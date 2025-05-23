Folk Anthem ‘Gichhamaaku’ from Vijay Kanakamedala’s Bhairavam Released

- Advertisement -

CHENNAI– The makers of Vijay Kanakamedala’s highly anticipated action film Bhairavam have released its fourth single, a vibrant folk track titled Gichhamaaku. Dropped on Friday, the high-energy anthem has already struck a chord with fans and music lovers alike.

Composed by Sricharan Pakala, Gichhamaaku blends electrified folk strings with pulsating beats, creating an infectious rhythm that refuses to let up. Described as a celebration of sound and tradition, the track seamlessly fuses cultural roots with modern musical flair.

Lyricist Kasarla Shyam’s verses are earthy and dynamic, while vocalists Dhanunjay Seepana and Soujanya Bhagavatula bring raw, powerful energy to the performance. Their voices drive the song’s rustic charm with a contemporary punch.

Returning to the dance floor after a break, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas delivers some of his most captivating dance moves to date. Sharing the spotlight is Aditi Shankar, whose commanding presence and fiery performance light up the screen. The chemistry between the two adds intensity and charm to the song’s visual narrative.

Set against a visually rich folk backdrop, the video bursts with color, texture, and tradition, enhancing the celebratory tone of the track.

Bhairavam promises a powerful blend of action, emotion, and drama, with an ensemble cast that includes Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Manoj Manchu, and Nara Rohith in lead roles. Aditi Shankar, Anandhi, and Divya Pillai round out the film’s strong female cast.

Directed by Vijay Kanakamedala and produced by KK Radhamohan under the Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner, the film is presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios. Sricharan Pakala’s soundtrack has already generated buzz, with the first three singles topping music charts.

The film also features cinematography by Hari K Vedantam, editing by Chota K Prasad, and production design by Brahma Kadali. Dialogues are penned by Satyarshi and Toom Venkat.

Bhairavam is slated for release on May 30, promising a cinematic experience packed with high-octane action, compelling storytelling, and cultural richness. (Source: IANS)