An Oasis in the Desert

New Delhi– Desert Romance, created by Nishtha Duggal and Rohan Gera of The Concreate Story, is a paradisiacal home realised in opulent and personalised interventions all through. Its colours are inspired by sand dunes and flora. By keeping striking yet modest interiors in the background, the 2800 square foot apartment on the 20th floor of Gurugram’s opulent society is designed into an oasis of art, culture, and travel.

The overarching theme for “Desert Romance” is decided to be an essence of what one can refer to as “urban rawness”.

The majority of the decorations and furniture in the flat were hand-selected, hand-stitched and created on-site. Desert Romance is a poem of art and workmanship. Natural sand-based plasters that contrast with rammed earth texture are used to intentionally incorporate the look and feel of a desert. The flat also uses lime wash on all walls, which contributes to the cooling effect common in desert residences. Teak is used extensively as the main structural material in the house.

The apartment speaks in a language of luxury-serene browns and creams get you on board with the Desert Romance from the very first step into its private lift lobby. The main door is beautifully done in a fabric procured from Sarita Handa. As one enters the house, the intimacy created with rammed earth and textured lime wall in the formal area instantly releases a very fresh and earthy feel. Continuing the same effect, the living room makes the entire space featherweight with the natural light and breeze gushing in. The mulmul sheers that run all along the drawing room’s rammed earth are handpicked to find and get the perfect cotton blend instead of the synthetic options available. The natural light falls in romantically, exaggerating the texture of the lime wash walls, complemented by the handpicked linen on wicker detailed sofas and coffee chairs. An effortless yet striking teak table with its matt surface breaks the monotony of the overall design language. The raw silk curtains pair up perfectly with the brass and glass light fixtures customized for Desert Romance. Proceeding into the dining room, a dining table lined with chairs made and linens handpicked by the team, overlooks the beautifully curated balcony which features a statement Rajwada-style bar cabinet, sourced from Jodhpur and is believed to be at least a 100 years old. This printed tile floor balcony of the house runs all along the periphery giving it a beautiful wide angled view.

The house seamlessly takes you further into the master bedroom-with detailed false ceiling designs, long wicker headboards and crinkled curtains suspended from a canopy over the bed, the room effervesces exaggerated simplicity. It is an exotic space that gives out an impression of ultimate luxury. The long mirror that hangs as a piece of art dividing the drawing and dining room is curated from warehouses of antiques in Jodhpur. The master bedroom extends into a boutique dressing area where the state-of-the-art wardrobes with hemp cotton paneled on the shutters are installed. The daybed near the window becomes an inviting corner for the users who sip their cuppa, slowly transcending into a state of siesta. A sand-based texture commonly known as ghibli is seen on the walls of this bedroom.

To cater to the reading needs of the house, the study lounge provides an ideal space. The Sabyasachi wallpaper becomes the highlight of the space that balances the bespoke attribute on the wall opposite to it. The curved study table is supported by a strikingly tall, teak pillar, beside which is a customized bookshelf made on site and finished in french yellow colour. The study chair and the setty are beloved to the client and are deemed as the masterpieces of the designer’s inhouse team. Continuing the effortlessness ahead is the guest bedroom, which redeems itself in the old-school teak bed at the very first glance. The beautifully carved side tables add to the minimal statement required in the room. The wardrobes inspired by Parsi-style almirahs have a beautiful starched cotton fabric inside that glows beautifully at night. The satin curtains create a paradoxical effect as the entire house is on a raw and earthy material palette.

The space, therefore, is a result of careful curation and amalgamation of materials that blend like sand-the space is an alluring tale that leaves a mark, almost like a spell. (IANS)