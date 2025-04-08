B Praak: With ‘Mera Yaar,’ I Wanted to Create Something Timeless

Mumbai– Renowned playback singer, songwriter, and music composer B Praak has teamed up with singer Dilnoor for a heartfelt new track titled “Mera Yaar.” With this collaboration, B Praak said his goal was to create something truly timeless.

Featuring Dilnoor’s soulful vocals and B Praak’s signature musical touch, “Mera Yaar” delves into the depths of love, longing, and devotion.

“Music has the power to revive emotions—to make you yearn for a love lost or dream of one yet to come,” B Praak shared. “With Mera Yaar, I wanted to create something timeless—a melody that doesn’t just play in the background but stays in your heart. Dilnoor’s voice brings out every bit of emotion we poured into it.”

Reflecting on the song, Dilnoor added, “Mera Yaar is about completely surrendering yourself to the one you love. Every word and every note carries a piece of me. I hope listeners don’t just hear the song—they feel it, relive it, and connect with the emotions behind it.”

Just last month, B Praak released another powerful song titled “Mahakaal.” According to the artist, the track resonates with the soul and evokes a deep spiritual connection with Lord Shiva.

With high-end visual effects, cinematic grandeur, and intense emotional depth, Mahakaal elevates devotional music to a whole new level. It’s a thunderous composition—pulsating with energy, devotion, and raw emotion—designed to give listeners goosebumps and awaken a sense of inner faith.

Speaking about the song, B Praak said, “Music has always had the power to touch hearts, but this time, it’s something much greater. It’s not just about the melody or lyrics—it’s about channeling divine energy and surrendering to something beyond ourselves.”

He added, “Every note, every beat, and every visual element in Mahakaal carries the weight of devotion and the power of faith. We wanted to create something that isn’t just heard, but deeply felt—a song that resonates in the soul and builds a connection with Lord Shiva himself.”

“For the one who has given us everything, no tribute will ever be enough,” he said. “But this is our offering—our way of expressing gratitude through music. The energy, the emotion, and the scale of Mahakaal surpass anything I’ve ever worked on.”

B Praak concluded by saying that Mahakaal is more than just a song—it’s an experience, a movement, and a force that will awaken something profound in those who listen. (Source: IANS)