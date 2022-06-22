Bollywood Roundup: Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and more…

Big B joins the ‘Nach Punjaabban’ bandwagon with quirky picture

Mumbai– Megastar Amitabh Bachchan stunned actors Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul as he joined the viral ‘Nach Punjaabban’ trend on social media.

Amitabh shared a picture on Instagram, where he is seen dressed in a Purple track suit and a black sweatband. He is seen doing the hook step from the song which is featured in the forthcoming film ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’.

“Nach panjaban nach panjabnan nach panjaban nach,” the thespian captioned the image.

Actor Varun Dhawan took to the comment section as he could not control his excitement and wrote: “Sir (with several heart emojis).”

Maniesh Paul wrote: “Yesssss we love you sir.”

Earlier on Monday, Big B shared a throwback video performing on stage in 1983.

He wrote: “Initiated and pioneered the idea of stage shows from 1983 .. Been a while .. of personal performing stage shows from 1983 and on.”

On the work front, Amitabh will be seen in ‘Brahmastra’ and ‘Uunchai’.

Salman Khan urges fans to plant trees

Hyderabad– Bollywood star Salman Khan on Wednesday participated in Green India Challenge here by planting a sapling and urged all his fans to plant trees to protect the environment.

Salman planted a sapling at Ramoji Film City where he was shooting for his upcoming movie “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali”.

He was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP and Green India Founder J Santosh Kumar and his film crew.

The actor appreciated the mission taken up by the MP. “Planting trees is a very good thing. I don’t know why people take interest in cutting trees. It is said that when a man stops growing, you should plant a tree. Tree is a still man and a man is a walking tree. This bond is very important,” Salman said.

Underlining the importance of plantation, he said “wherever you have trees, you will have water”.

Salman said that every person should take the responsibility of the plantation programme and also take adequate care of the saplings until they grow big trees. It is unfortunate that human loss due to natural calamities, heavy rains and floods is immense, he said, adding that the only solution to check human loss is promoting massive plantations.

Santosh Kumar thanked the Bollywood star for accepting his request and joining the Green India Challenge. He said that Salman’s initiative to plant saplings will definitely inspire crores of his fans.

Genelia Deshmukh all set to start six-week fitness journey

Mumbai– Actress Genelia Deshmukh is going on a six-week-long fitness journey and said that these coming weeks are about taking hold of her routine and spending at least an hour on herself.

Talking about her plan of action, she says, “Getting healthier is all about knowing yourself and working on your problem areas. These six weeks are about taking hold of my routine and spending at least an hour on myself.”

The actress, who is married to actor Rietish Deshmukh and is a mother of two young boys, added: “As a mother, I feel it’s really important to give that time and attention to myself.”

“I feel I want to be upfront with putting forward all the obstacles that I see on the journey and not just glamourising fitness or restricting it to a particular size or shape but rather doing it for oneself and through the process, rediscovering oneself – be it through strength, looks, perseverance or hard work.”

She added: “I often tell my children to set their own benchmark, and build their own competition, hence it’s high time that I start adhering to it, as well. Super excited and anxious to see how it goes about!”

Wamiqa Gabbi: Working in multiple languages has enriched me

Mumbai– Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who is seen in series such as ‘Modern Love: Mumbai’ and ‘Mai’, has talked about working in movies in multiple languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Gujarati and Punjabi.

She says the experience has enriched her as an actor.

Wamiqa says: “It has definitely made me understand different cultures and that really adds up to my experience as an actor.”

She added that whenever she is doing a movie in a particular language, the actress make it a point to closely observe how the people of that culture carry themselves.

“The added advantage and my personal favourite takeaway from doing a regional project is the opportunity to learn a new language. Being a person who is always up for learning a new language, doing a multi-lingual project gives me the perfect opportunity to do so.”

She added: “I enjoy each and every bit of the schedule and male sure that I make the most of the experience every time I sign on a new regional film.” (IANS)