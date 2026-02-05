Another Suspect Arrested in Firing Outside Rohit Shetty’s Home, Arrest Count Rises to Five

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, Maharashtra — Mumbai Police have arrested another suspect in connection with the firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to five, officials said Thursday.

The latest arrest was made by the Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell in Pune. The accused, identified as Asharam Fasle, is alleged to have supplied the firearm used in the shooting, police said.

With Fasle now in custody, all five accused are expected to be produced before a court later Thursday for remand. The police custody of four previously arrested suspects is set to expire today. Authorities said the individual who actually fired shots outside Shetty’s home remains absconding.

According to investigators, the case is linked to an alleged extortion racket targeting prominent figures in the Hindi film industry. Mumbai Police said Shubham Lonkar, described as a close associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and a fugitive, is believed to have targeted at least five major Bollywood celebrities with threatening calls demanding money.

Police said none of the celebrities allegedly targeted have filed formal complaints so far, citing fear as a possible reason.

The firing incident occurred last Sunday outside Shetty’s bungalow in the Juhu area of Mumbai. Investigators believe the shooting was intended to create fear within the film industry rather than cause physical harm.

A senior police officer said intelligence inputs suggest several individuals received threats but are reluctant to come forward to give statements or lodge complaints, making it difficult for police to take action on their own.

Threatening messages linked to Lonkar have surfaced on social media, including a post warning Shetty and the wider film industry. However, Shetty has denied receiving any threatening calls.

Multiple police teams have been deployed across different parts of the country to track down the shooter and other suspects involved. Officials said further clarity on who ordered the attack is expected once the gunman is arrested. (Source: IANS)