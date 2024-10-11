Anuradha Juju Palakurthi Releases “Shaaradey” Set to the Music of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

- Advertisement -

BOSTON–Juju Productions announced the release of “Shaaradey“, a devotional tribute to Goddess Saraswati. This marks the first time an Indian devotional song has been recorded entirely by the prestigious Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at the historic Abbey Road Studios in London.

The Marathi-language song, dedicated to Goddess Sharada/Saraswati, pays homage to the Indian goddess revered for her association with arts, music, and education. The recording aims to highlight the importance of integrating music and arts in early education, a recently-lost, but deeply rooted tradition in ancient Indian culture. Modern research aligns with this wisdom, showing that learning through music and the arts enhances overall academic success.

“I hope that the ancient Indian wisdom of integrated learning through arts, music, and science is revived in India,” said Anuradha Juju Palakurthi, the singer and executive producer of Shaaradey. “Teaching classical Indian music to young students not only promotes academic growth but also instills pride in our cultural heritage and builds character. I hope ‘Shaaradey’ inspires a movement among Indian musicians to support such an educational change.”

Key Details:

Song Title: Shaaradey – Saraswati Vandana

Composer: Kamlesh Bhadkamkar

Lyricist: Arun Sangole

Orchestral Arrangements: Don Hart

Orchestra: Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Conducted by James Morgan

Recorded at: Abbey Road Studios, London

Mockups, copyist: Stephen Lamb, Dave Hage

Orchestra Recorded by: Andrew Dudman

Score recordist: Daniel Hayden

Assistant Engineer: Tom Ashpitel

Chorus by children at: Asian Music Vision Studio,Mumbai

Mixing & Mastering: Vijay Dayal at Yashraj Studios, Mumbai.

About Saraswati Vandana: In Indian culture, Goddess Saraswati symbolizes the union of arts, music, and education. The song seeks to remind listeners of the value of combining these disciplines to foster holistic learning and promote cultural pride. By featuring one of the world’s most revered orchestras, “Shaaradey” serves as a reminder of the universality of music.

Juju Productions is a Boston-based music production company dedicated to creating innovative musical experiences. With a focus on blending classical and contemporary styles, Juju Productions strives to bring unique and memorable music to audiences worldwide. Anuradha Juju’s Youtube channel has over 90 million streams so far.

Anuradha Juju serves as the Chairperson of MIT’s Heritage Arts of South Asia organization that promotes South Asian music and across New England. Along with her husband Prashanth Palakurthi their philanthropic contributions include the establishment of an Artificial Intelligence center at their alma mater, BITS Pilani. Anuradha was the producer of the VaxIndiaNow virtual concert – the first time that Bollywood and Hollywood greats cooperated to support India. Her other contributions include education support for underprivileged children through Ekal Vidyalaya; and support for the visually impaired through Vision-Aid and Samarthanam organizations.