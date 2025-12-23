Guru Randhawa Remembers Ustad Puran Shah Koti, Says Music World Will Miss Him

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa on Tuesday paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary musician Ustad Puran Shah Koti, remembering him as a towering figure whose contribution to music will be cherished for generations.

Randhawa shared a throwback video from one of Ustad Puran Shah Koti’s jamming sessions, showing the late maestro performing on the harmonium as those around him listened in rapt attention. The singer said the legendary musician’s influence on Punjabi music remains unmatched.

In his tribute, Randhawa described Ustad Puran Shah Koti as a legend who would always be remembered for his lifelong dedication to music and for nurturing countless artists. He said there was always something to learn from the veteran musician and added that the world would deeply miss his presence.

Ustad Puran Shah Koti passed away on Monday at the age of 72 after battling a long-term illness. He was widely respected for his role as a teacher and mentor to several prominent Punjabi singers.

His son, Master Saleem, also a well-known name in the Punjabi music industry, announced that a prayer meeting would be held in his father’s memory on December 23 in Jalandhar.

According to accounts from the music fraternity, Ustad Puran Shah Koti spent years in Shahkot, Jalandhar, where he lived modestly and trained several notable artists, including Hans Raj Hans, Jasbir Jassi, and Sabar Koti.

The legendary musician was known not only for his mastery of music but also for the deep bonds he shared with his students, many of whom have credited him for shaping their careers. (Source: IANS)