Amala Paul turns philosophical, quotes Lao Tzu, Jordan Flesher

Chennai–Actress Amala Paul, who has made her mark in both Tamil and Malayalam films, seems to have taken a shine to the ancient Chinese philosopher, Lao Tzu, whose aphorism, “Stop leaving and you will arrive”, she has shared on Instagram.

The actress, who is known to often share her thoughts on life with her fans and followers on Instagram, carried her pictures with a set of thoughts that have left a mark on her.

One such quote was that of Lao Tzu. It reads: “Stop leaving and you will arrive. Stop searching and you will see. Stop running away and you will be found.”

The actress also quoted the American life coach and healer Jordan Flesher in another post. Flesher says, “The more spiritual you are, the more sexy you are. The more conscious you are, the more attractive you become. The more peaceful you are, the hotter you are. Because the most sexy thing in the universe is spiritual enlightenment. There’s nothing sexier than consciousness.” (IANS)