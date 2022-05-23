Bollywood Roundup: Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ankit Bhardwaj, and more…

- Advertisement -

Kapil Sharma targets Akshay Kumar romancing young actresses on-screen

Mumbai– Bollywood star Akshay Kumar recently visited the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to promote his movie ‘Prithviraj’ opposite former Miss World Manushi Chhillar.

In a clip of the upcoming episode shared on Reditt, Kapil was seen talking about Akshay romancing Madhuri Dixit and Ayesha Jhulka on screen when he was in school. He said he has been sharing screen space with Bipasha Basu and Katrina Kaif on screen when the host was in college.

Kapil said pointing towards Akshay now being cast opposite Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and Manushi on screen: “We are born to just interview his heroines.”

One user commented: “Or blame nobody. If older actresses don’t have the needed pull and not pair well on screen Who is to blame.”

Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, ‘Prithviraj’ revolves around legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay Kumar plays the titular role while Manushi plays Sanyogita.

Ayushmann takes to stand-up comedy to challenge stereotypes

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is on a promotional spree for his upcoming film ‘Anek’, recently tried his hand at stand-up comedy along with comic artiste Harsh Gujral.

The stand-up focuses upon breaking stereotypes which is a common issue faced across communities in India.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Ayushmann emphasised on the idea of society as a whole being a place for diverse communities to live, foster, and grow together and leave behind the stereotypes based on language, regions etc.

The duo brought the nuances from regular life while making it easy for the audience to connect with them.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa in the lead, ‘Anek’ is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks. The film is set to release on May 27.

Ankit Bhardwaj finds a friend in co-actor Priyanshu Painyuli while shooting

Mumbai– Actor Ankit Bhardwaj popularly remembered for featuring in TV shows like 'Rajaa Betaa', 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap', 'Thapki Pyar Ki' among others revealed that he found a friend in actor Priyanshu Painyuli while shooting for the web series 'Shehar Lakhot'.

He says: "Priyanshu and I play childhood friends in the upcoming web series, 'Shehar Lakhot' and while shooting for the series we became friends for life. We actually now connect as childhood buddies. He is very kind and a gentleman. I enjoyed working along with him. He is a talented and hard working guy."

Ankit says friendship is the most important relationship in an individual's life.

He continues: "In today's world it is hard to find a genuine friend. For me friendship is the purest relationship. A true friend doesn't judge you in any way but always guides and supports you. He reads your silence too. It is the most important relationship in an individual's life."

He adds: "From casting director Jogi Malang to our director Navdeep Singh they loved my acting as TP singh in the series. Our director was very supportive and he always gives space to actors on set. In fact our producer, Khalil Bachooali appreciated me for my acting. As an Actor such appreciation is actually encouraging for me. I enjoyed my time while shooting with them as a team."

Sushmita joined by ex-beau Rohman Shawl at party for 28 years of Miss Universe win

Mumbai– Former beauty queen Sushmita Sen's elder daughter Renee hosted a get party for mother to celebrate 28 years of her winning the Miss Universe crown. The actress was joined by her former beau Rohman Shawl and niece Ziana.

Sushmita became Miss Universe in 1994 and made her film debut few years later. The actress posted a motley of pictures from the same along with notes of gratitude.

Sharing some adorable pictures with Ziana sitting on her shoulders, Sushmita wrote on Instagram: "#buakijaan #VIPMehamaan Ziana Sen comes home to wish her Sexy' a happy 28 yrs of Miss Universe!!! I promise you this romance has only just begun @asopacharu @rajeevsen9. Thank you all for the warmest, most loving wishes… I celebrated the day with family, friends & all of you!!! #blessed."

"Thank you for the flowers, the letters, the chocolates the posts!! 28 years & the love still overwhelms!!! MAHAL KITA #philippines. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #MissUniverse1994 India."

Sushmita shared a group picture from the reunion of friends and family members as well. It shows Sushmita in a black dress, seated on the couch along with sister-in-law Charu and other friends. Rohman is seen in front, smiling for the camera.

"Thank you Shona @reneesen47 for this wonderful surprise & the memorable evening!!! In the company of love, laughter, family & friends it couldn't have been better!!! #cherished. I love you, #Maa #duggadugga."

Renee responded to the post in the comments section, saying, "I love you Maa, thank you for being YOU @sushmitasen47."

(IANS)