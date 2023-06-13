Bicyclist Amit Samarth Kicks Off Coast to Coast Race Against Hunger for Akshaya Patra USA on Tuesday

- Advertisement -

Oceanside CA – The Akshaya Patra Foundation USA, a global leader in providing hot, unlimited mid-day meals to over 2 million children every day in 22,000+ schools across 15 States and 2 Union Territories in India, announced Dr. Amit Samarth will start his Race Against Hunger at the coast to coast Race Across America (RAAM) 2023 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

“Dr. Amit Samarth, fueled by passion and driven by purpose, pedals the path of compassion across America,” said Rakesh Kamdar, founder and President of DB Healthcare and an advisor to Akshaya Patra. “With each revolution of his wheels, he empowers Akshayapatra’s children, proving that a single act of determination can change countless lives. In his tireless journey, hope rides alongside him, reminding us that together, we can pave a brighter future for every child in need.”

Dr. Samarth, a renowned cyclist and Ironman athlete, has achieved remarkable milestones in the international sports arena. He gained recognition as the first Indian rookie to conquer the challenging Race Across America (RAAM) in 2017 and successfully completed the unprecedented RedBull Trans Siberian Extreme, a 9,100 km stage race, in 2018, a feat no Indian or Asian had ever attempted before.

Within India, Dr. Samarth holds multiple world records. In February 2021, he set a Guinness World Record by completing the 6000 km Golden Quadrilateral of India in 13 days and 9 hours.

His recent achievement includes the Race Across India in March 2023, where he covered the entire stretch from the north to the south of India in 6 days, 23 hours, and 39 minutes, making him the fastest cyclist in the history of Indian sports.

Dr. Samarth actively raises funds for Akshaya Patra USA, a charity partner dedicated to

providing mid-day meals to 2 million underprivileged children in classrooms in India daily.

At the upcoming RAAM 2023, he will race against time while raising funds for the “Race Against Hunger – A Mile, A Child challenge,” inviting individuals to donate $20 per mile to provide meals for a child throughout the year.

Dr. Samarth said that “The race must achieve a higher purpose, and I race for the children of India and their education.”

Sponsorships/media contact: Geeta Rai at geeta.rai@apusa.org.

To contribute to the campaign, please visit the Akshaya Patra USA website.

https://www.akshayapatrausa.org/campaign/team-akshaya-patra-race-across-america-2023/