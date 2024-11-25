Ayushmann recalls how Arijit Singh made him want to have a band, perform live

Mumbai– Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has talked about how singer Arijit Singh was the reason behind him doing his first ever live singing performance, that too in the US with the venue having over fifty thousand people.

Ayushmann said: “I always used to think I am good as an actor, I can sing as part of films – but doing an onstage performance in front of thousands of people was never a thought. I always thought I am more of an actor than a singer.

He credited Arijit for his first music performance.

“Dallas has a Diwali Mela that they host every year and after the success of Vicky Donor and winning the Filmfare for Best Singer – Arijit called me in 2013. He had a performance at the Mela but due to an emergency he couldn’t make it, but his band had reached Dallas and he requested me to go perform there.”

Ayushmann said: “I explained that I never had thought of this and I always sang to myself, or for my friends at a party. He really requested and since I have also always been a fan of him, so I eventually gave in and agreed.”

Talking about his experience for his first ever live singing performance, Ayushmann said, “I went for the concert and the stadium was full, with almost fifty thousand people! I was taken aback, from a drawing room performance to this, it was a major shift.”

“There were some 10 songs along with Arijit’s band that was great and everyone loved the performance, the response was great! After this, I just enjoyed this so much that I knew I had to make my own band and do live singing, so the credit goes to Arijit Singh for this!”

Ayushmann’s next projects include “Thama”, from Maddock’s horror-comedy universe which was recently announced and an untitled project with Dharma and Sikhya Productions. (IANS)