priyanka Chopra looks back at younger self, ponders over her evolution

Mumbai– Actress Priyanka Chopra took to her social media account and shared a throwback collage of herself while discussing the evolution.

The ‘Aitraaz’ fame actress took to her Instagram, posted a throwback collage of herself, and penned a long caption in which she mentioned her childhood and about her younger self.

She wrote, “Warning: Don’t troll my 9-year-old self. So wild to think about what puberty and grooming can do to a girl. On the left is me at my awkward pre-teen era with a “Boy cut” hairstyle so it wouldn’t be cumbersome at school. (Thanks ma @drmadhuakhourichopra ) I went from a “katori cut” to this. so it was a win (with a laughing emoji) and on the right is me at 17, having just won Miss India in the year 2000 and basking in the glory of hair, makeup up and wardrobe.. Both pictures were taken less than a decade apart.”

She continued, “As Britney Spears very articulately put it… I’m not a girl, not yet a woman. That was exactly how i felt then, entering the big world of entertainment. Almost 25 years later… still figuring it out. Though, aren’t we all? Looking back at my younger self often makes me kinder to myself today.”

“Think about your younger self and how much she has done for you. Love yourself, you’ve gone through a lot to be where you are today (with a heart on face emoji) What did your younger self do for you? #mondaymusings. Thank you to who made this side-by-side picture and sent me,” Priyanka concluded.

Soon after the ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ fame actress’ post surfaced online, fans and celebrities took to her comments section and showered immense love for her bravery.

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover wrote, “This is the best post. Love it. As you asked, my younger self gives me lots of innocence. And I want to tell that you are doing great my younger self. Keep dreaming. Big and bigger.”

Actress Anushka Arora wrote, “You are the best Priyanka – so inspiring always! (with a heart emoji).”

A fan wrote, “Every brown girl has a picture like this I swear! You are so brave for posting yours.”

Lisa Mishra on working with Zeenat Aman: Pushed me to be better as an actor

Mumbai– Musician and actress Lisa Mishra will be seen working with veteran star Zeenat Aman in “The Royals” and said it pushed her to be better as an actor and perform better.

Lisa was seen in “Call Me Bae” starring Ananya Panday, which revolves around today’s generation, delving into the lives, aspirations, and challenges faced by the youth. “The Royals” explores the opulence, intrigue, and power struggles within a high-class society.

“I’ve always been passionate about storytelling, whether through music or now, acting. ‘Call Me Bae’ and ‘The Royals’ are two vastly different projects that allow me to explore contrasting aspects of my craft. I can’t wait for the audience to see these characters and stories come to life,” Lisa said.

She added: “I’m now looking forward to The Royals where I had to work in a room full of such incredible actors like Zeenat Ma’am. It pushed me to be better as an actor and perform well amidst such incredible talent in one room.”

Born in Odisha and raised in Chicago, Lisa is best known for her reprise version of the song “Tareefan” in the 2018 Indian film “Veere Di Wedding.”

She has also worked on numbers such as “The Wakhra Song” from the 2019 film “Judgementall Hai Kya”, “Nadaaniyaan” in the film “The Sky Is Pink” and also the party-anthem “Chandigarh Mein” from “Good Newwz.”

In 2017, Mishra collaborated with Jamila Woods to create the theme song of the Emmy-nominated web series “Brown Girls”.

The musician-actress made her acting debut with Ananya Panday’s comedy drama “Call Me Bae” directed by Colin D’Cunha.The cast also includes Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, and Mini Mathur.

“The Royals” is a modern-day Indian royalty rom-com series anchored by Bhumi Pednekar, making her series debut, and Ishaan Khatter.