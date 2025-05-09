Baloch Diaspora Condemns Pakistan as a ‘Terror State,’ Voices Support for India’s Operation Sindoor

- Advertisement -

Quetta– Prominent voices from the Baloch diaspora have strongly condemned Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism and destabilizing its neighbors, particularly India. In a powerful message to the international community, Baloch leaders and writers expressed support for India’s Operation Sindoor, a targeted counterterrorism strike launched in response to the April 22 attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians.

Mir Yar Baloch, a well-known Baloch intellectual and activist, accused the Pakistani military of running “terror franchises” that have been responsible for numerous attacks on Indian soil—including assaults on Parliament, hotels, passenger aircraft, and tourist destinations such as Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

“India, as a civilized and peaceful nation that upholds human rights and dignity, has every right to defend its people,” Mir stated. “In retaliation for Pakistan’s barbaric attack in Pahalgam, India is executing targeted strikes on Pakistani soil, where extremist groups receive training and operate under the full support of the military and intelligence services.”

Mir called on the global community to stand with India and support Operation Sindoor, describing it as a just and necessary response to years of cross-border terrorism. “It is the moral obligation of the world to acknowledge India’s courageous decision, backed by the democratic mandate of its 1.4 billion citizens and overwhelming parliamentary support,” he said.

He emphasized that India’s response is not only legitimate but essential for regional peace. “India is acting responsibly for lasting peace and stability. The Baloch, Pashtun, Sindhi, and Kashmiri people—who have been victims of Pakistan’s oppressive military for over seven decades—commend India’s precise air and drone strikes on terrorist infrastructure,” Mir said.

Tara Chand, former Cabinet Minister in Balochistan and President of the Baloch American Congress, also expressed solidarity with India. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I support your firm stance against terrorism,” Chand posted on X. “But as long as the Balochistan issue remains unresolved, Pakistan will continue to pose a threat to India.”

He called for a strategic reevaluation of India’s Pakistan policy, likening the current situation to the geopolitical shift that led to the creation of Bangladesh in 1971. “The time has come to consider a strategic path to Balochistan’s freedom. Today, the people of Balochistan stand with the people of India,” Chand added.

The show of support follows India’s recent military operation targeting nine high-value terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The strikes were a direct response to the Pahalgam massacre and were carried out with precision, aiming to dismantle infrastructure linked to groups backed by Pakistan’s military intelligence agency, the ISI.

Tensions have since escalated, with Pakistan launching missile and drone attacks on Indian military bases and civilian areas in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur—attempts that were successfully intercepted by Indian defense systems.

Baloch activists also used the moment to highlight Pakistan’s double standards on human rights, pointing out the stark contrast between its treatment of terrorists and its persecution of ethnic minorities.

“The image of a state mourning dead terrorists while Baloch mothers continue to search for their missing sons is a painful contradiction,” said one Baloch activist. “It reveals a brutal truth—this is a country that values the lives of terrorists more than its own oppressed citizens. A nation that sheds tears for militants but stays silent about the innocent lives lost in Balochistan has lost its moral compass.”

As global attention turns toward South Asia, Baloch voices are urging the international community to recognize not just the threat posed by Pakistan’s state-sponsored terror, but also the decades-long struggle of its oppressed minorities. (Source: IANS)