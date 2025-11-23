Vision-Aid Presents Vision Rehabilitation Model at Optometry Conference in Boston

- Advertisement -

Boston— Vision-Aid presented its vision rehabilitation model at the 2025 American Academy of Optometry (AAO) meeting in Boston, sharing its approach to supporting individuals with visual impairments through technology-enabled training and rehabilitation.

The organization’s poster presentation was delivered by Devi Udayakumar, Head of Vision Rehabilitation at Vision-Aid India, with support from U.S. board members Dr. Aparna Raghuram, Dr. Arathy Kartha, Dr. Arun Kumar, and Dr. Ramkumar Ramamirtham.

The AAO conference drew more than 8,000 delegates, including clinicians, researchers, and educators. Scientific abstracts for the conference undergo peer review before being accepted for presentation.

Vision-Aid’s poster outlined its model for providing rehabilitation services, assistive technology training, and inclusive education across its centers in India. The organization also demonstrated technology-based tools, including its AR-enabled AURA device and AI-enabled Smart Vision Glasses, developed in partnership with SHG Technologies.

Throughout the conference, attendees discussed developments in assistive technologies, evidence-based rehabilitation practices, and approaches to serving individuals with visual impairments. Vision-Aid’s participation offered an opportunity to share its model with clinicians and researchers working in the field of low-vision care.

In addition to its conference presentation, Vision-Aid reports that its programs are expected to serve more than 75,000 individuals across 75 locations in India during 2025–2026. Over its two decades of work, the organization has received several national and international recognitions, including NECA’s 2024 Nonprofit of the Year Award.

The AAO poster presentation marks another step in Vision-Aid’s efforts to engage with global vision rehabilitation practitioners and expand access to low-vision services.