5 wedding destinations in India

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Undoubtedly, one of the most wonderful days in anyone’s life is getting married; it’s the moment when you and your spouse can celebrate your new beginning as a couple. And what better way to capture this unique moment in time than choose a beautiful location for the wedding?

Udaipur, Rajasthan

Because of the lakes and palaces scattered across the vast metropolis, this lovely location is appreciated by both Indians and visitors from other countries. Few cities can match the charm that Udaipur exudes thanks to its magnificent royal structures. Weddings in Udaipur are said to resemble magnificent fairy tales. Offering a hint of splendour, opulence, and monarchy, the Oberoi-Udai Vilas or the Jag Mandir palace are among the best venues for a marriage celebration. It easily becomes one of the most sought-after locations for Indian weddings.

The Backwaters of Kerala – Go A Little Offbeat

This kind and pleasant location Kerala is the destination for people who would rather have a small, intimate ceremony than a large, busy one. The tranquil, picturesque backwaters offer a view that will likely stay in your mind for a very long time. The ideal vacation for an Indian destination wedding. Imagine the backwaters, the gorgeous houseboats, and the beaches blanketed in coconut palm palms. Verdant!

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Want to exchange vows under the sky blue skies, crystal clear lakes, and golden dunes, distant from the mainland? Consider the Nicobar and Andaman Islands. There are plenty of beachside resorts on Havelock Island where you can get married, even if the majority of the island is off-limits to visitors. It’s true that you may reserve an entire island resort and say your vows with the Indian Ocean as your backdrop. You should get married in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands all the more because of their pleasant climate.

Neemrana Fort – Just A Stone Throw Away From Delhi

This historic fort outside of Delhi is ideal for a photo session because of its striking architecture and the “shock and awe” factor that not many locations can match. Over the years, the Neemrana Fort Palace has gained a lot of popularity as a weekend retreat from Delhi to host a magnificent wedding ceremony and provide the bride and groom some priceless moments (and pictures). This location in India offers all you need for a destination wedding that will be remembered.

Goa – Wedding and Partying Hand In Hand

It’s impossible to consider being married by the sea without considering marrying your special someone in Goa. You can have a wide range of photos for your pre-wedding shoot because there are so many different locations to choose from, including immaculate beaches, spectacular sunsets, old churches, gorgeous resorts, and lush forests. Organizing haldi and mehndi celebrations by the pool, rain dances in the middle of the sea, or an endless night of cocktails on the beach are other ways to take advantage of Goa’s party atmosphere.

(Photo source: instagram) (IANS)