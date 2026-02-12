‘Kaattuchembakam’ Song Released From Tovino Thomas’ Upcoming Film ‘Pallichattambi’

- Advertisement -

CHENNAI, India — The makers of director Dijo Jose Antony’s upcoming Malayalam action entertainer “Pallichattambi” on Wednesday released “Kaattuchembakam,” the first single from the film, drawing an enthusiastic response from fans and film lovers.

Actor Tovino Thomas shared the song on his social media, describing it as a moment “when love bloomed,” and confirmed that the film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on April 9, 2026.

The romantic track, picturised on Tovino Thomas and Kayadu Lohar, has been composed by Jakes Bejoy. The song features lyrics by Kaithapram and is sung by Vishal Mishra and Aavani Malhar.

The release of the single comes shortly after the film’s director announced the completion of shooting. Sharing images from various filming locations, Dijo Jose Antony said the project had wrapped after an extensive schedule that began in Thodupuzha and concluded with patchwork shoots across multiple states. He described the film as a long and rewarding journey and reiterated its April 9, 2026, release date.

“Pallichattambi” has generated strong anticipation, bolstered by the recent release of the first-look poster of actress Kayadu Lohar. Lohar, who gained widespread recognition for her performance in the Tamil blockbuster “Dragon,” plays the female lead opposite Tovino Thomas.

Sharing the poster, Tovino Thomas wrote that the film represents love for a character, a world, and the soul of “Pallichattambi,” once again confirming the global release date.

Produced by Noufal and Brijeesh under the World Wide Films banner, along with Chanukya Chaithanya Charan under C Qube Bros Entertainments, the film is expected to showcase Tovino Thomas in a completely new avatar. Sources close to the project have said the story is set in the 1950s and 1960s.

The film will be released in five languages, including Malayalam. In addition to Tovino Thomas and Kayadu Lohar, the cast includes Vijayaraghavan, Sudheer Karamana, Baburaj, Vinod Kedamangalam, Prashanth Alexander, and several other noted actors.

The screenplay has been written by S. Suresh Babu. Cinematography is by Tijo Tomy, editing by Sreejith Sarang, and production design by Dileep Nath. The music is composed by Jakes Bejoy, with sound design handled by Sync Cinema. Costumes for the film have been designed by Manjusha Radhakrishnan.

Meghasyam and Thanzeer serve as associate producers, while Renit Raj and Kiran Raphael are the chief associate directors. Art direction is by Rajesh Menon, and casting has been managed by Binoy Nambala. (Source: IANS)