Ayushmann Khurrana is learning new things during his period of discovery

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is embracing a period of self-discovery and growth as he continues to explore new avenues in his career.

The actor recently shared his excitement about learning new things, taking on fresh challenges, and expanding his creative horizons. From exploring new gigs to diving into interesting scripts, Khurrana talks about focusing on his evolving journey in the entertainment industry. On Sunday, he posted a couple of his photos where he is seen performing on the stage.

For the caption, the ‘Bala’ actor wrote, “A lot is happening in this period of discovery. Learning new things, going for new gigs in new terrains, making new music, Reading very very interesting scripts. Let’s go, February!.”

Reacting to his post, his author wife, Tahira Kashyap, dropped a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann recently made headlines after he was announced as the brand ambassador of FICCI Frames during its 25th anniversary this year.

Talking about his association with FICCI Frames, Ayushmann said, “It is a huge honor for me to be announced as the first brand ambassador for FICCI Frames in its silver jubilee year. As someone who arrived in Mumbai from Chandigarh with nothing but dreams in my eyes, I could never have imagined this incredible journey, one where my work has not only touched lives but also become a part of India’s rich pop culture tapestry. In my new role, I am committed to working closely with the exceptional FICCI team to champion disruption, celebrate innovation, and highlight the excellence our industry consistently delivers.”

Work-wise, the ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ actor was last seen in ‘Dream Girl 2.’The movie was released on August 24, 2023. Khurrana is set to join Maddock Films’ horror-comedy universe with Thama, where he will portray a vampire. The film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is scheduled for a Diwali 2025 release on November 17. (IANS)