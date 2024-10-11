Sewa Boston Hosts Garba: A Vibrant Celebration of Community and Culture

GROTON, MA–Sewa Boston chapter hosted their Garba on October 5th at the Sai temple in Groton, MA

This year’s Garba event brought together over 500 attendees to celebrate culture, community, and compassion. Set against the vibrant backdrop of the Sai Temple in Groton, the evening was alive with the sounds of traditional music from DJ Ashok, encouraging everyone to dance and connect with their heritage.

The atmosphere was further enriched by a diverse marketplace featuring local artisans who showcased exquisite jewelry, beautiful sarees, and stunning artwork. These talented vendors not only added to the festive spirit but also contributed to the economic empowerment of the community, highlighting the importance of supporting local businesses.

Youth volunteers were instrumental to the event’s success, eagerly assisting with various activities. They energetically sold raffle tickets, cotton candy, chips, and water, that was a delightful experience for all. Their commitment to service truly embodied the spirit of Sewa Boston, demonstrating how community involvement can make a difference.

Gurnam Catering delighted the attendees with an array of delicious, authentic Indian cuisine that kept everyone energized throughout the festivities. The food received rave reviews, with many praising the rich flavors and traditional dishes that added to the celebratory atmosphere.

A standout feature of this year’s Garba was its strong commitment to philanthropy. All funds raised during the event will be shared with local non-profits, including New England Leherein, dedicated to uplifting communities, the student-led Aidworks Foundation, and Sewa’s SHE program, which empowers women through education and skill development. This alignment with charitable causes underscores the event’s mission to foster social responsibility while celebrating cultural heritage.

The success of the Sewa Boston Garba is a testament to what can be achieved when a community unites for a common purpose. It not only provided a beautiful cultural experience but also highlighted the importance of supporting local initiatives and helping those in need.

As Sewa Boston continues to grow, events like the Garba play a vital role in bringing people together, fostering unity, and creating positive change.

“We look forward to many more celebrations that blend joy, culture, and a commitment to making a difference in our community,” Sewa said in a statement.