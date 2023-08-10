Bollywood Roundup: Alia Bhatt, Anurag Kashyap, Akshay Kumar, and more…

- Advertisement -

Alia says her ‘Heart of Stone’ character is reflection of her roots

Mumbai– Actress Alia Bhatt, who is gearing up for her Hollywood debut with her upcoming streaming release ‘Heart of Stone’, said that her character of Keya Dhawan in the film, is a true reflection of her roots as it’s a mark of who the actress is and where she comes from.

The actress also shared that she said yes to the film to add to her repository of her experience as it gave her the chance to collaborate with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

‘Heart of Stone’ pledges a pulse-pounding escapade, led by the formidable pairing of Gal Gadot and Alia.

Talking about what drew her to ‘Heart of Stone’, and the role of Keya Dhawan, Alia said: “This was a super huge opportunity for me to be a part of a film like this, and to break through to the global market. I’ve been working in the Indian film industry for ten years now, but this is my first English language film, and that’s always something that I wanted to tick off my box.”

She said that she was waiting for the right opportunity and the film offered her the same.

“I also wanted it to be true to who I am and where I come from. I found that in ‘Heart of Stone’ and in the character of Keya, because she’s from India and she’s pushed against these extreme circumstances. She has to really prove herself and she’s fighting for something, as everyone is in the film, and she has her own motive,” she added.

The actress said: “Also, being a part of this huge action film headlined by Gal Gadot, it’s really the action film of today, one led by this really strong woman whom we all look up to and love. I really liked the whole narrative, and having seen Tom Harper’s work as well, I was really excited to work with him. There were a lot of pluses that came together to make me feel I should take the plunge and do this.”

‘Heart of Stone’ will drop on Netflix on August 11.

Anurag Kashyap on ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’: I have never seen such stupid gangsters

Mumbai– Indian auteur Anurag Kashyap, who is currently gearing up for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) premiere of his upcoming directorial ‘Kennedy’, has shared the reason behind making his cult-classic ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’.

While, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ is his most unanimously loved film, the director has often said that the film has changed his life but not for good because people now watch all his films with the imprint of ‘GoW’ on their minds, something that Kashyap considers a disadvantage and an injustice to his films that have come after ‘GoW’.

The director recently spoke with IANS about the film which was released in two parts, back in 2012.

Anurag, who started his career with ‘Satya’ (he shared the screenwriting credits with Saurabh Shukla), said that he always tried to make something which is radically different from his past works.

He told IANS: “My reason for making ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ was that I had never seen such stupid gangsters. They have been fighting for over three generations and still couldn’t make peace with each other and couldn’t figure out why they were lusting after revenge. I found humour in that, I stuck to it and ran along with it.”

‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ is known to be a landmark in indie cinema of India as it introduced many talents, almost all of whom have gone to become influential names in Hindi cinema including Neeraj Ghaywan, the director of Cannes return ‘Masaan’ and the recently release ‘Made in Heaven 2’, who served as the chief assistant director to Kashyap on ‘GoW’.

Anurag further mentioned, “These people might call themselves gangsters and hold the power but from outside if you look at it through a birds’ eye view, they are a bunch of really stupid people, and I found it very funny that they call themselves gangsters. The film works primarily because it’s funny in the context of a gangster film.”

Akshay Kumar releases new clip of his character ahead of ‘OMG 2’ release

Mumbai– Actor Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie ‘OMG 2’, has released a small clip which gives out some details about both his character, as well as the tone of the film.

Akshay will this time be playing the role of Lord Shiva, and so far it’s a bit of a mystery of what exactly he’ll be like.

The clip which the actor posted on his Instagram account shows him in the form of Mahadev sadhu inside a police station where he is telling the officers that he will burn the city if his stuff is not found. In a humorous exchange, he goes on to say that his anger knows no bounds and once he is enraged then it took him 13 days to cool down.

After that it intercuts to his more intimidating form as a messenger of Shiva in human form walking the Earth with the track ‘Har Har Mahadev’ playing in the background with Pankaj Tripathi folding his hands in reverence alongside many devotees.

The clip is in fact a subtly dark but still comedic reference to the event that in Hindu mythology known as the ‘Shiva Tandava’ where the deity was enraged at the death of Sati, who has Lord Shiva’s first wife, later reborn as Parvati.

This led him to a violent cosmic dance called ‘Tandava’ to express his grief and rage. In this violent dance he almost consumed the whole cosmos, until his anger cooled down 13 days later.

‘OMG 2’ is one of Bollywood’s biggest films of August this year alongside ‘Gadar 2’.

The movie in a surprising twist had earlier been given an A certification by the Censor Board of Film Certification in India, despite the movie not being solely aimed at adults.

Directed by Amit Rai, the movie will star Akshay, Pankaj, Yami Gautam, Pavan Malhotra and Arun Govil, hitting theatres on August 11, 2023.

Seerat Kapoor, Sharwanand to reunite for Sriram Aditya’s untitled rom-com

Mumbai– Actress Seerat Kapoor is set to reunite with Sharwanand in the upcoming untitled romantic comedy. The two earlier worked together in the Telugu film ‘Run Raja Run’ which was released in 2014. The upcoming film will be directed by Sriram Aditya. The shooting of the film is going to be done in London. Seerat will be flying out this week and will start shooting for it from August 15 in London, a source revealed. The source further shared: “This untitled film of Seerat Kapoor and Sharwanand is expected to bring an abundance of charm and authenticity to their characters, making it a memorable cinematic experience. The film promises to be a delightful rom-com that will have audiences laughing, crying, and falling in love all over again.” The film will be produced by People Media Factory LLP Productions. ‘Run Raja Run’ was directed by debutant Sujeeth and produced by Uppalapati Pramod and V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy under the banner of UV Creations. The film also stars Adivi Sesh, Sampath Raj and Jayaprakash The film was also dubbed and released in Tamil under the same title. Meanwhile, on the work front, Seerat Kapoor, who stepped into the industry as a choreographer, will also be seen playing a very pivotal role in Dil Raju’s ‘Aakasam Dati Vasthava’. Seerat is also going to debut as a singer along with Ishaan Khan in a music video for Jackky Bhagnani’s Jjust Music Label. Ranveer shares childhood pics: Taking SRK, Big B’s legacy forward is manifestation of my childhood dream Mumbai– Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is set to take the ‘Don’ legacy forward with his portrayal of the titular character in the Farhan Akhtar’s third directorial venture of the franchise, shared his childhood pictures as he expressed his gratitude. Taking to Instagram, the actor said that taking Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Don’ legacy forward is manifestation of his childhood dream. After a series of misadventures on the box-office, Ranveer swung back in action with his latest release ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ which continues to garner positive response from the audience and the recent announcement of ‘Don 3’ has sent his fans in frenzy. On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram and shared an array of his childhood pictures as he penned a long note in the caption with regards to the opportunity that he has been entrusted with. The actor wrote: “Gosh! I’ve been dreaming about doing this for a very, very long time. As a child I fell in love with the movies, and like the rest of us, watching and worshipping Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan – the two G.O.A.Ts of Hindi Cinema. I dreamed of growing up to be like them. They are the very reason I wanted to become an actor and a ‘hindi film hero’.” He shared that their impact and influence on his life cannot be overstated. They’ve shaped the person and actor that he has become. “Taking their legacy forward is a manifestation of my childhood dream. I understand what a great responsibility it is to be a part of the ‘Don’ dynasty. I hope the audience gives me a chance and showers me with love, the way they have for numerous characters over the past so many years. Thank you Farhan and Ritesh for entrusting me with this honourable mantle and believing in me. I hope I can deliver on your faith and conviction,” he added. The actor said: “My two supernovas, The Big B and SRK, I hope I can make you proud. And my beloved audience, as always, I promise you…that I will do my very best to entertain you…in and as…’Don’. Thank you for your love.” However, the post was met with brutal trolling by the fans of the franchise as they didn’t like the fact that Ranveer is set to play the iconic role. An Internet user wrote: “No SRK No Don3… Koi Chapri Don nhi chahiye.” Another wrote: “But Don Character Is only play King Khan no one can replace SRK (sic).” “Please one last time let SRK play Don! He can still do justice with Don character! No SRK! No Don (sic),” a user wrote. However, Ranveer received appreciation from the veteran actress Zeenat Aman, the OG queen who essayed the character of Roma in the 1978 film ‘Don’ which starred Big B in the titular role. The actress commented under the picture, “Congratulations, Ranveer! May you find a worthy ‘jungly billi’ to your Don.” When Nushrratt Bharuccha fell headfirst on a marble floor while filming ‘Akelli’ Mumbai– Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is gearing up for her upcoming release ‘Akelli’, recounted an unfortunate incident when she was left injured. It happened during the shoot of an action packed escape scene in the film when she fell hard on the marble floor and felt as if she’s going to have a head concussion. The intensity of pain was such that she sat right on that spot holding her head, crying for almost half an hour. After getting examined by a doctor, Nushrratt was advised to take rest for a couple of days after which she resumed the shoot. Recalling what exactly happened, Nushrratt said: “We were shooting for the scene where I try to escape from captivity from ISIS. I fell and hit the marble floor and the pain was so hard that I really thought that I’ve got a concussion and something has been damaged internally.” The actress shared that the impact was so bad that for a minute she thought she was going to die and it felt like her last moment. She further mentioned: “I was advised to take it easy for a couple of days and I couldn’t wait to get back to shooting. ‘Akelli’ has truly been a once in a lifetime experience that I will never forget about in my life.” ‘Akelli’, directed by Pranay Meshram, is an emotional thriller that relates the story of the fight for freedom of a young woman. The film has been produced by Ninad Vaidya, Nitin Vaidya, Aparna Padgaonkar, Shashant Shah, and Vicky Sidana of Dashami Studioz, and is set to land in cinemas on August 18. (IANS)