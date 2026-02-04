BAPS Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Simultaneous Hindu Text Recital by Children

- Advertisement -

VADODARA, INDIA— During the grand celebration of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj’s birthday, BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha set a Guinness World Record for the largest simultaneous Hindu text recital by children.

The record was established when 12,723 children recited the Satsang Diksha, a sacred Sanskrit scripture composed by Mahant Swami Maharaj, at a single location.

The milestone event took place in Vadodara, Gujarat, and drew more than 200,000 devotees from around the world. Guinness World Records officials traveled from England to personally verify the recitation and, following a comprehensive review, officially recognized the achievement. A Certificate of Recognition was presented to Mahant Swami Maharaj during the celebration.

Inspired by Mahant Swami Maharaj’s guidance, a total of 15,666 children between the ages of 3 and 13 memorized the Satsang Diksha in its entirety within one year. Of those, 12,723 met Guinness World Records’ criteria and participated in the live recitation. The Satsang Diksha consists of 315 Sanskrit verses that offer practical guidance on moral conduct, spiritual growth, disciplined living, and social harmony.

Participants included hundreds of children from the United States and Canada, reflecting BAPS’ global reach and the growing interest among Indian American families in traditional values-based education.

Although the event took place in India, its impact resonated strongly within Indian American communities. Parents described the preparation process as a meaningful alternative to screen-heavy routines, emphasizing focus, memorization, discipline, and sustained effort over several months.

Param Patel, a participant from Edison, New Jersey, said the experience helped him develop confidence. “At first I thought it was too hard,” he said. “But once I finished, I felt more confident. It showed me I can stick with something.”

Six-year-old Anadi Tailor from Atlanta said memorizing the verses helped guide her daily decisions. “I remember the words when I am at school,” she said. “They help me make good choices.” Vani Patel from Los Angeles described the emotional impact of reciting alongside thousands of peers, saying, “It felt powerful to say the words together.”

Sanskrit, one of the world’s oldest recorded languages, is renowned for its precise grammar and philosophical depth. Organizers emphasized that participants were carefully selected based on accuracy, commitment, and sincerity to ensure the quality and authenticity of the recital. Educators and psychologists have long highlighted the benefits of structured, goal-oriented learning activities in building memory, perseverance, and collaboration among children.

Beyond the record-setting recital, the celebration featured large-scale cultural performances, immersive video presentations, and inspirational addresses. During the event, Mahant Swami Maharaj inaugurated a Mobile School initiative for tribal regions under the theme “Har Ghar Shiksha Ki Jyot Jale,” reinforcing BAPS’ commitment to education and social upliftment.

In his address, Mahant Swami Maharaj dedicated the recognition to the collective effort behind the achievement. “The honor received from Guinness World Records today is the result of the children’s sincere and tireless efforts,” he said. “The sadhus, volunteers, and parents have worked with great dedication—this recognition belongs to them.”

The celebration was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. A letter of greetings from Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also read during the program.

The record-setting event underscored the values of unity, discipline, and character-building among children and highlighted the role of BAPS’ youth initiatives, under the guidance of Mahant Swami Maharaj, in passing on Hindu values to the next generation.