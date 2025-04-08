Sunny Deol Channels Ultimate Swag and Jaat Vibes in New Theme Song from Upcoming Film Jaat

Mumbai— The makers of Sunny Deol’s upcoming action film Jaat have unveiled the movie’s powerful theme song, and it’s nothing short of a full-blown tribute to Deol’s signature style and the bold spirit of Jaat culture.

The high-energy track showcases Sunny Deol in all his glory, exuding larger-than-life charisma with a blend of classic swagger and raw intensity. The veteran actor delivers an electrifying performance, confidently embracing his roots with every beat. Dressed in a kurta, pajama, and turban, Deol fully embodies the essence of the Jaat persona—a rugged, unapologetic spirit that has long defined many of his iconic roles.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny shared the track with a caption that read:

“The sweetest friendship, that of a Jat. Enemies with a Jat will face heavy consequences. The powerful #JaatThemeSong out now! A @musicthaman beat. Written and sung by @amritmaan106. Choreography by @ganeshacharyaa. Jaat grand release worldwide on April 10th. #BaisakhiWithJaat” (sic)

The film’s soundtrack has already generated buzz with previously released songs like the foot-tapping dance number Touch Kiya and the spiritual anthem Oh Rama Shri Rama. The latter was launched in grand fashion on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, April 6, at the iconic Namo Ghat in Varanasi. The event was graced by Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, and producer TG Vishwa Prasad. Composed by Thaman S, the track adds a spiritual and powerful dimension to the film’s vibrant music lineup.

Before that, Touch Kiya made waves with its sizzling dance visuals, featuring Urvashi Rautela alongside the film’s antagonist duo—Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh. The song is brought to life by the soulful voices of Madhubanti Bagchi and Shahid Mallya, with lyrics by Kumaar and music once again by Thaman S.

Speaking about reuniting with Sunny Deol after over a decade, Urvashi said,

“Working with Sunny Deol Sir after 12 years feels like destiny. He is the ultimate action hero, and I’m thrilled to match his energy in Jaat. This is going to be iconic.”

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat is set for a worldwide theatrical release on April 10, 2025. (Source: IANS)