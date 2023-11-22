Anti-Pollution Diet – Top foods to cleanse your system

- Advertisement -

By Nupuur Patil

New Delhi– With parts of the country having an air quality index (AQI) consistently falling in the ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ categories, the health of people inhabiting these areas is undoubtedly at stake. However, by being in charge of what you put on your plate, you can mitigate the effects of air pollution to an extent. Besides minimizing your exposure to outdoor air pollutants, when possible, following an anti-pollution diet can help you live healthily.

Say Yes to Leafy Greens

Start your anti-pollution journey with leafy greens like spinach, kale, and collard greens. Packed with antioxidants and essential nutrients, they act as your body’s natural air purifiers. These greens help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation caused by air pollutants.

Berries: Bursting with Antioxidants

Sweet, juicy, and antioxidant-rich, berries like blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are your allies in the fight against pollution. Their vibrant colors signal the presence of potent antioxidants, which combat free radicals and keep your system clean.

Cruciferous Vegetables: Detox Powerhouses

Broccoli, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts are like detox superstars. They are loaded with compounds, such as sulforaphane, that help your liver detoxify harmful pollutants. These veggies will keep your body running like a well-oiled machine.

Citrus Fruits: Vitamin C Boosters

Oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are rich in vitamin C. This vitamin not only boosts your immune system but also helps your body cope with the oxidative stress brought on by polluted air. Enjoy them in your salads, smoothies, or just as a refreshing snack.

Turmeric: The Golden Spice

All that glitters is not gold, but turmeric is. Turmeric, with its potent anti-inflammatory properties, is your secret weapon against inflammation caused by pollution. Incorporate it into your cooking to reduce the risk of respiratory problems and allergies.

Ginger: Soothe Your System

Ginger is a natural anti-inflammatory and antioxidant powerhouse. It can help reduce the inflammation in your airways caused by air pollutants. Add ginger to your tea and soups for a soothing effect.

Green Tea: Pollution-Proof Elixir

Green tea is rich in antioxidants, particularly epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), which can protect your body from the harmful effects of pollution. Sip on a cup of green tea daily to keep your system fortified.

Nuts and Seeds: Healthy Fats and Antioxidants

Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds are rich sources of healthy fats and antioxidants. They provide essential nutrients to help your body cope with the oxidative stress and inflammation caused by air pollution.

Oily Fish: Omega-3 Powerhouse

Omega-3 fatty acids, which are abundant in salmon, mackerel, and sardines, have anti-inflammatory properties. These healthy fats can reduce the risk of respiratory problems and protect your heart from the effects of pollution.

Whole Grains: Fiber and Nutrients

Include whole grains in your diet, such as oats, brown rice, and quinoa. They provide fiber and essential nutrients that help your body combat inflammation and boost your overall health.

Water: Hydration is Key

Do not underestimate the power of sipping small amounts of water throughout the day. Staying hydrated is crucial to help your body flush out toxins and maintain overall health.

An anti-pollution diet can be your natural defense against the harmful effects of polluted air. The above-mentioned foods can be your allies in the fight for clean, healthy living amid the deteriorating AQI. Remember to minimize outdoor activities during peak pollution hours and nourish your body with healthy foods to keep the effects of pollution at arm’s length. (IANS)