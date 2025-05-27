Kamal Haasan’s ‘Thug Life’ Drops Fiery New Anthem ‘O Maara’: A Rebel Call with ‘No Rules. No Mercy.’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– The makers of Kamal Haasan’s highly anticipated gangster epic Thug Life have unveiled their latest track, O Maara—a pulsating rebel anthem that lives up to its tagline: “No rules. No mercy.”

Composed by Oscar winner A.R. Rahman, the track features powerful vocals by Nitesh Aher and bold lyrics written by HC Team. The song is picturized on Silambarasan TR and delivers a charged performance that captures the raw energy and defiance at the heart of the film.

The track debuted shortly after a grand audio launch event held in Chennai, where Rahman shared insights into his creative journey for Thug Life. Prior to O Maara, the songs Jinguchaa and Sugar Baby had already made waves among fans.

Reflecting on the recording experience, singer Nitesh Aher said: “When I first heard the scratch of O Maara, it felt like an invitation to create something historic. With A.R. Rahman sir’s brilliance, Kamal sir’s bold vision, Silambarasan TR’s screen presence, and the HC Team’s razor-sharp writing, this demanded the vocal performance of a lifetime. They needed rage, soul, swagger—everything. I sang as if I was Maara. It’s the most intense studio session I’ve ever had.”

Thug Life is jointly produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International and Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies, along with R. Mahendran and Siva Ananth. The film features a star-studded ensemble with Haasan in the lead as Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker, alongside Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf.

The film marks a monumental reunion between Haasan and director Mani Ratnam, 35 years after their landmark collaboration in the 1987 classic Nayakan.

Thug Life is set for a global theatrical release on June 5, 2025. (Source: IANS)