Apple Watch Series 8 keeps a close health watch on you!

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– When Apple decided to make its Watch more than just a device to stay connected, the writing was clear on the wall — introduce useful health tools that keep people safe from health emergencies 24/7.

Fall detection, ECG, atrial fibrillation (A-fib) detection, heart rate and oxygen level monitoring, etc created more than a buzz and several people have documented how they received critical help from their Apple Watch which saved their lives.

Taking those learnings further, Apple Watch Series 8 has arrived with more innovative health features, including an innovative temperature sensor that enables advanced features for women’s health, and Crash Detection in case of a car crash.

The new wearable introduces temperature-sensing capabilities, retrospective ovulation estimates, low-power mode and international roaming.

Apple Watch Series 8 is powered by watchOS 9, introducing new and more customisable watch faces like Lunar and Metropolitan, an enhanced Workout app, sleep stages, a first-of-its-kind AFib History feature, and an all-new Medications app.

Let us see if Watch Series can become your trusted doctor-companion on the go.

Crash Detection is a very useful feature on Indian killer roads. According to data collected by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), there are nearly 1.5 lakh deaths on India’s roads every year, of which one third are accounted for by National Highways.

An advanced sensor-fusion algorithm leverages a new, more powerful gyroscope and accelerometer on Apple Watch, which now has the highest dynamic range accelerometer in any smartwatch.

To create the algorithm, data was collected from these new motion sensors at professional crash test labs with common passenger cars in simulated real-world accidents, including head-on, rear-end, side-impact and rollovers.

In addition to motion data, Crash Detection uses the barometer, GPS, and the microphone on iPhone as inputs to detect the unique patterns that can indicate whether a severe crash has taken place.

When Apple Watch detects a severe car crash, the device will check in with the user and dial emergency services if they are unresponsive after a 10-second countdown.

Emergency responders will receive the user’s device location, which is also shared with the user’s emergency contacts, according to Apple.

Another unique offering is new temperature-sensing capability that give women further insights into their health.

Apple Watch Series 8 takes a unique approach to temperature sensing with a two-sensor design.

The sensors in Apple Watch Series 8 sample the wrist temperature during sleep every five seconds and measure changes as small as 0.1 degree Celsius.

In the Health app, users can see nightly shifts in baseline temperature, which can be caused by exercise, jet lag, or even illness.

Utilising the new temperature-sensing capabilities in Apple Watch Series 8, one can receive retrospective ovulation estimates.

Additionally, with iOS 16 and watchOS 9, all Cycle Tracking users can now receive a notification if their logged cycle history shows a possible deviation, such as irregular, infrequent, or prolonged periods, and persistent spotting, which can be symptoms of underlying health conditions.

Apple Watch uses signals from the accelerometer and heart rate sensor to estimate when users are in rapid eye movement (REM), Core or Deep sleep.

The new Medications tool will help you manage and track medications, vitamins, and supplements, create a medications list, and set up schedules and reminders.

Starting from Rs 45,900, Apple Watch Series 8 also offers Always-On Retina display and a strong crack-resistant front crystal, with a longer battery life.

It is available in India in aluminium and stainless steel cases in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm, in starlight, midnight, silver and (PRODUCT)RED colours.

Conclusion: Apple Watch Series 8 elevates your overall fitness and health experience. Covid has taught us the importance of staying healthy and this device only supplements your daily goals, while keeping a close watch on you! (IANS)