Kaveri Kapur Releases New Single ‘Reminisce,’ Written at Age 15

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Rising actress and singer Kaveri Kapur has released her latest single, Reminisce, following the debut of her film Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story. What makes this track especially meaningful is that Kaveri wrote it when she was just 15 years old.

Reminisce is the original English version of Ek Dhaga Toda Maine, a song featured in her debut film. During the film’s production, celebrated lyricist Prasoon Joshi adapted Kaveri’s English lyrics into a Hindi Bollywood number.

Speaking about the song, Kaveri shared how close it is to her heart. “One of the first people to hear Reminisce was Rahman Uncle (A.R. Rahman), who I consider my mentor, and he loved it,” she recalled.

She also reflected on an early piece of wisdom from the music legend. “I remember when I was very young, he told me something about art being a divine gift that flows through you, rather than something that originates solely from you. I didn’t understand it then, but I do now,” she said. “Reminisce was always meant to be an English song, and I’m thrilled to finally share it. It’s been a long time coming.”

Announcing the release on Instagram, Kaveri wrote: “Experience the emotional power of Reminisce — an original love song by Kaveri, with music produced by the iconic A.R. Rahman. #Reminisce out now only on Times Music.”

True to its name, Reminisce explores the unpredictable nature of life, prompting introspection on both moments of success and failure.

Meanwhile, Kaveri is currently working on her next acting project, Masoom 2. The highly anticipated sequel was officially announced by her father, renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, during a press conference in New Delhi ahead of the 55th International Film Festival of India in Goa last November.

Kapur revealed an unusual twist in the film’s journey — he had once lost the script for Masoom 2 during a flight, only for it to be returned later, making the project’s development all the more meaningful. (Source: IANS)