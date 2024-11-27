Arijit Singh captures essence of heartbreak in new track ‘Marziyaan’ with Sheena Chohan

Mumbai– Playback singer Arijit Singh delivers a poignant ballad “Marziyaan” that explores the delicate nuances of love and heartbreak.

The romatic track opens with soulful melodies and beautiful lyrics, blending contemporary instrumentation with heartfelt storytelling. The music video features actress Sheena Chohan, whose heartfelt performance as a devoted lover brings profound emotional depth to this poignant tale of unwavering love.

Directed by Shivang Upadhyay and produced by Mukesh Kumar Sharma and Ameriya Production, the song is a visual and auditory masterpiece.

Speaking about the song Sheena shared, “What drew me to this project was the opportunity to portray the purity and depth of true love. My character embodies simplicity in its truest form, yet carries profound emotional layers. The song’s message about love’s healing power and its ability to bring spiritual renewal struck a chord with me instantly.”

Sheena Chohan is known for her work in projects like Hindi biopic “Sant Tukaram”, the international thriller “Bhayaavah”, and the Cannes-premiered “Amar Prem”. She is set to make her Hollywood debut with “Nomad” and will also appear in a Telugu film, taking on the role of a fierce lady cop.

Sheena, who is the South Asian Ambassador for Human Rights, is a recipient of prestigious honors, including the Hero Award from the United Nations and the Presidential Award presented by President Biden in 2024.

On the other hand, Arijit Singh has many hit numbers to his credit. The National Film Award singer is best known for his tracks like “Tum Hi Ho”, “Channa Mereya”, “Apna Bana Le”, “Ilahi” and “Humdard” to name a few.

Meanwhile, Arijit Singh recenlt made headlines after actor Ayushmann Khurrana revealed that the singer played a pivotal role in inspiring him to deliver his first-ever live singing performance. This remarkable debut took place in the United States, in front of a massive audience of over fifty thousand people. (IANS)