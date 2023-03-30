Bollywood Roundup: Aditya Roy Kapur, Manoj Bajpayee, Satish Kaushik, and more…

- Advertisement -

Aditya Roy Kapur explains how he pigeonholed dual roles in ‘Gumraah’

Mumbai– Aditya Roy Kapur, who is gearing up for the April 7 release of his upcoming thriller film ‘Gumraah’, shared his trick behind playing dual roles in the film. The film tells the story of an assassin on the loose.

Explaining how he compartmentalised the two characters, the actor said: “I believe that the costume and body language are important, the way each character speaks has to be very different from one another. It has to feel like two different people with different wants and needs, and that was one of the challenges.”

He continued: “The script was a big help, it had some great writing like both the characters felt like two different individuals. And it was fun to do! For me it was fun to play Ronnie’s character, I think I will miss him more.”

The film, which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles, has been helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar and is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios.

Manoj Bajpayee: ‘I find it challenging to work in formulaic films’

New Delhi– Actor Manoj Bajpayee has shared what motivated him to come on board the documentary ‘The Vial’, which is all about the development of the Covid vaccine.

The celebrated actor also talked about the kind of cinema he preferred to be a part of and how excited he is about his upcoming movie ‘Banda’.

Bajpayee told IANS: “There were three reasons that inspired me to become a part of ‘The Vial’. First, it was the unwavering conviction of the producers, director, and channel that impressed me. Second, the documentary aimed to shed light on the pandemic that we all have experienced, and I wanted to pay homage to the health workers, frontline workers, and scientists who worked tirelessly to develop vaccines across all regions.

“And third, I was keen to work in this field as a way of showing my support and appreciation for these individuals.”

Discussing the most difficult aspect of creating this documentary, Bajpayee said: “As for me, the most challenging part was memorizing all the information and lines that were required of me as an actor and narrator. Having already worked on two documentaries, ‘Secrets of Sinauli’ and ‘Kohinoor’, I was familiar with the narration aspect, but memorizing all the necessary information was a significant challenge.”

When asked if he prefers commercial cinema or independent cinema, Bajpayee elaborated: “I don’t prefer one over the other. For me, what matters most is the story. I find it challenging to work in formulaic films where I already know the beginning, middle, and end. I believe the story must be unique, and the character should be something that audiences have not seen before.”

He concluded by sharing his excitement about his upcoming movie ‘Banda’ and said: “The film is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki. Its story is unique and inspired by true incidents. It revolves around a lawyer’s journey as he fights a difficult case. It’s a character that I’ve never played before, and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Late actor Satish Kaushik to be seen in ‘Mirg’ along with Raj Babbar

Mumbai– Late actor-director Satish Kaushik will soon be seen in one of his last films titled ‘Mirg’, which is ready for release after rounding up its post-production work.

The film also features Raj Babbar, Anup Soni and Shwetaabh Singh in pivotal roles.

The film, which is centred around the legend of the mountain leopard popular in the lower regions of Himachal Pradesh, is a genre-bending story of a heist-gone-wrong revenge drama.

Talking about the film, director Tarun Sharma said: “My main aim while approaching ‘Mirg’ was to give the audience an engaging film. Every aspect of filmmaking should come together to create something engaging, transporting people into an alternate reality.”

“That for me is the magic of cinema. I was blessed with a wonderful and involved crew. Having stalwarts like Raj Babbar, Satish Kaushik and Anup Soni in my debut film was a blessing,” he said.

The director shared that Satish was the first cast member to come on board and to his surprise, the actor agreed to do the film within two hours of him sending the script.

“To this day I can’t believe that he is no more. His childlike passion for cinema is something I shall never forget. I really wanted him to see the final product but that is one feeling which shall remain regretfully unfulfilled. I must also add that Shwetaabh gave a breakthrough performance standing up to such senior actors,” Tarun added.

Commenting on the film, Raj Babbar said: “I thoroughly enjoyed shooting for this movie. We had a blast. Tarun is a brilliant director. He really gives his actors a free hand to grasp the characters their own way.

“This technique gets you much more attached to the character and you grow a sense of responsibility to really do justice to it. Every actor in this film has delivered nuanced performances,” he said.

‘Mirg’ is majority financed by the UK-based Studio RA and produced by Rishi Anand, NaMa productions and OneShot Films.

Radhika Apte unveils her character in action-comedy ‘Mrs Undercover’

Mumbai– Acclaimed actress Radhika Apte talks about playing a housewife and undercover agent in the spy comedy ‘Mrs Undercover’.

Radhika will play the role of Durga, a former undercover agent who turns homemaker, and is called back on duty after ten years. She discovers that getting back is not easy because after marriage she has forgotten everything, having devoted all her time to her family.

The 37-year-old actress said: “For me, ‘Mrs Undercover’ is special for many reasons. Not only is spy comedy an unexplored genre in India, but at the very first narration of this film I fell for my character. Durga is funny, kind, sincere, she is also clumsy and unsure of herself, and this film is her journey of discovering her own strength.”

Radhika said that every woman will relate to her on-screen character Durga as it is a story of every housewife who gives up her dreams of a career for family.

“Every household has a Durga, a woman who quietly goes about her work and doesn’t get her due because she is considered ‘just’ a housewife,” Radhika pointed out. “This film fights that mindset which prevails in our patriarchal society, and it’s done beautifully in the guise of humour.”

Directed and written by debutant director, Anushree Mehta, ‘Mrs Undercover’ features Radhika Apte in the lead role. It also stars Sumeet Vyas, Rajesh Sharma and Saheb Chatterjee.

‘Mrs Undercover’ will premiere on April 14 on ZEE5.

