Akshay Kumar Breaks Silence on ‘Hera Pheri 3’ Controversy and Paresh Rawal’s Alleged Exit

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has addressed the swirling controversy surrounding Hera Pheri 3 and veteran actor Paresh Rawal’s reported exit from the beloved comedy franchise.

Speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Housefull 5 in Mumbai on Tuesday, Akshay responded to media questions about an alleged rift between him and Paresh Rawal. Reports had claimed that Akshay filed a ₹25 crore lawsuit against Rawal following the latter’s supposed decision to exit the project, citing a lack of freshness in the character of Babu Bhaiyya—a fan-favorite role he originated.

However, when a journalist used the word “foolish” while referring to Rawal’s decision, Akshay immediately objected.

“First of all, I don’t appreciate the use of that word for my co-star,” he said firmly. “It’s not right. I’ve worked with him for 32 years. We are good friends, and he’s an excellent actor. I admire him greatly.”

Akshay declined to elaborate on the legal aspects of the matter, pointing out that it is currently sub judice.

“Whatever has happened is serious and is now in the hands of the court. This isn’t the right platform to discuss it further,” he added.

The controversy erupted after media reports suggested that Rawal had backed out of Hera Pheri 3, disappointing fans of the iconic comedy series. It was later reported that Akshay—who not only stars in the film but is also producing it after acquiring the rights from Firoz Nadiadwala—had taken legal action in response.

Paresh Rawal, meanwhile, clarified that his departure was not due to any creative clash with longtime collaborator Priyadarshan. He emphasized that he continues to respect the filmmaker deeply and that his decision was carefully considered. According to Rawal, the role of Babu Bhaiyya no longer resonated with his artistic instincts.

As legal proceedings continue, fans remain hopeful that the beloved trio from Hera Pheri will reunite once again on screen. Until then, speculation around the future of the film continues to make headlines. (Source: IANS)