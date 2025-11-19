Apple Reveals 45 Finalists for 2025 App Store Awards Across 12 Categories

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, India — Apple on Wednesday unveiled 45 finalists for the 2025 App Store Awards, highlighting standout apps and games that showcase excellence in user experience, creativity, technical innovation, and cultural impact across 12 categories.

Selected by App Store editors, this year’s finalists reflect the global developer community’s growing influence and the App Store’s role in shaping breakthrough digital experiences.

In the iPhone App of the Year category, BandLab, LADDER, and Tiimo were recognized for empowering users to enhance creative output, optimize strength training, and manage routines more thoughtfully. For iPhone Game of the Year, Capybara Go!, Pokémon TCG Pocket, and Thronefall earned spots for their inventive mechanics and broad appeal.

On the iPad, creativity and productivity were major themes. Apps such as Detail, Graintouch, and Structured were shortlisted for their design and functionality. Games like DREDGE, Infinity Nikki, and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown were commended for narrative depth and immersive visuals.

Mac App finalists included Acorn for photo editing, Essayist for academic writing, and Under My Roof for home management. In the Mac Game of the Year category, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, and Neva were highlighted for their storytelling, design, and world-building.

Apple’s newest platform, Vision Pro, also made a strong showing. Camo Studio, D-Day: The Camera Soldier, and Explore POV were recognized among Vision Pro apps, while Fishing Haven, Gears & Goo, and Porta Nubi were named Vision Pro game finalists.

Apps promoting social good and cultural representation dominated the Cultural Impact category. Be My Eyes, StoryGraph, Retro, Venba, and Yuka were recognized for advancing accessibility, fostering inclusivity, amplifying cultural narratives, and enabling informed lifestyle choices.

Apple said the 2025 finalists reflect the “ever-changing creativity of the global developer community” and reaffirm the App Store’s position as a hub for groundbreaking digital experiences.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the App Store Award finalists, a diverse and talented group of developers from around the globe,” said Carson Oliver, Apple’s head of App Store Worldwide.

The annual awards honor developers whose apps and games elevate productivity, inspire creativity, streamline workflows, and push the boundaries of interactive entertainment. (Source: IANS)