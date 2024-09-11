Bollywood Roundup: Amitabh Bachchan, Alaya F, Parineeti Chopra, and more…

- Advertisement -

Amitabh Bachchan says his ‘work and routine’ has undergone a change

Mumbai– Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared that his work and day routine has undergone a change as he now rises and rests early.

The cine icon took to his blog, where he mentioned: “And the work and day routine undergoes a change .. an early rise , an early rest .. and the rest be blessed .. praying that this fructifies.”

He then reminisced about his late father and poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s “shlok in Sanskrit”.

“And again Babuji’s shlok in Sanskrit is remembered, on the early rise and the resting during the day, and the loss thereof… had recited it on KBC once,” he wrote.

The thespian mentioned that he was off to the “work shop of the body” and then “work of the sound.”

The cinema legend had earlier reflected on aging and shared that he was surprised when he looked into the mirror as he said that the face he sees now was something else some years ago.

“Surprised I was when I looked into the mirror; this face that I see now was something else at another time some years ago,” he wrote.

“I await the call from the GOJ, on yet another Sunday .. and still wonder which face they shall relate to ; those that have given me so much time, love and attention, despite the face .. !!

‘I hear the cheers from below my window and comfort myself with hope.”

He then shared that life and attention are short lived.

“Life withers and ends, attention withers and eventually ends too .. there is but one similarity – IT ALL ENDS EVENTUALLY !!”

On the work front, Amitabh, who was last seen in Nag Ashwin’s “Kalki 2898 AD” starring Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone, will next be seen sharing screen space with superstar Rajinikanth in “Vettaiyan” directed by T. J. Gnanavel. The film marks Big B’s debut in Tamil cinema.

Is a connection forming between Alaya F and Babil Khan?

Mumbai– Bollywood’s Gen-Z actors Alaya F and Babil Khan were recently spotted together at the airport, sparking speculation about a potential new project, or a relationship between them.

The video shows Alaya wearing a black sleeveless top and paired it with matching jeans. She has kept her makeup minimal and rounded off the look with white sneakers.

Babil sported an all-black outfit, and completed his airport look with a bucket cap.

The duo flashed their smiles for the camera, as they stepped out with a cuppa in their hands.

Their recent sighting has everyone guessing what’s brewing between them. Their chemistry in the video looks great, and fans are excited about the possibility of seeing them together on screen.

A fan said: “You both will make a lovely pair”. Another user commented: “bahut achi jodi”.

Having debuted with ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’, Alaya, who is the daughter of actress Pooja Bedi has delivered amazing performances in films like ‘Freddy’, ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’.

She shared screen space with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’.

The 26-year-old diva last featured in biographical film ‘Srikanth’, based on the life of Srikanth Bolla, a visually-impaired industrialist. Starring Rajkummar Rao in the title role, it was directed by Tushar Hiranandani and co-stars Jyothika, and Sharad Kelkar.

Meanwhile, Babil is the son of actor Irrfan Khan and writer Sutapa Sikdar.

He was last seen in the web series ‘The Railway Men: The Untold Story of Bhopal 1984’. It also stars R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, and Divyenndu.

Babil has also been a part of projects like ‘Qala’, and ‘Friday Night Plan’. The 25-year-old next has ‘The Umesh Chronicles’ in the pipeline.

Parineeti Chopra makes a stylish comeback to her bay; turns heads in black ensemble

Mumbai– Actress Parineeti Chopra has now returned to Mumbai, India, after spending a great time in the United Kingdom for around two months, and has dropped scintillating pictures from her recent photoshoot.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Parineeti, who has 44.1 million followers on the photo sharing application, shared a video from the balcony of her house, giving the view of Mumbai.

She captioned it as: “Hi Mumbai”, followed by a home emoji.

In another Instagram post, she shared some pictures from her photoshoot, and undoubtedly she is shelling boss lady vibes.

Parineeti wore a white top, paired with black blazer and flared denim trousers. She opted for a gam makeup look and her hair is left open. The look was rounded off with stud earrings and black heels.

However, she did not write anything in the caption.

Her husband and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section.

Parineeti’s mother Reena Chopra posted fire emojis on the post.

On the personal front, Parineeti tied the knot with Raghav Chadha on September 24, 2023 in a private luxury hotel in Udaipur.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti had joined Yash Raj Films (YRF) as a public relations consultant. She then made her acting debut in 2011 YRF’s romantic comedy ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’ starring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma.

She has then been a part of movies like ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’, ‘Jabariya Jodi’, ‘The Girl on the Train’, ‘Golmaal Again’, ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ and ‘Mission Raniganj’.

Parineeti last featured as Amarjot Kaur in the biographical musical drama ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role.

It charts the untold true story of Punjab’s original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artist of his time, Amar Singh Chamkila. The film is streaming on Netflix.

From Kareena to Ananya and Neha Dhupia: Bollywood personalities visit Malaika Arora’s family home

Mumbai– A string of Bollywood personalities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Neha Dhupia and Chunky Panday to name a few visited Malaika Arora’s family home after the news of her father Anil Arora’s tragic death made headlines.

On Wednesday, several personalities including designer Sabyasachi, Vikram Phadnis, Salma Khan, Salim Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Sohail Khan, Kim Sharma, Seema Sajdeh, Arhaan Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Sophie Choudry and Arbaaz Khan were seen at the residence.

Malaika’s father Anil Arora on Wednesday reportedly died by suicide on Wednesday morning around 9.00 AM. However, some reports claim that it was an accident.

After learning about the news, Malaika rushed back from Pune to Mumbai, and was seen entering from a different gate of the building in Bandra, Mumbai. Moments after Malaika arrived, her sister Amrita too was seen entering the premises.

Several reports stated that Anil Arora jumped off the third floor from his apartment building in Bandra, Mumbai at around 9.00 AM on Wednesday morning.

According to media reports, the remains have been taken for postmortem to Bhabha Hospital.

Other details related to the death are still under development. Police are investigating the matter. In a statement, the Mumbai Police issued a statement and said that Anil Arora died by suicide by jumping off a terrace of a Bandra building.

The police added that investigation is underway but there is no information about the cause of the suicide, as per reports.

When Malaika was 11, it was then her parents chose to split their paths. She moved with her mother Joyce Polycarp and sister. Her father, Anil Arora, worked in the Indian Merchant Navy.

In a recent interview, Malaika spoke about her parents and talked about their divorce. She had said that even though her childhood was “wonderful” it was “not easy” and said it was “tumultuous”.

“My parents’ separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new lens,” said the actress in the interview.

Nora Fatehi posts a ‘major throwback’ from her teenage days

Mumbai– Dancing diva and actress Nora Fatehi on Wednesday shared a “major throwback” from her teenage days with her school mates.

Nora took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of when she was just 17-years-old. In the image, the actress is dressed in a costume. It seems she was dressed up for a performance.

“OMG GUYS! This is a MAJOR throwback! 17 year old Me (on the left for the slow ones) with my school mates getting ready to hit the stage to perform our dance!” she wrote.

Nora revealed she and her group mates rehearsed for weeks.

“We rehearsed for so many weeks, I taught them everything I knew at that time and we put these outfits together. We did a bellydance fusion act on a few songs and performed in front of our school.. some things never change. This is one of the songs we danced too,” she wrote.

The 32-year-old actress has worked in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam films. Shemade her acting debut with the Hindi movie “Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans.” She was then seen in Telugu films in special appearances such as “Temper”, “Baahubali: The Beginning” and “Kick 2”.

She participated in the controversial reality show “Bigg Boss” hosted by Salman Khan. She gained immense popularity with her dance in numbers such as “Dilbar”, “Garmi”, “Saki Saki”, “Kusu Kusu”, “Jeda Nasha”, “”Ek Toh Kum Zindagani” “Pachtaoge” and “Manike”.

Nora has played supporting parts in films Street Dancer 3D and Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Nora was last seen in Vidyut Jammwal-starrer “Crakk” and then “Madgaon Express” directed by Kunal Kemmu, which also stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam.

She will next be seen in “Matka”, which is set between the years 1958 and 1982, based on the Matka gambling scams that rocked the country in the 20th century.

Madhuri Dixit mesmerises fans with a series of stunning looks

Mumbai– Known for her timeless beauty and grace, iconic diva Madhuri Dixit has once again proved why she reigns as the queen of Bollywood, leaving admirers captivated by her radiant charm.

On Tuesday, Madhuri has mesmerised her fans with a series of stunning looks.

Taking to Instagram, Madhuri, who has 39.7 million followers shared a Reel video in which we can see her flaunting her graceful outfits.

The 57-year-old looked elegant in a beige-coloured floral top, paired with a magenta-pink skirt. Her look was rounded off with subtle makeup with her hair tied in a ponytail.

In the video, we can further see her wearing a purple frill saree paired with a matching embellished blouse. Madhuri looks gorgeous as she flaunts her smile, with her look accessorised with green jewellery.

Serving boss lady vibes, Madhuri was seen dressed in a pastel blue-coloured shimmer co-ord set. The last look summed up the trend with Madhuri oozing elegance in a white floral saree.

The post was captioned: “Tell me your favourite outfit in the comments”.

A fan commented, “Your outfits & you always favourite.”

Another user said, “Saree is best.”

Madhuri has appeared in over 70 Hindi films and has been awarded with Padma Shri award. (IANS)